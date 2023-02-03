The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls basketball team held off a strong rally by Morris to win 47-43 on Friday. The Patriots jumped out to a 16-2 first-quarter advantage and were able to hold on despite being outscored the rest of the game.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with a game-high 23 points, while Daphnee West added 10 points.
Carissa Richards was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 21 points, while Hannah Wist added 16 points.
Both teams await their first-round opponent in next week’s Tri-Valley League playoffs.
Roxbury 44, Milford 28
Roxbury overcame an early deficit on Friday to defeat Milford 44-28 in a non-league matchup. After trailing by seven in the first quarter, the Rockets outscored the Wildcats 35-12 the rest of the way.
Kylie DeMaio was the top scorer for Roxbury with 20 points while Kimora Brown also finished in double-figures with 10 points.
Delaney Maison was Milford’s leading scorer with 12 points.
Cobleskill-Richmondville 51, Oneonta 30 (Thursday)
The Oneonta girls were defeated by Cobleskill-Richmondville 51-30 on Thursday. After leading by one in the first quarter, the OHS offense went cold, scoring just 17 points in the final three quarters.
Natalie VanZandt was the leading scorer for the Yellowjackets with nine points, while Megan Cleveland added eight. Cobleskill was led by Ashley Crandall with 12 points, while Meghan Ellis and Kiley Ellis each added 11.
Oneonta will visit Norwich on Saturday.
Cooperstown 49, Westmoreland 30 (Thursday)
Dani Seamon’s strong performance helped the Cooperstown girls defeat Westmoreland 49-30 at home on Thursday.
Seamon finished with a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds in addition to four steals. Brenna Seamon added 13 points, six rebounds, and five steals, while Savannah Kirkby pulled down nine rebounds to go with five points and five steals.
Cooperstown will host Sherburne-Earlville on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 47, Morris 43
CV-S … 16 13 11 7 — 47
Mor … 2 16 13 12 — 43
CV-S: Lexi Dygert 0 0-0 0, Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 4 2-4 10, Morgan Huff 2 0-0 6, MacKenzie McGovern 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 2 0-0 4, Mia Dubben 2 0-0 4, Joleen Lusk 10 3-4 23, Erin Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-8 47
M: Carissa Richards 8 0-0 21, Hannah Wist 7 0-0 16, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 3 0-0 6, Mackenzie Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 0-0 43
Three-Point baskets: C-VS 2 (Huff); M 7 (Richards 5, Wist 2)
Roxbury 44, Milford 28
R … 9 11 14 10 — 44
M … 16 3 2 7 — 28
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 3 0-0 6, Kimora Brown 4 2-3 10, Livy Grieco 0 0-0 0, Kylie DeMaio 9 1-2 20, MacKenzie Hynes 0 0-0 0, Addy Hynes 1 0-0 2, Aurora Stengle 0 0-0 0, MiKayla Wright 2 0-0 4, Lexi DeMaio 0 2-2 2, Elizabeth Losee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-7 44
M: Taylor Beckley 2 2-4 7, Bella Garlick 1 1-2 4, Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 5 0-0 12, Lexi Sutphin 0 1-8 1, Bella Qua 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-14 28
Three-point baskets: R 1 (K. DeMaio); M 4 (Beckley, Garlick, Maison 2)
Cobleskill-Richmondville 51, Oneonta 30 (Thursday)
C-R … 12 15 15 9 — 51
OHS …13 8 4 5 — 30
C-R: Caris Hill 3 2-2 8, Claudia Walrath 1 0-3 2, Riley France 2 0-0 5, Claire Matice 0 0-0 0, Kiley Ellis 4 2-3 11, Anna Rightmyer 0 0-0 0, Amanda Rice 0 0-0 0, Ainsley Mummenthey 0 2-4 2, Meghan Ellis 4 2-2 11, Madelyn Palmer 0 0-0 0, Ashley Crandall 6 0-0 12. Totals: 20 8-14 51
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 1 0-0 3, Natalie VanZandt 2 5-10 9, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 2 2-2 8, Selene Wellman 0 0-2 0, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 2 2-2 7, Isabelle Giacomelli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 9-16 30
Three-point baskets: C-R 3 (France, K. Ellis, M. Ellis); OHS: 4 (Bellinger, Cleveland 2, Platt)
Cooperstown 49, Westmoreland 30 (Thursday)
C: M. Niles 0 0-2 0, T. France 0 0-2 0, R. Nelen 1 0-0 2, O. Murdock 0 0-2 0, H. Craig 0 0-0 0, D. Seamon 12 2-4 29, B. Seamon 6 1-6 13, S. Kirkby 2 1-4 5. Totals: 21 4-20 49
W: n/a
Three-point baskets: C 3 (D. Seamon 3)
Hunter Mountain was the site of Wednesday’s alpine ski racing event featuring the giant slalom.
The Margaretville boys finished first overall, as Ryan McVitty recorded the fastest run of the day with a time of 29.96. Windham-Ashland-Jewett’s John Garzone placed third in 31.53 while Roxbury’s Dennis Slauson rounded out the top three with a time of 32.09.
On the girls side, Windham took first place thanks to four top-five finishes. Gianna Garzone was the first-place finisher with a time of 30.02. Piper Cohane was second in 30.18, Sophia Dyjak placed fourth in 30.75, and Erin Klein was fifth in 31.87.
BOYS
Team
1. Margaretville 63.28, 2. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 63.70, 3. Roxbury 65.16, 4. Hunter-Tannersville 65.17
Individual
1. Ryan McVitty (Marg) 29.96, 2. John Garzone (WAJ) 31.53, 3. Dennis Slauson (Rox) 32.09, 4. Slade Tyann (WAJ) 32.17, 5. William Schnider (H-T) 32.36
GIRLS
Team
1. Windham-Ashland-Jewett 60.20, 2. Hunter-Tannersville 73.71, 3. Margaretville 86.21
Individual
1. Gianna Garzone (WAJ) 30.02, 2. Piper Cohane (WAJ) 30.18, 3. Teagen Walsh (CPP) 30.70, 4. Sophia Dyjak (WAJ) 30.75, 5. Erin Klein (WAJ) 31.87
