Cherry Valley-Springfield has been the top dog in the girls Class D ranks all season long, and Wednesday night provided further evidence to support that claim.
The Lady Patriots (22-1) held off Worcester 59-48 at SUNY Delhi in the Section IV Semifinals to earn a spot in Saturday’s title game. While the Wolverines made things interesting near the midway point, the game never truly felt like it was in doubt for coach Kelly Taggart’s squad.
“It was a team effort,” she said. “It was a great team win; they worked together, they played team defense, they moved the ball on offense. Just a complete team effort.”
Brin Whiteman scored a game-high 18 points for CV-S. Joleen Lusk, meanwhile, nearly notched a triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and nine blocks. Daphnee West and Morgan Huff each added nine points in the win.
Sophia Adams paced Worcester (19-3) with 15 points, Anna Serdy scored 14, and Hailey Shalor finished with 11.
Both teams came out firing in the early going, trading three-pointers at both ends of the court and putting constant pressure on the other side’s defense.
The final two minutes of the first quarter were particularly hectic. Whiteman hit a three with two minutes left to give CV-S a 15-9 lead. Less than a minute later, West converted an and-one opportunity to make the score 20-14. Whiteman came up big again in the final seconds when she drew a foul on a desperation heave with 0.2 seconds left, going on to make all three free throws to give the Patriots a 23-14 advantage after one quarter of play.
The pace slowed down considerably in the second quarter as both sides found their footing defensively. Worcester in particular came up with several turnovers, with the final one of the half resulting in a layup that cut the deficit to 32-27 going into halftime.
All told the two teams combined for 10 three-pointers in the first half alone, with Worcester hitting six and CV-S making four (neither team would make a three in the second half).
“That’s what the girls were seeing,” Taggart said of her team’s early success from beyond the arc. “It seemed like that was what was open and they were able to hit ‘em and knock ‘em down.”
Despite trailing, Worcester had done a good job of keeping Lusk in check, holding the CV-S standout to just four points in the first half.
But other Patriot players picked up the slack, notably Whiteman, who scored 14 of her points in the first half.
“She stepped up. It was huge,” Taggart said of Whiteman’s performance. “They work so well together, they’re such a great team, they’re such great girls. I’m so proud of them right now.”
In the second half, however, Lusk reverted to her usual dominant form, taking over in the paint for contested rebounds and layups, and finishing with 10 points in the third quarter alone.
“She’s our rock, she’s our anchor in that middle and the girls they work so well together, all of them,” Taggart said of Lusk.
On the other end, Worcester’s offense went cold. The Wolverines had a hard time finding any easy looks, with most of their third-quarter possessions ending with a missed shot and a CV-S rebound.
After trailing by 17 entering the fourth quarter, Worcester looked like it might be able to make things interesting by scoring five quick points. But Lusk provided the dagger for CV-S with a three-pointer at the 6:30 mark that made the score 52-37 and effectively put an end to any hopes of a Worcester comeback.
Top-seeded CV-S will face second-seeded Oxford in the Class D Championship Game on Saturday at SUNY Delhi at 2 p.m.
“I think right now we’re going to celebrate this win and then we’re going to get to work tomorrow,” Taggart said.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Worcester 48
CV-S … 23 9 17 10 — 59
Wor … 14 13 5 16 — 48
CV-S: Daphnee West 3 3-4 9, Morgan Huff 4 0-0 9, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 2 0-0 4, Joleen Lusk 8 0-0 17, Brin Whiteman 5 5-5 18. Totals: 23 8-9 59
W: Madison Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 4 7-13 15, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 0 2-2 2, Izzy Odell 2 2-3 6, Hailey Shalor 4 0-0 11, Samantha Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 5 1-1 14, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-19 48
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (Huff, J. Lusk, B. Whiteman 2); W 6 (Shalor 3, Serdy 3)
