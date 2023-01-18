The Delhi boys basketball team went on the road Wednesday and defeated Onteora 80-43 to improve to 11-0 on the season.
Luke Schnabel poured in a game-high 34 points to lead the Bulldogs while Tanner Bracchy and Rocco Schnabel each scored nine points. Delhi played outstanding defense, recording 24 steals as a team.
Onteora’s leading scorer was Hudson Bennett, with 14 points.
Delhi will host Oxford on Friday.
Laurens/Milford 52, Margaretville 48 (Tuesday)
The Laurens/Milford boys held on for a 52-48 non-league victory over Margaretville on Tuesday. Braden Murphy hit a pair of free throws with 1.7 seconds left to seal the victory.
Murphy was the game’s leading scorer with 20 points that included four three-pointers. Cyller Cimko added 16 points in the win.
Ryan McVitty hit five threes for the Blue Devils for a team-best 19 points while Christian Bravo netted 12 points.
Laurens/Milford will face Worcester on Saturday in the Coaches for Cancer event at Laurens.
Edmeston 58, Worcester 27 (Tuesday)
Edmeston defeated Worcester 58-27 on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League matchup.
Kyle Ough led the Panthers with 15 points, while Preston Graham was close behind with 14. Tyler Head was the leading scorer for the Wolverines with 14.
Edmeston will visit Madison next Tuesday, while Worcester will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 59, Schenevus 44 (Tuesday)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton defeated Schenevus 59-44 on Tuesday in a Tri-Valley League matchup. The Raiders hit 10 three-pointers as a team in the win.
Devon Hartwell made seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points for G-MU, while Noah Pain added 13 points for the Raiders.
Jackson Reed led Schenevus with 17 points and Allen Osborne added 11.
G-MU will host Morris on Thursday while Schenevus will visit Richfield Springs on the same day.
Sharon Springs 43, Cherry Valley-Springfield 30 (Tuesday)
A strong defensive effort helped Sharon Springs defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield 43-30 on Tuesday in Tri-Valley League action.
Brady Law led Sharon Springs with 18 points while Luke Enyart followed with 16 of his own.
Leading the Patriots in scoring was CJ Hurley with 13 points.
Delhi 80, Onteora 43
DA … 20 24 20 16 — 80
O … 9 14 13 7 — 43
DA: Tanner Bracchy 3 0-0 9, Chuck Haight 1 0-0 2, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 3 0-0 6, Noah Dungan 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 15 2-2 34, Sam Davis 1 1-2 4, Angelo Krzyston 2 3-3 7, Andrew Liddle 0 1-2 1, Rocco Schnabel 2 3-8 7, Luke Sanford 5 0-0 10. Totals 32 10-17 80
O: Emerson Ingalsbe 0 0-0 0, Jacob Storey 1 0-0 3, Brenden Thompson 3 0-0 6, Sean Hallinan 1 0-0 2, Hudson Bennett 5 0-0 14, Noah Stern 3 3-3 9, Jaxon Paynter 0 0-0 0, Tylar Bard 0 0-0 0, Elias Formont 1 0-0 2, Jack Barker 0 0-2 0, Andrew Zygmunt 3 0-2 7. Totals 17 3-7 43
Three-point baskets: DA 6 (Bracchy 3, L. Schnabel 2, Davis); O 6 (Bennett 4, Thompson, Zygmunt)
Laurens/Milford 52, Margaretville 48 (Tuesday)
L/M … 25 6 11 10 — 52
M … 9 14 14 11 — 48
L/M: Carter Stevens 1 1-2 3, Christian Lawson 0 3-4 3, Cyller Cimko 7 0-0 16, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-2 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 3 0-2 6, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Braden Murphy 6 4-4 20, Logan Conklin 2 0-0 4, Evan Clark 0 0-0 0, Luke Edmonds 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-14 52
M: Hunter Balcom 0 0-0 0, Connor Wayman 4 0-0 9, Cody Wayman 0 0-0 0, Tristan McVitty 0 0-0 0, Ryan McVitty 7 0-0 19, Eli Bullock 4 0-1 8, Christian Bravo 6 0-0 12, Lenny Cordero 0 0-0 0, Connor Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 0-1 48
Three-point baskets: L/M 6 (Murphy 4, Cimko 2); M 6 (R. McVitty 5, Con. Wayman)
Edmeston 58, Worcester 27 (Tuesday)
E …19 11 11 17 — 58
W … 4 3 12 8 — 27
E: Braymon Clark 2 0-2 4, Kyle Ough 5 1-2 15, Caleb Zinger 0 0-0 0, Gavin McEnroe 3 2-2 8 Colin McEnroe 0 1-2 1, Gunner Schoellig 3 0-1 7, Izek Richards 3 2-3 9, Nick Troiano 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 5 2-2 14. Totals: 21 8-14 58
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 0 0-0 0, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Conner Fancher 2 0-1 5, Remington Shafer 0 0-0 0, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 1 1-2 3, Tyler Head 6 2-6 14, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Mathew Sanders 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 4-11 27
Three-point baskets: E 8 (Ough 4, Schoellig, Richards, Graham 2); W 1 (Fancher)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 59, Schenevus 44 (Tuesday)
G-MU … 5 20 18 16 — 59
S … 12 15 10 7 — 44
G-MU: Brennan Finch 1 0-0 2, Noah Pain 5 0-0 13, Latham Retz 1 0-0 2, Devon Hartwell 10 0-2 27, Kristian Stachura 1 0-0 3, Jeffrey Barnes 3 0-0 6, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Brian Wilson 2 1-4 5. Totals: 24 4-12 59
S: Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Tim Green 0 0-0 0, Allen Osborne 4 1-2 11, Cody Keator 0 0-0 0, Connor Morrell 0 0-0 0, Aiden Burgos 0 0-2 0, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 3 0-0 7, Jackson Reed 7 3-5 17, Owen Bryant 0 0-0 0, Lucien Kortekaas 3 0-0 6, Ryan Spranger 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 4-9 44
Three-point baskets: G-MU 10 (Hartwell 7, Pain 2, Stachura); S 4 (Osborne 2, Regg, Springer)
Sharon Springs 43, Cherry Valley-Springfield 30 (Tuesday)
SS … 14 10 15 4 — 43
CV-S … 4 7 5 14 — 30
SS: J. Perrotti 0 0-x 0, Mickel 1 0-x 3, Enyart 5 6-x 16, Yager 0 0-x 0, Cashman 3 0-x 6, B. Perrotti 0 0-x 0, Law 7 3-x 18, Ostrander 0 0-x 0, Mahoney 0 0-x 0. Totals: 16 9-x 43
CV-S: Kris Cade 0 0-x 0, Duane LeFevre 2 0-x 5, Dalton Stocking 1 0-x 2, Trevor Campagna 0 0-x 0, Max Horvath 1 2-x 4, Faustin O’Neill 1 0-x 2, Camden Decker 2 0-x 4, CJ Hurley 6 1-x 13, Chase Benson 0 0-x 0, Grayson Mollen 0 0-x 0, Bryent Rockwell 0 0-x 0. Totals: 13 3-x 30
Three-point baskets: SS 2 (Mickel, Law); CV-S 1 (LeFevre)
Chenango Valley 30, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 27
The Unatego/Unadilla Valley wrestling team dropped a home dual meet to Chenango Valley 30-27 on Wednesday.
Shane Howell (138 pounds) and Nate Ackerley (215) both won by pin for U/UV, while Zach Sousa (172) earned a victory by decision.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley will be at Minisink Valley on Saturday for the Gene Brigham Tournament.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 39, Greene/Oxford 33 (Tuesday)
Unatego/Unadilla Valley defeated Greene/Oxford 39-33 in a dual meet on Tuesday.
Winning by pin for U/UV were Caleb Cole at 118 pounds, Abdul Zaggout at 132, Shane Howell at 138, Wyatt Meade at 145, and Nate Ackerley at 285. Ashton Gore, meanwhile, won by decision at 126 pounds.
Isaiah Sexton won by decision for Greene/Oxford at 172.
Chenango Valley 30, Unatego/Unadilla Valley 27
102: Travis White (CV) won by forfeit
110: Anthony Valls (CV) decisioned Gavin Nordberg, 1-0
118: Connor Mika (CV) pinned Henry Branes, 1:01
126: Trevor Cortright (CV) decisioned Abdul Zaggout, 7-0
132: Kaeden Hubbard (CV) pinned Ashton Gore, 2:26
138: Shane Howell (U/UV) pinned Kyle Whitmarsh, 2:25
145: Wyatt Meade (U/UV) won by forfeit
152: Jakob McCloe (CV) won by forfeit
160: Double forfeit
172: Zach Sousa (U/UV) decisioned Jaime Warner, 3-0
189: Double forfeit
215: Nate Ackerley (U/UV) pinned Copper Jones, 1:16
285: Deven Stilson (U/UV) won by forfeit
Unatego/Unadilla Valley 39, Greene/Oxford 33 (Tuesday)
102: Kade Mustin (G/O) won by forfeit
110: Gavin Nordberg (U/UV) won by forfeit
118: Caleb Cole (U/UV) pinned Dylan Bowers, 0:28
126: Ashton Gore (U/UV) decisioned Christopher Callahan, 11-5
132: Abdul Zaggout (U/UV) pinned Lazurus Ludolph, 1:54
138: Shane Howell (U/UV) pinned Corey Swift, 3:52
145: Wyatt Meade (U/UV) pinned Christian Paden, 1:19
152: David Dunkel (G/O) won by forfeit
160: Tallon Davis (G/O) won by forfeit
172: Isaiah Sexton (G/O) decisioned Zach Sousa, 5-0
189: Urijah Dibble (G/O) won by forfeit
215: Hunter Page (G/O) won by forfeit
285: Nate Ackerley (U/UV) pinned Aidan Lamphere (G/O)
Extra 285: Deven Stilson (U/UV) pinned Colten Button, 1:25
Oneonta 94, Chenango Valley 91 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta boys swim team eked out a 94-91 victory over Chenango Valley on Tuesday to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Earning individual victories for the Yellowjackets were Porter Holmes in diving, Elias House in the 100 freestyle, Bastian Dudley in the 500 freestyle, and Jason Miller in the 100 backstroke.
Oneonta will host Cooperstown on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Oneonta 94, Chenango Valley 91 (Tuesday)
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Miller, Forster Rothbart, Wightman, Shaughnessy, 1:55.88
200 Freestyle: 2. Bastian Dudley, 2:01.28
200 Individual Medley: 3. Cyrus Wightman, 2:21.58
50 Freestyle: 2. Elias House, 22.81
Diving: 1. Porter Holmes, 180.05
100 Butterfly: 2. Jason Miller, 1:02.16
100 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 50.65
500 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 5:43.38
200 Freestyle Relay: 2. House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, Temming, 1:42.01
100 Backstroke: 1. Jason Miller, 1:02.88
100 Breaststroke: 2. Owen Shultz, 1:15.99
400 Freestyle Relay: 2. House, Dudley, Miller, Temming, 3:55.48
