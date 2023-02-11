A dominant second half allowed the Cherry Valley-Springfield girls basketball team to defeat Laurens 59-28 in the Tri-Valley League Championship on Saturday at Oneonta High School.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with 21 points, while Daphnee West and Morgan Huff each added 11 points, and Brin Whiteman netted 10 in the win.
Gabby Andrades led Laurens with 13 points, while Kyrah Andrades added 12.
It was not a fast start for CV-S. Laurens had opened the game with a 6-0 run in the first two minutes before the Patriots found their footing. They battled back to take an 11-8 lead with a minute and a half left in the quarter.
Coach Kelly Taggart was proud of the way the team was able to fight back so quickly in a game of this significance.
“They’re resilient," she said of her team. "They work together so well and sometimes it takes them some time and a pass or two. It's such a good group of girls; I'm so proud of them. Every single one of them.”
Brin Whiteman nailed a three-pointer for CV-S at the buzzer to end the first quarter with a 15-11 lead, a shot Taggart thought was an important play to carry momentum into the second quarter.
“That was huge," she said. "Brin nailed that, and it was just huge for the team. Lifted them right up”.
Following that momentum swing, CV-S was able to add to its lead in the second quarter to end the half up 23-17.
In the third quarter, the Patriots came out firing on all cylinders, opening up the quarter with an 8-0 run in the first three minutes. Following a timeout, they extended their run to 17-0 and finished the third quarter without allowing a point to open up a 40-17 lead.
Taggart said there weren't any major adjustments made at halftime; she just wanted to see the team come out strong to begin the second half.
“We just told them to pick up the intensity even more," she said. "They were playing a great defense and have to keep the intensity going. They came out, and they did that”.
A layup by Gabby Andrades with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter ended the extended run, but CV-S never took its foot off the gas. A 19-11 fourth quarter solidified the total team effort.
Taggart was pleased to have four girls end the game with double-digit scoring.
“I think team basketball says it all," she said. "Team basketball is the way we need to play and the way they’re going to keep playing”.
The Tri-Valley League Champion Patriots will continue their season in the sectional playoffs with a matchup yet to be determined.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 59, Laurens 28
CV-S … 15 8 17 19 — 59
L … 11 6 0 11 — 28
CV-S: Kyra Druse 0 0-0 0, Daphnee West 4 3-5 11, Morgan Huff 5 0-0 11, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Mia Dubben 2 0-0 4, Joleen Lusk 9 3-6 21, Brin Whiteman 3 1-2 10. Totals: 24 7-13 59
L: Kyrah Andrades 4 0-0 12, Gabby Andrades 6 0-2 13, Emerson Allen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Dunham 0 0-0 0, Brooke Mann 0 0-2 0, Nicole Stanley 0 0-0 0, Allison Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 1-6 28
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (Huff, B. Whiteman 3) L 5 (K. Andrades 4, G. Andrades)
