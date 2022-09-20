The Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs won a dramatic 4-3 decision over Laurens/Milford in double overtime on Tuesday.
Luke Enyart capped off his hat trick for CV-S/SS with a game-winner that came with just 48 seconds left in the second extra period. Thomas Tissiere scored the other goal for CV-S/SS while Kris Cade had two assists and Max Horvath had one.
Justin LaPilusa led Laurens/Milford with two goals while Rhys Calleja also found the back of the net.
No box score was provided for this game.
CV-S/SS takes on Fort Plain at home on Friday while Laurens/Milford hosts Worcester on Thursday.
Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1
A big performance by Colby Diamond led the Hawkeyes to a 6-1 win over Herkimer on Tuesday.
Diamond scored four goals and added an assist for Cooperstown in the victory. Colyn Criqui and Roland Gardner-Olesen each scored as well, with Criqui providing two assists and Wyatt Montana and Frank Panzarella notching an assist apiece.
Charlie Lambert made four saves in goal for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown will be at Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Delhi 4, Oxford 0
Delhi cruised to a 4-0 victory over Oxford on Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Zach Finch, Risdon Reed, Tabor Reed, and Lucas Riera each scored a goal for Delhi with Finch and Rison Reed providing assists.
Kayden Renfrow blocked 20 shots for Oxford, and Risdon Reed saved three for Delhi to complete the shutout.
Delhi will host Franklin/Unatego on Friday in a non-league game.
South Kortright 0, Walton/Downsville 0, 2OT
The South Kortright and Walton/Downsville boys were both unable to find the back of the net in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw that went into double overtime.
Walton/Downsville’s Peyton Tweedie finished with an impressive 17 saves while Adam Champlin had five stops for the Rams.
“It was a very back and forth physical game,” Walton/Downsville coach Dustin Keesler said via email. “Great play from both sides. They moved the ball very well and our defense did a great job staying in front.”
South Kortright will host Margaretville on Thursday while Walton/Downsville travels to face Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Thursday.
Greene 2, Sidney 0
Greene notched a win against Sidney 2-0 on Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference play.
Trevor Ketchum and Jonah Browning each scored a goal for Greene with Kloden Rapp assisting. Tony Sergi saved one shot for the Trojans, and Louis Seigenthaler blocked seven shots for the Warriors.
Greene will host Oxford on Friday while Sidney will be at UV/G-MU on Thursday.
Margaretville 3, Hunter-Tannersville 1
Margaretville earned a 3-1 win in a Delaware League game against Hunter-Tannersville on Tuesday.
Scoring for Margaretville was Tristan McVitty with two goals and Ryan McVitty with one goal and one assist.
Mason Bellinger had one goal for Hunter-Tannersville which was assisted by Nicholas Uhrik.
Thomas Houlihan was in the net for Hunter-Tannersville and had 13 saves while Cody Wayman had one save for Margaretville.
Margaretville plays South Kortright on Thursday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1, Gilboa 0
Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated Gilboa 1-0 on Tuesday, with Tyler Lashua ending a scoreless tie with a goal in the second half.
Jacob Schwartz blocked six shots for WAJ, and Joe Willie saved 10 shots for Gilboa.
WAJ will host Walton on Thursday.
Cooperstown 6, Herkimer 1
Coop: Colby Diamond 4-1, Colyn Criqui 1-2, Roland Gardner-Olesen 1-0, Wyatt Montana 0-1, Frank Panzarella 0-1
Herk: Kyle Carney 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 14-8, Herk 7-2
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 4, Hayden Crandall (Herk) 8
Delhi 4, Oxford 0
DA: Zach Finch 1-1, Risdon Reed 1-1, Tabor Reed 1-0, Lucas Riera 1-0
Ox: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 23-6, Ox 5-4
Goalies: Risdon Reed (DA) 3, Kayden Renfrow (Ox) 20
South Kortright 0, Walton/Downsville 0, 2OT
SK … 0-0-0-0-0
W/D … 0-0-0-0-0
SK: none
W/D: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 17-16, W/D 7-4
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 5, Peyton Tweedie (W/D) 17
Greene 2, Sidney 0
G: Trevor Ketcham 1-0, Jonah Browning 1-0, Kloden Rapp 0-1
S: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 17-13, S 1-2
Goalies: Tony Sergi (G) 1, Louis Siegenthaler (S) 7
Margaretville 3, Hunter-Tannersville 1
M … 1-2-3
H-T … 1-0-1
M: Tristan McVitty 2-0, Ryan McVitty 1-1
H-T: Mason Bellinger 1-0, Nicholas Uhrik 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 23-5; H-T 3-0
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 1; Thomas Houlihan (H-T) 13
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1, Gilboa 0
WAJ: Tyler Lashua 1-0
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 6-2, WAJ 10-2
Goalies: Joe Willie (G) 10, Jacob Schwartz (WAJ) 6
GOLF
Sidney 241, Oneonta 243
Sidney’s golf team edged Oneonta 241-243 in a tightly-contested match on Tuesday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Caidyn Lambrecht led the Warriors with a round of 45. Teammates Kyle Smith (46), Ben Miller (47), and Colton Rose (49) followed close behind.
Oneonta’s Aidan Gelbsman had the low round of the day with a 42 while Ben Casola (46) and Matt Rigas (47) also broke 50.
Sidney will visit Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday while Oneonta is off until next Tuesday when it travels to face Susquehanna Valley.
Sidney 241, Oneonta 243
At Sidney Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Caidyn Lambrecht 45, Kyle Smith 46, Ben Miller 47, Colton Rose 49, Connor Allen 54
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman 42, Ben Casola 46, Matt Rigas 47, Nate Johnson 52, Landon Weaver 56
