The Delaware League announced its 2021-22 Scholar Athlete Award Winners as well as its class of Coaches Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s honorees were recognized at the Delaware League Basketball Championships on Thursday at SUNY Delhi.
The female recipients of the Joseph P. Beck Senior Scholar Athlete Award were: Emily Andersen (Andes), Kayla Houck (Downsville), Kara Dumas (Gilboa-Conesville), Gwendolyn Glennon (Hunter-Tannersville), Chloe Mead (Jefferson), Gabrielle Garofolo (Roxbury), Lacey Eckert (South Kortright), Emily Clark (Stamford), and Serena Beckmann (Windham-Ashland-Jewett).
The male recipients of the Beck Award were: Dylan Waid (Charlotte Valley), Gage Gockel (Gilboa-Conesville), Jason Li (Hunter-Tannersville), Jack Madera (Roscoe), and Brett Morrison (Roxbury).
Earning certificates as award nominees were: Ben Andersen (Andes), Kurt McMahon (Jefferson), Logan Firment (South Kortright), and Spencer Clareen (Stamford).
The Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2021-22 consists of the following members: Deb Moorby (Charlotte Valley), Rick Cammer (Jefferson), Jane Ware (Roxbury), Bob VanValkenburgh (South Kortright), Kevin Callagy (Stamford), and Jim Adair (Windham-Ashland-Jewett).
