Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs took down Schenevus 4-1 at home Monday in Tri-Valley League action.
Kris Cade had two goals and an assist for CV-S/SS while Mason Kutinsky and Max Horvath each found the back of the net as well.
Michael Competiello had the lone goal for the Dragons.
CV-S/SS will host Unatego/Franklin Thursday while Schenevus will be at Charlotte Valley the same day.
Walton/Downsville 1, Greene 0
Gavin Harrington scored a goal assisted by Chase Maberry nine minutes into the game to give Walton/Downsvile a 1-0 shutout over Greene at home Monday.
Nate Harrington had four saves in goal in the win.
Walton/Downsville will visit Gilboa Tuesday.
Delhi 0, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
The Delhi and Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys played to a scoreless draw Monday as even after two overtime periods neither team could break through the other’s defense.
Both goalkeepers were spectacular, as Tabor Reed made 11 saves for Delhi and UV/G-MU’s Tucker Cattanach finished with eight stops.
Delhi will host Sidney Wednesday while UV/G-MU is off until next Thursday when it will visit Oxford.
Unatego/Franklin 3, Edmeston 1 (Saturday)
Unatego/Franklin scored two goals in the second half to pull away for a 3-1 win over Edmeston in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Final Saturday.
This was the first Mayor’s Cup victory in program history for U/F.
Chase Birdsall scored a pair of goals while Braeden Johnson scored one and Jacob Kingsbury and Xander Johnson each had an assist in the win.
Izek Richards scored a goal assisted by Gavin McEnroe for the Panthers.
Aiden Ross had three saves in the win while Jason Reinhart had four in the loss.
U/F will host Worcester Tuesday while Edmeston will host Fort Plain Wednesday.
Cooperstown 3, Mount Markham 1 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown boys rode a three-goal first half to a 3-1 victory over Mount Markham Saturday.
Scoring for the Hawkeyes in the win were Frank Panzarella, Janak Pandi and Gavin Grady. Dylan Craig and Ben Lewis added assists.
In goal, Charlie Lambert finished with four saves.
Charlotte Valley 4, Morris 2 (Saturday)
Charlotte Valley defeated Morris 4-2 on the road Saturday.
Darrion Matz scored a goal and had two assists while Luke Montgomery had a goal and an assist. Marcus LaSalle and Trevor Waid each scored a goal in the win.
Ryan Murphy had a goal and an assist for Morris while Jacob Morelock had a goal and Ty Turner had an assist.
Charlotte Valley will host Windham-Ashland-Jewett Tuesday while Morris will visit Laurens/Milford the same day.
Laurens/Milford 2, Schenevus 0 (Saturday)
Laurens/Milford defeated Schenevus 2-0 Saturday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Aidan Mertz scored a goal and had an assist while Rhys Calleja scored for L/M.
Chase Long tallied six saves in the win while Ryan Spranger had seven in the loss.
L/M will host Morris Tuesday while Schenevus will visit Charlotte Valley Thursday.
Margaretville 2, S.S. Seward 1 (Saturday)
Margaretville defeated S.S. Seward 2-1 Saturday at the Nelson Tournament.
Connor Wayman scored both goals while Alex Bandham had an assist for the Blue Devils.
CJ Fairbairn had one save in the win.
GOLF
South Kortright 176, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 197
The South Kortright golf team defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett at the College Course at Delhi Monday.
Connor Quarino led the Rams, shooting a 40 while Jacob Staroba shot a 44 and Lance McClure shot a 45.
Charlie Mulholland shot a 40 for Windahm while Shane Begley and James Garrison shot 48 and 50, respectively.
South Kortright improves to 7-1 and will take on Gilboa Friday at Christman’s Windham House.
