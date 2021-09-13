Tuesday, Sept. 14

BOYS SOCCER

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at South Kortright

FIELD HOCKEY

Whitney Point at Sidney, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Downsville

Roxbury at Stamford

GIRLS SWIMMING

Greene at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

MAC League Meet at Unadilla Valley

GOLF

UV/GMU at Greene, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

BOYS SOCCER

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Walton at Sidney, 5 p.m.

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Adirondack at Cooperstown, 5:15 p.m.

