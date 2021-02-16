Alex Haight scored a game-high 23 points as the Delhi boys downed visiting Charlotte Valley, 67-35.
The Bulldogs balanced attack—in which all 11 players scored—jumped out to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter and led 37-17 at halftime.
“We played a pretty solid game overall,” Delhi’s Head Coach Warren Kelly said. “Our defense could’ve looked a little crisper, but I think overall we did a pretty solid job in most facets of the game.”
Josh Baxter made three three-pointers and scored 13 points for Delhi while teammate Luke Branigan added ten.
“It was just a great feeling to try to do something that felt normal because these kids have been dying to play sports for a long time,” Kelly said.
“The kids were very excited and so were the coaches, it’s just been a long-time coming and we were very proud to be able to represent our school again,” he added.
Dylan Waid paced Charlotte Valley with 18 points and teammate Matt Vroman scored seven.
Up Next:
Delhi hosts Downsville on Feb. 18.
Charlotte Valley hosts Downsville on Feb. 22.
Delhi 67, Charlotte Valley 35
at Delhi
Charlotte Valley …. 5 12 15 3 - 35
Delaware Academy …. 23 14 16 14 - 67
Charlotte Valley (0-1): Dylan Waid 8 1-1 18, Matt Vroman 2 2-2 7, Ryan Zuil 1 1-2 3, Warren Quigley 1 0-0 3, Travis Pierce 0 2-2 2, Joey Ontl 1 0-0 2, Jamison Quigley 0 0-2 0, Ezra Ontl 0 0-0 0, Trevor Waid 0 0-0 0, Michael Calder 0 0-2 0, Dylan Vanetten 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-11 35.
Delaware Academy (1-0): Alex Haight 9 4-6 23, Josh Baxter 5 0-0 13, Luke Branigan 4 1-2 10, Logan Aikens 2 0-0 4, Luke Schnabel 2 0-0 4, Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Owen Haight 1 0-0 2, Garrett Pinney 1 0-0 2, Justin Stewart 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Hunter Sanford 1 0-1 2. Totals: 28 5-9 67.
Three Point Field Goals: CV 3 (Vroman 1, D. Waid 1, W. Quigley 1); D 6 (Baxter 3, Branigan 1, A. Haight 1, Cheshire 1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.