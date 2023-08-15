Following a 17-3 season which resulted in a Section III Class C Championship, Cooperstown senior Dani Seamon and coach Bud Lippitt have been selected as The Daily Star’s 2023 Softball Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
Seamon, a five-year member of the varsity team, cemented her legacy on the program by leading the way for the Hawkeyes both in the circle and at the plate.
She finishes her career with multiple program records including a .468 batting average, 21 doubles and 64 stolen bases. She also tied the program record with 13 triples.
“Wanting to be the best player on the field all the time and just pushing myself,” Seamon said when asked what makes her the player she became. “I enjoy working on the game. Also having parents to really push you. Eventually it turned into me doing it by myself and wanting to get better.”
Lippitt credited Seamon’s success to natural ability as well as her tendency to be a perfectionist.
”I could’ve told you when I coached her when she was in fifth grade in the softball program, this girl has something that a lot of kids don’t have,” he said. “Back at that time, you watched her throw a ball overhand and she threw harder than most boys that were that age. When you see something like that, It’s not something that you see everyday.
”She’s also one of those kids who is never going to sit there and say ‘I’m good enough. I don’t have to work on it.’ She’s always going to try and improve on anything that she can.”
The duo go all the way back to youth softball where Lippitt coached Seamon as well as against her.
Seamon had nothing but good things to say about her varsity coach for the past three seasons.
”I thought he was really great,” she said. “The way he handles everyone is super professional. He knows how good we can be and he works hard for us.”
As time went on and Seamon began her senior season, both she and Lippitt found that she was much more confident when it came to being the team’s primary pitcher.
”This year I feel like she got more confident every game she threw,” Lippitt said. “That was a consistent uphill climb for her which was great. She is a great all-around athlete, so in the skill of pitching, last year it was constantly trying to keep her confidence up.
”I don’t think she felt like she had the skills that we all saw in her. This year, I just saw that start to really blossom as the season went on.”
”I think pitching-wise I felt more confident and just kind of knew that my playing time wasn’t on the line,” Seamon said. “I put in the work to get there and I just needed to be the best version of myself to make sure that our team was successful. I put all the nerves on the back burner.”
Naturally, being a senior who played at the varsity level for five years and was the team’s number one pitcher led to a leadership role.
”There’s some people who will lead by what they do and some people who speak out. She’s the kind of leader where if someone wasn’t doing something they were supposed to she was very verbal,” Lippitt said of Seamon’s leadership style. “She would go right at it. As a coach you want a player to do that because you want to nip anything in the bud as fast as you can.”
”I like to think that with my sister [Brenna Seamon] on the team I was an older sister to everybody else,” Seamon said. “A lot of tough relationships with girls, just trying to push everyone to be their best. Even if that meant having a hard conversation or being tough on your best friends. Treating everyone the same no matter how close you are with everybody.”
The Hawkeyes finished the regular season 13-2 before beginning their playoff run in the Section III Class C Tournament.
They defeated Sauquoit Valley 11-0 to advance to host the quarterfinals against Thousand Islands, who they would end up defeating 5-4 on a walk-off single by Savannah Kirkby to clinch a back-and-forth victory.
This set up a semifinal matchup on the road against Sandy Creek, a game Lippitt said he thought was the best he ever saw Seamon pitch.
”She was averaging 60-62 mph with the fastball,” he said. “She was hitting her locations inside, outside and that was a really good hitting team. She had absolute command right from the first inning and she just never stopped. She didn’t lose anything on her velocity. It was a marvelous game of pitching.”
She would go on to strike out nine over seven one-run innings in a 9-1 victory.
Seamon and the Hawkeyes carried the momentum into the sectional final where they defeated Port Byron 4-2 before falling to Edison 6-1 in regionals to conclude an excellent season.
One thing Seamon wanted to make clear is how much of a team effort this whole season was. She also noted how important Katie Crippen was defensively as the catcher.
”She was a great catcher and the pitcher/catcher duo can make or break teams,” Seamon said. “Everyone had their moment to do something, it wasn’t just one person. Kirkby had that great game in sectionals and every single person can change the course of the season win or lose.”
Lippitt also talked about how important each member of the team was, including the group of seniors who will no longer be with the program.
”We lost Danielle. She’s a great ballplayer,” he said. “Savannah at third base was a big contributor for us. She had that huge hit in the Thousand Islands game. She really matured a lot as we went through this year. Jeana Geertgens has played an absolutely phenomenal second base for three years at the varsity level and had some very key hits too. Those girls are going to be tough losses.
”The good thing is we’ve got a pretty stellar class of sophomores coming up. It’s going to take time, they still have a lot of growth and maturity to reach max potential but we’re going to come back and be very strong next year.”
Seamon is committed to play both softball and basketball in college at St. John Fisher in Rochester.
”When I was in eighth, ninth, tenth grade, I was hoping to leave a good mark on Cooperstown and it was really great to be surrounded by other girls who also had the same idea when they were coming up,” Seamon said.
It’s safe to say she did just that.
Player of the Year: Dani Seamon, Cooperstown, senior
Coach of the Year: Bud Lippitt, Cooperstown, 17-3
All-State Class C: Payton Yahner, Greene (first team); Dani Seamon, Cooperstown (second team); Katie Crippen, Cooperstown (third team)
All-State Class D: Kaitlyn Macumber, Deposit-Hancock (first team); Addison Makowski, Deposit-Hancock (first team); Amanda Ray, Deposit-Hancock (first team); Sarah Gross, Deposit-Hancock (second team); Hannah Wist, Morris/Edmeston (second team); Natalie Amadon, Charlotte Valley (third team); Pagan Macumber, Deposit-Hancock (third team); Brooke Mann, Laurens/Milford (fourth team)
DAILY STAR SOFTBALL ALL-STARS 2023
Center State Conference: Katie Crippen, Cooperstown; Jeana Geertgens, Cooperstown; Savannah Kirkby, Cooperstown; Dani Seamon, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Natalie Amadon, Charlotte Valley; Josie Butler, Charlotte Valley; Abby Vroman, Charlotte Valley; Brinlee Wright, Charlotte Valley; Caitlyn Ciaravino, Gilboa; Bailey Hughes, Gilboa; Alyssa Maggio, Margaretville; Kimora Brown, Roxbury; Kylie DeMaio, Roxbury; Ashtyn Hansen, Windham-Ashland-Jewett; Hannah Tuttle, Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Midstate Athletic Conference: Hailey Crosby, Afton; Celeste Baldwin, Bainbridge-Guilford; Alli Ferrara, Delhi/Downsville; Sarah Gross, Deposit-Hancock; Kaitlyn Macumber, Deposit-Hancock; Addison Makowski, Deposit-Hancock; Amanda Ray, Deposit-Hancock; Rhea Malmquist, Greene; McKenzie Scott, Greene; Abby Yahner, Greene; Payton Yahner, Greene; Kylee Noyes, Harpursville; Margaret Rovente, Oxford; Ava Cirigliano, Sidney; Adrianna Tanner, Sidney; Haleigh Fisher, Unadilla Valley; Bailey McCoy, Unatego; Ava Coons, Walton
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Madie Dening, Oneonta; Izzy Giacomelli, Oneonta; Abbie Platt, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Lexi Dygert, CV-S/SS; Lydia Lusk, CV-S/SS; Gabby Andrades, Laurens/Milford; Brooke Mann, Laurens/Milford; Kara Mertz, Laurens/Milford; Lexi Sutphin, Laurens/Milford; Kenna Buriello, Morris/Edmeston; Hannah Wist, Morris/Edmeston; Maggie Worobey, Richfield Springs; Autumn Burton, Schenevus; Samantha Osborne, Schenevus
