CVS/SS walks off against Laurens 6-5

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to notch a walk-off win against Laurens in Monday’s softball game.
Ari Bosc scored the winning run on a wild pitch after getting on base with a triple. Alyssa Rockwell had two doubles while Joleen Lusk had a double of her own. Lusk, Lexi Dygert, and Cendra Crawford all had RBIs for CVS/SS.
For Laurens, Brooke Mann had two RBIs while Kyrah Andrades had a triple.
Deposit-Hancock 19, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Kaitlyn Macumber threw five perfect innings to lead Deposit-Hancock to a 19-0 victory over UV/GMU on Monday.
Macumber’s outing was truly immaculate, as she recorded all 15 outs via strikeout. She also helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with a home run and four runs scored. Zoe Gifford and Ryle Smith also had home runs for Deposit, with Smith and Paige Macumber adding doubles as well.
Schenevus 17, Afton 16
The Dragons pulled out an extra-inning victory on the road Monday, defeating the Crimson Knights 17-16.
Samantha Osborne went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double to lead the Schenevus offense. Autumn Burton and Samantha Barrett combined for three strikeouts on the mound.
Jayden Degano had three strikeouts for Afton.
Roxbury 16, Windham-Ashland Jewett 1
Roxbury cruised past Windham-Ashland-Jewett by a score of 16-1 on Monday.
Bryanna Meehan earned the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and four hits. At the plate, she went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Kimora Brown, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs.
Brianna Leishear and Megan Carroll each had doubles for WAJ.
Roxbury (4-1) will host Margaretville on Tuesday.
Stamford/Jefferson 27, Worcester 12
Stamford/Jefferson scored 17 runs in the second inning alone en route to a 27-12 victory over Worcester at home on Monday.
Paige VanEtten had a triple and four RBIs to lead the S/J offense. Shannon Hartwell also had four RBIs with a double, while Georgia Lynch had a double and two RBIs.
Maurisa Ebert and Riana Otero each had a double for Worcester.
Sidney 5, Harpursville 1 (Saturday)
Sidney defeated Harpursville 5-1 in the Championship game of the SFCU Tournament on Saturday.
Ava Cirigliano was named MVP of the Tournament with Kayla McEwan, Emma Constable and Emily Russo named Tournament All-Stars.
On the mound, Cirigliano earned the win with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, Cirigliano hammered a solo home run while Kayla McEwan hit two triples, two doubles, and had two RBIs.
Harpursville's Kylie Havens struck out 10 in the loss.
Sidney 19, Oxford 0 (Saturday)
Sidney defeated Oxford 19-0 in game one of the SFCU tournament at Oxford on Saturday.
Ava Cirigliano led the offense on the mound with 15 strikeouts and only one walk. At the plate, Cirigliano also hit a home run, a triple, and drove in four RBIs, with Kayla McEwan also notching a triple with two RBIs and Emma Constable hitting two doubles and two RBIs. Oxford pitcher Patricia Bohanna totaled 10 strikeouts in the loss.
Hamilton 12, Schenevus 11 (Saturday)
The Schenevus softball team was defeated by Hamilton 12-11 in the championship game of the Laurens Tournament on Saturday.
Kelsey Burton struck out 10 batters while allowing four walks for Schenevus.
The Dragons defeated Laurens 17-0 in their opening game.
Schenevus 17, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
Schenevus blanked Laurens 17-0 in the opening round of the Laurens Tournament on Saturday.
Serenity Hopkins had a triple for the Dragons while Kelsey Burton had a double. Burton recorded four strikeouts on the mound in the winning effort.
Gabby Andrades notched a double for Laurens.
Laurens 11, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 5 (Saturday)
The Leopards defeated CVS/SS 11-5 on Saturday in the consolation game of the tournament they hosted.
Brooke Mann went 2-for-4 with a double while also striking out seven on the mound to earn the win for Laurens.
Emma White went 2-for-3 with a double for CVS/SS.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6, Laurens 5
Laurens … 111 200 0 — 5 3 3
CVS/SS … 020 001 3 — 6 5 0
Laurens: Brooke Mann (L)
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (W)
3B: Ari Bosc (CVS/SS), Kyrah Andrades (L)
2B: Alyssa Rockwell 2 (CVS/SS), Joleen Lusk (CVS/SS)
Deposit-Hancock 19, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
D-H … 904 60X X — 19 11 X
UV/GMU … 000 00X X — 0 0 X
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber (W), and Andrea Ray
UV/GMU: Piper Kneale (L), Hannah Bonczkowski (4), and Ava Rowe
HR: Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H), Zoe Gifford (D-H), Rylee Smith (D-H)
2B: Paige Macumber (D-H), Rylee Smith (D-H)
Schenevus 17, Afton 16
S … 334 200 41 — 17 8 6
A … 124 360 00 — 16 4 4
S: Autumn Burton, Samantha Barrett (W), and Samantha Osborne
A: Jayden Degano (L), and Haily Crosby
3B: Samantha Osborne (S)
2B: Samantha Osborne (S)
Roxbury 16, Windham-Ashland Jewett 1
R … 271 25X X — 16 10 1
WAJ … 000 01X X — 1 4 4
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
WAJ: Cassandra Coe (L), and Hannah Tuttle
3B: Kimora Brown (ROX)
2B: Brianna Leishear (WAJ), Megan Carroll (WAJ), Bryanna Meehan (ROX)
Stamford/Jefferson 27, Worcester 12
W … 143 04X X — 12 10 2
S/J … 2(17)7 1XX X — 27 13 3
W: Rylee Falcone (L), Riana Otero (2), and Hailey Shalor
S/J: Chloe Mead (W), and Alayna Stannard
3B: Paige VanEtten (S/J)
2B: Georgia Lynch (S/J), Shannon Hartwell (S/J), Maurisa Ebert (W), Riana Otero (W)
Sidney 5, Harpursville 1 (Saturday)
S … 103 010 0 — 5 6 3
H … 000 100 0 — 1 7 5
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
H: Kylie Havens (L)
HR: Ava Cirigliano (S)
3B: Kayla McEwan 2 (S)
2B: Kayla McEwan (S)
Sidney 19, Oxford 0 (Saturday)
S … 423 127 X — 19 21 0
O … 000 000 X — 1 1 5
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
O: Patricia Bohannon (L)
HR: Ava Cirigliano (S)
3B: Ava Cirigliano (S), Kayla McEwan (S)
2B: Emma Constable 2 (S)
Hamilton 12, Schenevus 11 (Saturday)
S … 101 018 0 — 11 4 7
H … 311 121 3 — 12 10 1
S: Kelsey Burton (L), and Samantha Osborne
H: K. Pearson (W), and A. Catania
HR: K. Pearson (H)
3B: F. Bewensch (H), A. Catania (H)
Schenevus 17, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
S … 212 255 X — 17 6 1
L … 000 000 X — 0 5 7
S: Kelsey Burton (W), and Samantha Osborne
L: Brooke Mann (L), and Kendra Dunham
3B: Serenity Hopkins (S)
2B: Kelsey Burton (S), Gabby Andrades (L)
Laurens 11, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 5 (Saturday)
CVS/SS … 300 011 X — 5 4 4
Laurens … 041 15X X — 11 7 5
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
Laurens: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham
2B: Emma White (CVS/SS), Brooke Mann (L)
