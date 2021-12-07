Boys Soccer

Ben Anderson - Andes

Dylan Waid - Charlotte Valley

Jack Madera - Downsville

Gage Gockel - Gilboa-Conesville

Jason Li - Hunter-Tannersville

Mitchell Dorosky - Jefferson

Hunter Balcom - Margaretville

Logan Vamosy - Roxbury

Logan Firment - South Kortright

Tyler Knapp - Stamford

Ariel Valencia - Windham

Leon Honge - Windham

Girls Soccer

Emily Andersen - Andes

Kailey Whitbeck - Charlotte Valley

Rebecca Gashinsky - Downsville

Larkin Graham - Gilboa-Conesville

Hedda Flynn - Hunter-Tannersville

Justina Daempfle - Jefferson

Sydney Asher - Margaretville

Naomi Wehmeir - Roxbury

Lacey Eckert - South Kortright

Shannon Hartwell - Stamford

Cassandra Coe - Windham

Golf

Abby Vroman - Charlotte Valley

Gavin Bohringer - Gilboa-Conesville

Garrett Legg - Hunter-Tannersville

Kurt McMahon - Jefferson

Ryan McVitty - Margaretville

Ryder Albano - Roxbury

Emerson Comer - South Kortright

Nick Holmok - Windham

Cross Country

Stephanie Molina-Rodriguez - Hunter-Tannersville

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you