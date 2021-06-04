Cornhusker country awaits Sidney wrestler Savino

It’s a long way from Sidney, New York to Hastings, Nebraska. About 1,350 miles according to a quick Google Maps search, in fact. Driving nonstop, it would take you about 20 hours.
It’s a journey that Sidney’s Tiana Savino is preparing to make after she graduates from high school this spring. She’s making that long trip to do something that no other girl in Sidney’s history — and hardly any other local school’s history — has done before.
On Tuesday, May 18, Savino signed her national letter of intent to wrestle for Hastings College in Nebraska. It was the culmination of a journey that began with what Savino herself called an impulsive decision made when she was in ninth grade.
“It was something I did out of impulse I guess,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to sign up for wrestling.’ And my parents were like, ‘No you’re not, what do you mean?’ And I was like, No, I don’t want to do basketball… I’m going to try wrestling. It’s more of an individual learning experience.”
Savino’s early days as a wrestler were far from easy. For starters, she was, for the most part, the only girl on the team (two other girls joined but only for brief spells). This meant she not only had to practice against boys but, due to the scarcity of female wrestlers in the area, almost always had to face them in competition.
Beyond the understandable initial awkwardness of wrestling against boys, even more challenging for Savino was the fact that she was often overmatched in those early contests. But the silver lining was that those struggles pushed her to be better.
“I think it definitely pushed me to work harder. It just made me so frustrated, especially during practice because… I felt like I wasn’t growing. But in reality it actually made me stronger,” she said.
Savino credits her coaches Tim Stafford and Rusty Northrup with providing the encouragement to keep pushing to improve.
“They’ve helped give me that push I needed because my parents are like, ‘Your decision, your life. You choose what you want.’ But my coaches gave me the push like, ‘Look if this is something that you want to do, we can make it happen. You have this potential. Even if you don’t necessarily see it, we do’,” she said.
Stafford and Northrup were both involved with Sidney wrestling for roughly 25 years before they both stepped away this past year. Both men marveled at the progress Savino made over her wrestling career with the Warriors.
“You could see her grow against one particular boy,” Northrup explained. “He’d beat her pretty good the first time they met, (then) only by three (points) the next time they met, and then she whooped him the third time they met. So you could see the growth in one year.”
Stafford, who was Sidney’s head wrestling coach for 17 years, said all of Savino’s success and improvement can be traced back to her attitude.
“A champion, win or lose, pushes themselves. And a champion’s never satisfied. And she has that attitude,” he said. “When she takes a loss, which a lot of the time was in overtime, she’d come off that mat just mad at herself. You don’t need to coach a champion. You’ve got to guide them, but to have that attitude, it’s in them. And she has that attitude.”
Northrup was even more effusive in his praise, saying, “We wished our whole team had her attitude and work ethic. If you had a whole team of Tianas, you’d have a great team.”
Savino, who also played field hockey and softball for Sidney, said that the thing she found the most uniquely appealing about wrestling was that, as an individual sport, it offers tangible opportunities for self-improvement.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love team sports like field hockey and softball. I love being part of a team. And wrestling is team-based because you have your partner during practice. But it’s more like, I can fix what I did wrong, I don’t have to rely on other people to carry the team; I carry my own team,” she explained.
All of that improvement eventually led to a third-place finish in her junior year at the New York Public Schools Athletic League Girls Wrestling Invitational and State Tournament in February 2020. Competing at 106 pounds, Savino proved she belonged with the best female wrestlers in the state. Performing so well on such a big stage reinforced her belief that wrestling was something she would be able to do at the next level.
“I think it really pushed me to be like, ‘This is what I want to do in college,’ because I wanted that title,” she said.
Unfortunately, COVID erased any chance for Savino to compete for a state title in her senior season.
“This year was going to be my banner year. I was going to get a banner,” Savino said. “But COVID and everything (else happened).”
Coupled with a knee injury she suffered shortly before COVID hit, Savino won’t have participated in a competitive wrestling match in almost two years when she arrives in Hastings.
Which brings us back to that town in Nebraska about 100 miles west of Lincoln. How exactly did Savino decide to attend school so far away from home?
According to Savino, coach Northrup reached out to more than a dozen college coaches to gauge their interest in the Sidney standout. Hastings made the list, and once she learned more about the program, Savino made her decision.
Competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes (NAIA), Hastings is coming off its first season of women’s wrestling under head coach Cara Romeike, herself a former wrestler at the University of Jamestown (North Dakota) who was the NAIA national runner-up at 130 pounds in 2019.
As of June 2020, Hastings was one of 38 NAIA programs that offered women’s wrestling. It’s one of nearly 100 schools across all levels that offer women’s wrestling, a number that has been growing steadily in recent years.
While the step up in competition will undoubtedly be a challenge, Savino’s coaches have faith that the same attitude that helped her succeed at the high school level will do so at the college level.
“You set new goals, realistic ones. Because you can defeat yourself mentally if you put something out there like, ‘I’m going to be a state champion my first year,’” Northrup said. “You might get discouraged. But she’s got a good head on her shoulders.”
Added Stafford, “The biggest thing in my opinion is that it’s never easy. And when the going gets tough you’re gonna have to keep that mental attitude to not give up and work up that ladder and climb.”
What might be more intimidating for Savino than competing at the college level will be doing it in an entirely different time zone.
With a population of about 25,000, Hastings’ claim to fame is being the birthplace of Kool-Aid, while Hastings College is the alma mater of legendary former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne.
The prospect of living so far away from her home is something that fills Savino with equal parts trepidation and excitement.
“I’m very nervous,” she admitted. “But I’m also excited because it’s a fresh start. I’ll actually get to explore outside my comfort zone.”
Savino isn't the only Sidney wrestler who will be continuing their career in college. Zach Harrington committed to wrestle for Division II Newberry College in November 2020.
Savino will be visiting the campus for the first time during a wrestling camp being held from June 8-11, and plans on moving in sometime in mid-August to begin her wrestling career and her pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology. Until then, she said she plans to enjoy her summer in Sidney — when she’s not busy with her job on a local farm.
There are sure to be challenges along the way for Savino as she begins her collegiate career. But if her track record to date is any indication, she’s more than ready to face them.
