Tuesday, Sept. 14
BOYS SOCCER
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at South Kortright
FIELD HOCKEY
Whitney Point at Sidney, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Morris at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Downsville
Roxbury at Stamford
GIRLS SWIMMING
Greene at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Afton/Harpursville, 6 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
MAC League Meet at Unadilla Valley
GOLF
UV/GMU at Greene, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walton at Sidney, 5 p.m.
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Adirondack at Cooperstown, 5:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.