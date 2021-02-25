Alex Haight scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Delhi boys basketball team to a 5-0 start with a win over visiting Deposit/Hancock, 62-37.
Delhi opened the game on a 16-6 run and took an eight point lead into halftime.
Luka Branigan had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs who had 10 different players score.
Deposit/Hancock stayed close throughout the game and cut the Bulldogs lead to six points at the end of the third quarter.
"Defense was the key," Delhi head coach Warren Kelly said via email.
Delhi tightened its defense in the fourth quarter and limited Deposit/Hancock to only two points to put the game away.
Wyatt Jacobs scored a team-high nine points for Deposit/Hancock.
Delhi 62, Deposit/Hancock 37
at Delhi
Deposit/Hancock .... 6 12 17 2 - 37
Delhi .... 16 10 15 21 - 62
Deposit/Hancock: Wyatt Jacobs 3 3-4 9, Caleb Walker 2 3-7 7, Tyler Santamaria 2 0-0 6, Ethan Hunt 3 0-0 6, Jacob Dobrominesco 2 0-0 4, Chris Gross 1 1-2 3, Nick Locke 1 0-0 2, Mike Malcowski 0 0-0 0, Donny Layman 0 0-0 0, Erik Yungs 0 0-0 0, Bob Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-13 37.
Delhi (5-0): Alex Haight 7 1-4 16, Luke Branigan 4 4-6 12, Luke Schnabel 3 0-2 7, Garrett Pinney 3 0-0 6, Josh Baxter 2 0-0 6, Hunter Sanford 3 0-0 6, Logan Aikens 2 0-0 4, Justin Stewart 1 0-0 2, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-1 2, Owen Haight 0 1-2 1, Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-15 62.
3-point field goals: DH 2 (Santamaria 2); DA 4 (Baxter 2, A. Haight, Schnabel).
