The Cooperstown softball team took down Sauquoit Valley 10-1 at home Thursday in Center State Conference action.
Dani Seamon threw a two-hitter for the Lady Hawkeyes, striking out 10 batters. She also helped her own cause at the plate with a home run, a double and two RBI.
Katie Crippen notched a pair of doubles and two RBI, Sophia Hotaling had a triple, Jeana Geertgens added a double and an RBI and Violet Gentiles drove in two runs.
Cooperstown will scrimmage Unatego at home Friday before the start of the Section III playoffs.
Cooperstown 10, Sauquoit Valley 1
SV … 010 000 0 — 1 2 1
Coop … 140 012 X — 10 14 1
SV: Makayla L. (L) and Bella C.
Coop: Dani Seamon (W) and Katie Crippen
HR: Dani Seamon (Coop)
3B: Sophia Hotaling (Coop)
2B: Katie Crippen 2 (Coop), Dani Seamon (Coop), Jeana Geertgens (Coop)
GOLF
Cooperstown 179, Sherburne-Earlville 199, Mount Markham 260
The Cooperstown golf team won a three-team match Wednesday at Leatherstocking Golf Course, defeating both Sherburne-Earlville and Mount Markham.
Cooperstown finished with a team score of 179 while S-E shot 199 and Mount Markham finished with a 260.
Max Jones led all players with a round of 41. Cooperstown’s other top scores came from Brayden Sentz (45), Ben Lewis (46) and Jackson Crisman (47).
Garret Winston led S-E with a 49 while Adam Louis paced Mount Markham with a 53.
Cooperstown will be at Cedar Lake Country Club Thursday to face Hamilton and Mount Markham.
Cooperstown 179, Sherburne-Earlville 199, Mount Markham 260
At Leatherstocking Golf Course
Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Max Jones 41, Brayden Sentz 45, Ben Lewis 46, Jackson Crisman 47
S-E: Garret Winton 49, Balin Olsen 49, Avery Parsons 50, Parker Goedel 51
MM: Adam Louis 53, John Terns 63
