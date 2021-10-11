The Delaware League soccer and golf standings, as of Monday, Oct. 11.

Delaware League Varsity Boys Soccer (overall record in parentheses)

Margaretville 7-1 (9-3)

SKCS 6-1 (10-2-1)

Downsville 5-2 (8-2)

Davenport 5-2-1 (7-7-1)

HTC 3-3-1 (5-3-1)

Roxbury 3-3-1 (5-6-1)

Gilboa 1-6-1 (1-9-1)

Jefferson/Stamford — 1-6 (1-9)

Windham 0-7 (0-11)

Delaware League Varsity Girls Soccer 

Roxbury 7-0 (11-1)

Margaretville 6-1 (8-2)

SKCS5-2 (7-6)

Downsville 5-2 (6-5)

Davenport 4-3 (6-7-1)

Stamford/Jefferson 2-4 (4-6)

Windham 2-6 (4-8)

HTC 1-7 (1-9)

Gilboa 0-7 (0-11)

Delaware League Varsity Boys Golf (7 matches)

Margaretville 6-0 (11-0)

HTC 5-2 (8-2)

Gilboa 3-1 (3-3)

Andes/SKCS 4-2 (5-5)

Jefferson 3-3 (4-3)

Roxbury 1-5 (2-6)

Davenport 1-5 (1-6)

Windham 1-5 (1-9)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you