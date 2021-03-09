Delhi boys finish pandemic-shortened season 12-0

The Delhi boys basketball team defeated Richfield Springs 70-40 on Sunday, March 7 to end their season 12-0.
On the way to finishing 12-0 the Bulldogs defeated 2020 Section IV Class B champion Schalmont at Schalmont, 2020 Section III Class C champion Cooperstown at Cooperstown, and 2020 Section IV Class B finalist Norwich in Delhi.
Overall, Delhi won seven road games, three of which were on consecutive days to end the season.
In the first quarter, Richfield Springs grabbed a 7-6 lead over the Bulldogs.
Delhi fought back in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead into the second half.
Alex Haight scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as Delhi outscored the Indians 22-15 in the third quarter and 25-9 in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Haight, a senior, finished his time playing for the Bulldogs first all-time in men's scoring and fourth all-time overall with 1,210 points. He averaged 22.5 points per game this season.
Hunter Sanford added 11 points for Delhi, while teammate Josh Baxter scored eight.
Brady Young led Richfield Springs with 12 points.
Delhi 70, Richfield Springs 40
at Richfield Springs – March 7
Delhi .... 6 17 22 25 – 70
Richfield Springs .... 7 9 15 9 – 40
Delhi: Alex Haight 10 5-9 25, Hunter Sanford 5 1-2 11, Josh Baxter 4 0-0 8, Luke Schnagel 3 0-0 6, Luke Branigan 3 0-0 6, Garrett Pinney 1 2-2 4, Justin Stewart 1 2-2 4, Owen Haight 0 2-2 2, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-0 2.
Richfield Springs: Brady Young 5 2-6 12, Dylan Hosford 3 2-2 8, Austin Bowman 0 6-10 6, Jordi DiLiberto 1 2-2 5, Clay Bobnick 1 2-3 4, Connor Scheffler 1 0-0 3, Damon Thomson 0 1-2 1, David Leonard 0 1-2 1, Damon Boss 0 0-2 0, Jackson DiLiberto 0 0-0 0.
3-point field goals: D 0; R 2 (Scheffler, DiLiberto).
