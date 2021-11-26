The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls opened their season on Friday with a 64-28 victory over Bishop Gibbons at the Schoharie Tournament.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with 16 points. Also finishing in double figures for CVS were Morgan Huff with 13 and Arianna Bosc with 10.
Cherry Valley-Springfield will be back in action at the tournament on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 64, Bishop Gibbons 28
CVS: Kailey Barnes 2 0-0 4, Arianna Bosc 5 0-0 10, Morgan Huff 6 1-2 13, Alyssa Rockwell 0 0-0 0, Emma Whiteman 2 2-4 6, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 2 0-0 5, Joleen Lusk 7 2-3 16, Brin Whiteman 4 0-0 10
Bishop Gibbons: Hlaroon 1 0-0 2, Diete 5 3-4 16, Dickson 0 0-0 0, Moran 0 0-0 0, Valdes 0 0-0 0, Justinian 0 0-0 0, Wylie 0 0-0 0, Verbicky 0 0-0 0, Liuerio 0 0-0 0, Weldon 3 0-0 6, Stewart 0 0-0 0, M. Moran 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 0-0 2
Three-point baskets: CVS 3 (Dubben 1, Whiteman 2); BG 3 (Diete 3)
