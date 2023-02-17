The Delhi boys basketball team used excellent defense to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 51-38 in the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship on Friday at Unadilla Valley.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with a game-high 27 points, while Charles Haight added seven points and Angelo Krzyston had nine rebounds in the win. James Hogroian led the Bobcats with 14 points, while David Emerson added 12.
It was not a pretty start for the Bulldogs. B-G opened up a 6-0 lead in the first four minutes, making it tough on Delhi to get any shots to fall in the early going.
But a Logan Nealis three-pointer with three minutes remaining in the first quarter gave the Bulldogs some momentum, and a Luke Schnabel layup gave them their first lead at 7-6, one they wouldn’t give back.
After a timeout following Schnabel’s layup, Delhi was able to close the first quarter on an 11-0 run to give them an 11-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Coach Warren Kelly knew both teams would go on runs throughout the game, and trusted his team to keep their composure when Bainbridge-Guilford was in the midst of one.
“It says they’re mentally tough,” Kelly said. “They understand that we can be down and teams go on runs but basketball is a game of runs and we’re going to go on our own run, and we did. They knew it was going to come.”
Delhi was able to extend the lead in the second quarter and went into the locker room leading 23-14. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs came out and opened up a 38-20 lead.
Kelly discussed how, while the offense took some time to get in a rhythm, the defense remained strong throughout the game.
“We pride ourselves on our defense,” he said. “A lot of what we do is set up by our defense, trying to get the ball down the court fast. Our guys don’t get too down on themselves when things aren’t going as smooth as they want. They find somewhere else to maybe exploit the other team and make things happen”.
Kelly also discussed the strong third quarter following the slower first half.
“I don’t know if there were tremendous second half adjustments,” he said. “I’d like to think that our defense can sometimes wear a team down. We did get some nice looks early in that third quarter, we’ve had some great third quarters this year. Maybe it’s because we do a good job conditioning to come out fresh.”
Delhi was able to keep their foot on the gas in the fourth to secure a comfortable victory, and will now look forward to the sectional playoffs, where they will be the one seed in the Section IV Class C Tournament starting next week.
Kelly said he knows that being the top seed means having to be prepared for everybody’s best shot.
“We are aware we’ve got a bullseye on our back,” he said. “The kids just have to be ready; it’s a big deal when other teams play us and we’ve got to be ready to defend what we have because everyone wants to take it away from us. We’re gonna work hard, have a scrimmage next week with Morris, another team that has a bye, and hopefully we can get ready for some real tough games and come out on top.”
Delhi received a bye in the sectional tournament and will host the winner of Bainbridge-Guilford and Tioga next Friday in the second round. B-G and Tioga will play in the first round on Tuesday at Tioga.
Delhi 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 38
DA … 11 12 15 13 — 51
B-G … 6 8 6 18 — 38
DA: Tanner Bracchy 0 0-0 0, Charles Haight 3 0-0 7, Zachary Finch 0 0-3 0, Logan Nealis 1 0-0 3, Noah Dungan 1 0-0 2, Luke Schnabel 9 6-7 27, Sam Davis 0 0-1 0, Angelo Krzyston 3 0-2 6, Andrew Liddle 0 1-2 1, Rocco Schnabel 0 0-0 0, Luke Sanford 1 3-4 5. Totals: 18 10-19 51
B-G: David Emerson 3 5-9 12, James Hogroian 6 0-1 14, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 2 0-0 4, Lukas McKown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, Garrett O’Hara 1 1-2 3, Timothy Kinter 0 0-0 0, Michael Lipani 0 0-1 0, Connor Vredenburgh 2 1-2 5, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Hampton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-15 38.
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (Haight, Nealis, L. Schnabel 3); B-G 3 (Emerson, Hogroian 2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.