In a matchup of two of the top girls teams in the area, Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Worcester 53-42 on Friday night to hand the Wolverines their first loss of the season.Joleen Lusk led CV-S (13-1) with a game-high 19 points.
It came as no surprise that Lusk, who recently scored her 1,000th varsity point, was the game’s top scorer, but coach Kelly Taggart emphasized that it wasn’t just Lusk that led the Patriots to victory.
She said that Lusk provided, “What she gives us every day, and what she hopefully continues to give us”.
She followed that up to say, “Her teammates that were out there with her also helped; they did a lot. It was a team effort. It was a complete team effort.”
Daphnee West added 13 points for the Patriots, and Brin Whiteman chipped in seven.
The team played solid defense as a whole which was a point of focus for them leading up to this matchup. Coach Taggart said the team knew that they needed to be strong defensively and that they were able to close the game out with good defense after a couple of late pushes from Worcester.
Worcester (12-1) was able to stay within striking distance for most of the game but was unable to cut the CV-S lead to within a couple of possessions in the final minutes.
“There was a great atmosphere tonight for two strong teams,” Worcester coach Chris Kaltenbach said via email. “CV-S played a great game, and I thought our players did a nice job staying focused and grinding.”
The leading scorer for the Wolverines was Hailey Shalor with 16 points, while Sophia Adams scored 11 and Anna Serdy added nine.
Worcester made a couple of threes in the second quarter to keep the game close, but the Patriots ended the half on a run and came out firing in the second half to push the lead to 39-23.
The Wolverines were never able to recover from the strong start to the second half from CV-S, despite several pushes to keep the lead within single digits. A made free throw from West made the CV-S lead 50-38 with just over three minutes to play, and the Patriots defense took it from there to close out the game and perhaps the biggest win of the season to date.
Cherry Valley-Springfield will visit Middleburgh on Tuesday, while Worcester will Visit Laurens on Saturday in a Coaches vs. Cancer event.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 53, Worcester 42
CV-S … 13 17 13 10 — 53
W … 9 9 12 12 — 42
CV-S: Daphnee West 5 3-4 13, Morgan Huff 2 1-2 6, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 3 0-2 6, Joleen Lusk 9 0-0 19, Brin Whiteman 3 0-0 7. Totals: 23 4-8 53
W: Sophia Adams 2 7-12 11, Makenna Ventuleth 1 0-0 2, Izzy Odell 2 0-0 4, Hailey Shalor 6 0-0 16, Anna Serdy 3 0-2 9. Totals: 14 7-14 42
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (Huff, J. Lusk, Whiteman); W 4 (Shalor 4)
