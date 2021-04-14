Delhi’s Aidan Paoli and Marco Shaw scored two goals apiece to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-0 win over visiting Afton/Harpursville on Saturday, April 10.
Paoli opened the scoring 11 minutes into the first half on a Paul Vickers pass.
Six minutes later, Brody Silcox scored with a well-placed ball from outside the penalty box to give Delhi a 2-0 halftime lead.
Marco Shaw opened the Bulldogs second-half scoring with a goal at nine minutes on a Lucas Riera assist.
Seven minutes later, Shaw set up Pauli’s second goal, before scoring on an unassisted volley off a corner kick to cap Delhi’s scoring.
Delhi outshot Afton 25-7.
Tabor Reed had seven saves for Delhi and Jesse Ladue had 19 saves for Afton.
Delhi 5, Afton 0
at Delhi – April 10
Afton …. 0 0 – 0
Delhi …. 2 3 – 5
Afton: None.
Delhi: Marco Shaw 2-1, Aidan Paoli 2-0, Brody Silcox 1-0, Paul Vickers 0-1, Luke Schnabel 0-1
Shots-Corners: A 7-?; D 25-?
Goalies: Ladue (A) 19; Reed (D) 7.
BOYS SOCCER
DELHI 5, SIDNEY 1
Delhi’s Paul Vickers scored two goals and had one assist to lead the Bulldogs to a 5-1 win over visiting Sidney on Tuesday, April 13.
Vickers opened the scoring six minutes into the first half with an unassisted goal from the right side baseline.
Delhi’s Lucas Riera scored 14 minutes later with a tap in from a cross by Marco Shaw.
Vickers scored his second goal off an assist by Zach Finch, six minutes later.
Sidney’s A. Morris answered with a run and shot following a pass from H. Argent-Lane to close out the first half.
In the second half, Sidney put significant pressure on Delhi, Bulldogs head coach John Vickers said via email.
Despite Sidney’s pressure, Preston Post scored on a shot from the right hand side with twelve minutes remaining assisted by Shaw.
Delhi’s Christian Imperi scored with 1:30 remaining in the game with an assist by Vickers to put the game out of reach.
Delhi outshot Sidney 17-2.
Tabor Reed made one save for Delhi and A. Vina made 12 saves for Sidney.
Delhi 5, Sidney 1
at Delhi – April 13
Sidney …. 1 0 – 1
Delhi …. 3 2 – 5
Sidney: A. Morris 1-0, H. Argent-Lane 0-1.
Delhi: Paul Vickers 2-1, Lucas Riera 1-0, Preston Post 1-0, Christian Imperi 1-0, Marco Shaw 0-2, Zach Finch 0-1
Shots-Corners: S 2-?; D 17-?
Goalies: Vina (Sidney) 12; Reed (D) 1.
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 5, AFTON/HARPURSVILLE 2
Ryan Porter scored three goals to lead the visiting Bainbridge-Guilford boys soccer team to a 5-2 victory over Afton/Harpursville on Tuesday, April 13.
Easton Porter and Seamus Nolan each added a goal for the Bobcats who outshot Afton/Harpursville 12-4.
Collin Dicks made seven saves for Bainbridge-Guilford and the unnamed Afton/Harpursville goalkeeper made five saves.
B. Mercilliott and D. Terrell each scored for Afton/Harpursville.
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Afton/Harpursville 2
at Afton/Harpursville – April 13
Bainbridge-Guilford …. 4 1 – 5
Afton/Harpursville …. 0 2 – 2
Afton/Harpursville: Mercilliott 1-0, Terrell 1-0, Baciuska 0-2.
Bainbridge-Guilford: Ryan Porter 3-0, Easton Porter 1-0, Seamus Nolan 1-0, Max Oliver 0-1.
Shots-Corners: A/H 4-4; B-G 12-7.
Goalies: ? (A/H) 5; Collin Dicks (B-G) 7.
Shots-corner kicks – BG 12-7 Aft/Harp 4-4.
SCHENEVUS 1, RICHFIELD SPRINGS 1
The Schenevus boys soccer team tied with visiting Richfield Springs, on senior night, 1-1 on Wednesday, April 14.
Connor Sheffler opened the scoring with an unassisted goal to give Richfield Springs the lead going into halftime.
Trailing, Schenevus’ Cody Field found Anthony Poliseno with four minutes to play to tie the game at one.
Schenevus 1, Richfield Springs 1
at Schenevus – April 14
Richfield Springs …. 1 0 – 1
Schenevus …. 0 1 – 1
Richfield Springs: Connor Sheffler 1-0.
Schenevus: Anthony Poliseno 1-0, Cody Field 0-1.
Shots-Corners: ?
Goalies: ?
FOOTBALL
SIDNEY 60, ONEONTA 54
The visiting Sidney football team defeated Oneonta, 60-54 on Saturday, April 10.
Sidney quarterback P. Mosher led the Warriors’ air and ground attack. Mosher completed 13-17 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 217 yards and six touchdowns.
Sidney’s Z. Harrington had 105 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards and a touchdown, while teammate K. McEwan ran for 104 yards and one touchdown.
K. Halstead, Oneonta’s quarterback, completed 21-31 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns; he also ran for 172 yards and four touchdowns.
A. Breakey led the Yellowjackets with 85 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Sidney 60, Oneonta 54
at Oneonta – April 10
Sidney …. 22 12 6 18 – 60
Oneonta …. 14 6 13 21 – 54
Scoring descriptions not available.
Sidney Rushing: P. Mosher 25-217, 6 TD; Z. Harrington 24-105.
Sidney Passing: P. Mosher 13-17, 220 yards, 3 TD; Z. Harrington 1-1, 25 yards; A. Fogarty 1-1, 27 yards.
Sidney Receiving: A. Fogarty 5-89, 1 TD; Z. Harrington 3-41, 1 TD; K. McEwan 4-104, 1 TD; S. Rowe 3-38.
Oneonta Rushing: K. Halstead 16-173, 4 TD; G. Neer 1-10; M. Goodhue 3-8; D. Wells 1-2; J. Nziza 2-31.
Oneonta Passing: K. Halstead 21-32, 257 yards, 4 TD.
Oneonta Receiving: A. Breakey 5-85, 1 TD; L. Monroe 4-54, 2 TD; C. Neer 2-20; J. Caruso 1-6; J. Nziza 4-43, 1 TD; M. Goodhue 3-26; D. Wells 2-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.