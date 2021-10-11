The Delaware League soccer and golf standings, as of Monday, Oct. 11.
Delaware League Varsity Boys Soccer (overall record in parentheses)
Margaretville 7-1 (9-3)
SKCS 6-1 (10-2-1)
Downsville 5-2 (8-2)
Davenport 5-2-1 (7-7-1)
HTC 3-3-1 (5-3-1)
Roxbury 3-3-1 (5-6-1)
Gilboa 1-6-1 (1-9-1)
Jefferson/Stamford — 1-6 (1-9)
Windham 0-7 (0-11)
Delaware League Varsity Girls Soccer
Roxbury 7-0 (11-1)
Margaretville 6-1 (8-2)
SKCS5-2 (7-6)
Downsville 5-2 (6-5)
Davenport 4-3 (6-7-1)
Stamford/Jefferson 2-4 (4-6)
Windham 2-6 (4-8)
HTC 1-7 (1-9)
Gilboa 0-7 (0-11)
Delaware League Varsity Boys Golf (7 matches)
Margaretville 6-0 (11-0)
HTC 5-2 (8-2)
Gilboa 3-1 (3-3)
Andes/SKCS 4-2 (5-5)
Jefferson 3-3 (4-3)
Roxbury 1-5 (2-6)
Davenport 1-5 (1-6)
Windham 1-5 (1-9)
