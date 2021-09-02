Elizabeth Craft recorded a hat trick to lead the Unatego girls soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Sidney on Thursday.
The Spartans also received big performances from Bailey McCoy and Anabel Rommer, who both recorded a goal and an assist. Kylie Mussaw and Hanna Wilcox also notched assists in the win.
Lillie Schmitz scored Sidney’s lone goal on an assist from Elaina Neubert.
In goal, Unatego’s Chelsi VanDeusen made four stops. For Sidney, Courtney Mondore made 14 saves while Samantha Constable had one.
Unateo will host Cooperstown on Saturday while Sidney will host Greene on Wednesday.
Schenevus 8, Morris 0
Seven different Schenevus players found the back of the net as the Dragons blanked the Mustangs in a Tri-Valley League contest on Thursday.
Shawna Whiteman paced Schenevus with two goals and an assist. Angie Competiello, Lily Competiello, and Cady Ritton all registered a goal and an assist, while Samantha Barrett, Hannah Sulas, and Sam Osborne all scored goals. Taylor Knapp added an assist.
Kelsey Burton got the shutout in net for the Dragons.
Schenevus will host South Kortright on Tuesday.
Unatego 5, Sidney 1
Unatego: Elizabeth Craft 3-0, Bailey McCoy 1-1, Anabel Rommer 1-1, Kylie Mussaw 0-1, Hanna Wilcox 0-1
Sidney: Lillie Schmitz 1-0, Elaina Neubert 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Unatego 23-2, Sidney 7-2
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 4, Courtney Mondore (S) 14, Samantha Constable (S) 1
Schenevus 8, Morris 0
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 2-1, Angie Competiello 1-1, Lily Competiello 1-1, Cady Ritton 1-1, Samantha Barrett 1-0, Hannah Sulas 1-0, Sam Osborne 1-0, Taylor Knapp 0-1
Morris: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 29-4, M 0-0
Goalies: Kelsey Burton (S) 0, Maddie Coleman (M) 14
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 6, Walton 0
Connor Bacon and Bryan Agustin led the Sidney offense in the Warriors’ 6-0 victory over Walton on Thursday.
Both Bacon and Agustin recorded two goals and an assist in the win. Anthony Obeada added a goal and an assist, while Hunter Langstaff also had a goal.
Sidney’s goaltending duo of Andrew Vinal and Louis Siegenthaler combined to make 10 saves. Walton’s Peyton Tweedie made 10 stops in the losing effort.
Sidney will visit Worcester on Wednesday while Walton will be at Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday.
South Kortright 5, Schenevus 1
South Kortright prevailed over Schenevus on Thursday thanks to a strong offensive effort.
Connor Quarino led the scoring with two goals, while Darren Dengler, Trent Cole, and Eoin Byrne each found the back of the net. Jacob Morton and Jadyn Sturniolo both provided assists. Goalie Adam Champlin blocked four shots for the Rams.
For Schenevus, Daniel Gallagher provided the lone goal while goalie Ryan Sevenger saved an impressive 15 shots.
South Kortright will play Charlotte Valley at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.
Greene 6, Oxford 0 (Wednesday)
Scott McCumiskey scored four goals as Greene blanked Oxford on Wednesday.
After scoring in the 28th minute of the first half, McCumiskey scored three more times in the second half. Trent Rapp and Kloden Rapp also found the back of the net for Greene.
Oxford’s Ethan Ehly made 13 saves in the loss, while Greene’s Jesse Ledford only needed to make one save to notch the shutout.
Sidney 6, Walton 0
Sidney: Connor Bacon 2-1, Bryan Agustin 2-1, Hunter Langstaff 1-0, Anthony Obeada 1-1
Walton: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: not provided
Goalies: Andrew Vinal (S) 4, Louis Siegenthaler (S) 6, Peyton Tweedie (W) 10
South Kortright 5, Schenevus 1
SK: Connor Quarino 2-0, Darren Dengler 1-0, Trent Cole 1-0, Eoin Byrne 1-0, Jacob Morton 0-1, Jadyn Sturniolo 0-1
S: Daniel Gallagher 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 21-5, S 5-3
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 4, Ryan Sevanger (S) 15
Greene 6, Oxford 0 (Wednesday)
Greene: Scott McCumiskey 4-1, Trent Rapp 1-0, Kloden Rapp 1-0, Liam Flanagan 0-1
Oxford: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 18-12, O 1-0
Goalies: Jesse Ledford (G) 1, Ethan Ehly (O) 13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.