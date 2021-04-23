Cherry Valley-Springfield took an early lead and held off a Franklin comeback attempt for a 3-1 win on the road Friday in the final girls soccer game of the season for both teams.
Kailey Barnes and Jaelyn Jaquay scored early to give CV-S a 2-0 lead. Jaquay assisted on Barnes' opening goal, then scored on a shot from the right wing about 18 yards out.
Valentina Temple got Franklin on the board shortly before halftime on a rebound off a direct kick by Zoe Warren. Kyra Druse scored for CV-S in the second half on a Sarah Lewis assist to put the game out of reach.
Marijke Kroon made two saves for CV-S. Maddie Hyzer, Lindsey Van Dyke and Maddie McLaughlin combined to make 14 saves for Franklin, which finished its season 5-3-1.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 3, Franklin 1
at Franklin
CV-S 2 1 — 3
Franklin 1 0 — 1
CV-S: Jaelyn Jaquay (1-1), Kailey Barnes (1-0), Kyra Druse (1-0), Sarah Lewis (0-1).
Franklin: Valentina Temple (1-0)
Shots/corners: CV-S 17-4, Franklin 3-0.
Saves: (CV-S) Marijke Kroon 2, (F) Maddie Hyzer 6, Lindsey Van Dyke 4, Maddie McLaughlin 4.
Milford 3, Sharon Springs 0
Milford earned a 3-0 girls soccer victory at home Friday against Sharon Springs in Milford's final home game of the season.
Mariah Saggese opened the scoring in the second half with a goal assisted by Grace Cohn. Tia Vagliardo scored unassisted, with a direct kick shot from 22 yards out that plunged under the crossbar. Mariah Saggese scored the final goal with a back pass assist from Alexis Sutphin to cement the victory.
Sharon Springs goalkeeper Miranda Mabie stopped 12 shots, with Leeanna West and Gabriella Saggese earning the shutout for Milford.
Milford closes out its season at Richfield Springs on Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.
Milford 3, Sharon Springs 0
at Milford
Milford 0 3 — 0
Sharon 0 0 — 0
Morris: Mariah Saggese 2-0,Tia Vagliardo 1-0, Grace Cohn 0-1, Alexis Sutphin 0-1
Shots/corners: (M) 19-5 (S) 2-1
Saves: (M) Leeanna West 1, Gabriella Saggese 1 (S) Miranda Mabie 12
Worcester 2, Morris 0
Worcester prevailed on the road in girls soccer over Morris, 2-0, on Friday with two goals from Delimar Vega.
Katie Tilley made four saves for Morris. Sophia Adams provided an assist while Miriam Odell saved three shots for Worcester, which played its final game of season.
Worcester 2 Morris 0
at Morris
Worcester 0 2 — 2
Morris 0 0 — 0
Worcester: Delimar Vega 2-0, Sophia Adams 0-1
Shots/corners: (W) 9-4, (M) 7-1
Saves (W) Miriam Odell 3, (M) Katie Tilley 4
BOYS SOCCER
Richfield Springs 2, Morris 0
Richfield Springs earned a 2-0 boys soccer win over Morris on Friday in its final boys soccer home game of the season.
Conner Scheffler and Brady Young gave Richfield Springs the lead in the first half as Clay Bobnick and Dylan Dyn provided assists. Goalkeeper Jake Patterson made 12 saves for Richfield Springs; Jon Child made 10 for Morris.
"I'm glad our seniors had an opportunity to have a season," Richfield Springs coach Terry Brant said via email. "Good way to end their last home game!"
Richfield Springs finishes its season on the road Saturday at Milford.
Richfield Springs 2, Morris 0
at Richfield Springs
Richfield Springs 2 0 — 2
Morris 0 0 — 2
Richfield Springs: Conner Scheffler (1-0), Brady Young (1-0), Clay Bobnick (0-1), Dylan Dyn (0-1)
Shots/corners: Richfield Springs 16-2, Morris 17-2.
Saves: (RS) Jake Patterson 12, (M) Jon Child 10
