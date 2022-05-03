The Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs softball team was able to hold off a furious Franklin rally on Tuesday and hold on for a 20-19 win at home.
Trailing 20-11 entering the seventh inning, Franklin scored eight runs in the frame before finally being put away.
Brin Whiteman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored to lead CVS/SS. Joleen Lusk, meanwhile, tripled and had two hits, as did Cendra Crawford and Lydia Lusk. Emma Whiteman added a double. Mia Dubben had eight strikeouts on the mound to earn the win.
For Franklin, Kayla Campbell went 3-for-5 with five runs scored while Zoe Warren hit a triple.
Morris/Edmeston 17, Laurens 2
Morris/Edmeston cruised to a 17-2 victory on the road against Laurens on Tuesday.
Carissa Richards led the way on offense with a perfect 5-for-5 performance. Abby Bateman had a great game as well going 3-for-3. All 14 of Morris/Edmeston’s base hits were singles.
Hannah Wist was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing just one walk and four hits.
Each team’s next game will be against Worcester: Laurens will be at Worcester on Wednesday while Morris/Edmeston will host the Wolverines on Thursday.
Charlotte Valley 22, South Kortright 7
Charlotte Valley defeated South Kortright 22-7 in Delaware League action on Tuesday.
Wildcats pitcher Brinlee Wright threw all five innings with 12 strikeouts and only one walk. The offensive effort for Charlotte Valley was led by Natalie Amadon, who hit a game-ending single and went 2-for-4 at bat. Jess Zuill scored four runs for the Wildcats.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 13, Afton 11
The UV/GMU softball team defeated Afton 13-11 in a close game on Tuesday.
Hannah Bonczkowski was the winning pitcher for UV/GMU in addition to hitting a triple and recording an RBI. Ava Rowe hit a triple and had two RBIs while Pyper Kneale went 3-for-3 with a triple and managed one RBI.
For Afton, Hailey Crosby had a double, a single, and scored three runs.
Roxbury 32, Downsville 1
Roxbury’s offense put on a show on Tuesday, collecting 28 hits, 11 of which went for extra bases, in a 32-1 victory against Downsville.
Brianna Cross led the attack with a 5-for-5 performance that included a home run, a triple, a double, and a whopping 10 RBIs. Kimora Brown also had a home run, going 4-for-6 with a double and five RBIs.
Lacey German went 4-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, and three RBIs and Madison German went 4-for-5.
Bryanna Meehan was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 while collecting four base hits of her own including a triple.
Roxbury improves to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.)
Gilboa-Conesville 21, Margaretville 2
Gilboa-Conesville led 11-0 after three innings on Tuesday and never looked back, defeating Margaretville 21-2 at home.
Kara Dumas had a huge day at the plate, recording three doubles in the victory. Dumas was also the winning pitcher, striking out 14 batters.
Netalia Herrera recorded two doubles for the Blue Devils.
Deposit-Hancock 16, Oxford 0
Deposit-Hancock rolled to a shutout victory over Oxford 16-0 on Tuesday, bolstered by an explosive second inning with 11 runs scored.
Addison Makowski threw six strikeouts and walked two on the mound for the win. At the plate for D-H, Zoe Gifford went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs. Abby Russell hit a triple, with Payten Gill, Kaitlyn Macumber, Riley Martin, and Kassidy Frederick each had doubles.
DH (7-3 overall, 6-1 league) will travel to play Sidney on Wednesday.
Downsville 9, Roxbury 1
Downsville defeated Roxbury 9-1 in a Delaware League game on Tuesday.
Skyler Odell notched 13 strikeouts for Downsville to earn the win. Kaden Cicio went 2-for-4 at bat and hit a triple and a double. Ashton Townsend and Odell each notched doubles for Downsville as well.
Roxbury is 2-4 overall and will play Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 20, Franklin 19
FCS … 042 203 8 — 19 11 2
CVS/SS … 143 732 X — 20 12 5
FCS: Zoe Warren (L), Patricia Rodriguez-Matias (4), and Abbey Vroman
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
3B: Joleen Lusk (CVS/SS), Zoe Warren (FCS)
2B: Emma Whiteman (CVS/SS)
Morris/Edmeston 17, Laurens 2
M/E … 304 151 3 — 17 14 4
L … 001 000 1 — 2 4 6
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), and Abby Bateman
L: Brooke Mann (L), Kendra Dunham
Charlotte Valley 22, South Kortright 7
SK … 203 32X X — 7 7 4
CV … 416 56X X — 22 5 2
SK: S. Macaluso (L), L. Dengler (4) and H. Collins
CV: Brinlee Wright (W) and Abby Vroman
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 13, Afton 11
Afton … 016 002 2 – 11 2 X
UV/GMU … 433 021 X – 13 8 X
A: J. Degarmo (L) and A. Cable
UV/GMU: H. Bonczkowski (W) and A. Rowe
3B: H. Bonczkowski (UV/GMU), P. Kneale (UV/GMU), A. Rowe (UV/GMU)
2B: H. Crosby (A)
Roxbury 32, Downsville 1
R … 3(15)5 45X X — 32 28 1
D … 000 01X X — 1 2 4
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), Kylie DeMaio (5), and Brianna Cross and Kimora Brown
D: Murphy (L), and Foote
HR: Brianna Cross (Rox), Kimora Brown (Rox)
3B: Lacey German (Rox), Brianna Cross (Rox), Bryanna Meehan (Rox), Ryleigh Goodchild (Rox)
2B: Lacey German 2 (Rox), Brianna Cross (Rox), Kimora Brown (Rox), Leigha Lalosh (Rox
Gilboa-Conesville 21, Margaretville 2
M … 000 101 0 — 2 4 X
G-C … 326 208 X — 21 15 X
M: Bailee Herrel (L), and Annalyse Sass
G-C: Kara Dumas (W), and Taryn VanValkenburgh
2B: Kara Dumas 3 (G-C), Netalia Herrera 2 (M)
Deposit-Hancock 16, Oxford 0
O … 000 00X X —0 1 2
D-H … 1(11)1 3XX X — 16 16 1
O: Naiomi Smith (L), Patricia Bohannon (4) and Madison Long
DH: Addison Makowski (W) and Amanda Ray
3B: Abby Russell (D-H)
2B: Payten Gill (D-H), Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H), Riley Martin (D-H), Kassidy Frederick (D-H)
Downsville 9, Roxbury 1
D … 202 030 2 — 9 8 1
R … 000 000 1 — 1 3 7
D: Skyler Odell (W), Riley Brown (7) and Kaden Cicio
R: Peyton Proctor (L), George Proctor (5), and Isiah Figeroa
3B: Kaden Cicio (D)
2B: Kaden Cicio (D), Ashton Townsend (D), Skyler Odell (D)
TENNIS
Oneonta 3, Cooperstown 1
The Oneonta tennis team defeated Cooperstown 3-1 on Tuesday in a match held at Wilber Park.
Tyler Zakala won in second singles for OHS, while the Yellowjackets won both doubles matches thanks to the play of Isaac Wooden and Ryan VanValkenburg, and Tobias Carter and Simmone Segal.
Gunter Weldon had Cooperstown’s lone victory, winning 6-0, 6-0 in first singles.
Oneonta hosts Chenango Forks on Wednesday while Cooperstown will be in Utica on Wednesday for the Center State Conference Tournament.
Margaretville 7, Roxbury 0
Margaretville’s tennis team defeated Roxbury 7-0 on the road on Tuesday.
Winning in singles for the Blue Devils were Ryan McVitty, Tristan McVitty, John Camano and Ashley Camano. Margaretville also received wins in doubles play from the pairings of Samantha VonBernewitz and Christian Bravo, and Isaac Hernandez and Connor Hill.
Oneonta 3, Cooperstown 1
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Jayden Zakala 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Justin Wolfe 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Isaac Wooden and Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) def. Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe 6-0, 7-5; Tobias Carter and Simmone Segal (OHS) def. Natalie Harrison and Declan White 6-4, 6-3
Margaretville 7, Roxbury 0
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Ryder Albano 9-4; Tristan McVitty (M) def. Alina Chojnowski 9-1; Caden A. (M) def. Mya Johnston 9-6; John Camano (M) def. Max Curtis 9-3; Ashley Camano (M) def. Steven Martin 9-1
Doubles: Samantha VonBernewitz and Christian Bravo (M) def. Lydia Biruk and Chelsea Curtis 9-4; Isaac Hernandez and Connor Hill (M) def. Ayla Vorisek and Madison Tobon 8-6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.