Delhi, Cooperstown girls notch impressive home victories

The Delhi girls defeated Deposit-Hancock 53-14 at home on Tuesday, employing a balanced attack that saw all 11 Bulldog players record a point in the victory.
Sylvia Liddle led the scoring with 15 points while also adding five assists and five blocks. Libby Lamport contributed nine points.
Addison Makowski was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 10 points.
Delhi, which improves to 14-2 on the season, will be back in action on Wednesday at Sidney.
Cooperstown 56, Sauquoit Valley 30
The Hawkeyes cruised to a 56-30 victory over Sauquoit Valley at home on Tuesday, jumping out to a 15-4 first-quarter lead and never looking back.
Gabby Woeppel led Cooperstown with a game-high 16 points. Liana Williams, meanwhile, finished with 12 points and six steals while Sarah Feik (four points, three rebounds, five steals) and Savannah Kirkby (five points, six rebounds) also had solid games.
Cooperstown will host Westmoreland on Friday.
Unatego 61, Walton 43
The Spartans beat the Warriors 61-43 in Midstate Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.
Leading the scoring for the Spartans was Elizabeth Craft who scored 14 points, while Alexa Lucia added 11 points in the win.
Makara MacGibbon was Walton’s top scorer with 12 points.
Unatego will host Deposit-Hancock on Thursday while Walton will be at Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday.
South Kortright 41, Roxbury 27
South Kortright defeated Roxbury 41-27 in Tuesday’s Delaware league game.
Lacey Eckert scored a game-high 20 points for South Kortright. The Rams held the Rockets to just one point in the third quarter to pull away in the contest.
Roxbury’s Kylie DeMaio led her team with nine points.
South Kortright will visit Milford on Thursday.
Franklin 65, Sharon Springs 16
The Purple Devils beat the Spartans 65-16 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.
Scoring in double-digits for Franklin were Kayla Campbell with a team-best 18 points, Meredith Shivers with 16 points, Marissa Campbell with 11 points, and Haylee Taggart with 10 points.
Leading the way for the Spartans was Lilly Tessier who scored 14 points.
Franklin will visit Susquehanna Valley on Monday.
Charlotte Valley 37, Downsville 27
The Charlotte Valley girls defeated Downsville 37-27 on Tuesday in a low-scoring affair.
Jenna Lubbers led the Wildcats with 14 points while also adding five blocks. Maeve Carey pitched in 10 points in the win.
For Downsville, McKenzy Brown notched a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Kerry Young, meanwhile, finished with six points and 13 rebounds.
Charlotte Valley will visit Laurens on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 41,
Downsville 31 (Monday)
G-MU defeated Downsville 41-31 in Monday’s non-league game.
The Raiders were led by Hannah Bonczkowski with a game-high 19 points, followed by Ashlyn Marron with 11 points.
Downsville was led by Mckenzie Brown with 17 points.
G-MU will travel to face Schenevus on Wednesday.
Unatego 61, Sidney 41 (Saturday)
The Unatego girls used a big second quarter to defeat Sidney 61-41 in Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference tilt.
After entering the second quarter with the score tied 15-15, the Spartans outscored the Warriors 20-3 in the second frame to pull away for the eventual victory.
Alexa Lucia led Unatego with 16 points while Kylie Mussaw and Maddie Wilsey both finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Sidney was led by Ava Cirigliano, who had a game-high 20 points, while Emma Simmons recorded 17 points.
Delhi 53, Deposit-Hancock 14
DA … 19 12 16 6 — 53
D-H … 4 4 2 4 — 14
Delhi: Julia Baxter 2 0-0 4, Abby Leahy 0 2-2 2, Libby Lamport 4 0-0 9, Sylvia Liddle 7 0-0 15, Amanda Nealis 2 0-0 4, Cadence Wakin 3 0-0 6, Shaina Mondore 0 1-2 1, Natalie Vredenburgh 1 0-0 2, Elle Wagner 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Gioffe 1 1-2 3, Vidya Samudrala 2 1-2 5. Totals: 23 5-8 53
D-H: Maddy Selter 0 2-2 2, Addison Makowski 5 0-1 10, Cassidy Bruford 0 0-0 0, Olivia Carey 0 0-0 0, Peyton Gill 0 0-0 0, Abigail Russell 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Rivera 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Vandermark 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-3 14
Three-point baskets: DA 2 (Lamport, Liddle); D-H 0
Cooperstown 56, Sauquoit Valley 30
C … 15 16 12 13 — 56
SV … 4 10 4 12 — 30
Cooperstown: M. Niles 0 0-0 0, G. Woeppel 7 0-0 16, L. Williams, 4 1-2 12, S. Feik 2 0-2 4, A. Lewis 4 1-1 9, C. Jensen 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 1 0-2 2, D. Seamon 2 0-0 4, D. Merwin 1 2-3 4, S. Kirkby 2 1-4 5. Totals: 24 5-14 56
SV: A. Weaver 4 2-2 11, J. Zegarelli 0 1-2 1, A. Crandall 0 0-0 0, A. Townsend 3 0-0 8, B. Jaquish 0 0-0 0, A. Bradbury 0 0-0 0, M. Land 3 0-2 6, R. Snyder 0 0-0 0, J. Land 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 3-6 30
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Woeppel 2, Williams); CV 3 (Weaver, Townsend 2)
Unatego 61, Walton 43
U … 16 12 19 14 — 61
W … 8 10 9 16 — 43
Unatego: B. McCoy 3 0-0 7, A. Lucia 5 1-2 11, M. Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, K. Mussaw 4 0-6 9, C. VanDeusen 0 0-0 0, M. Wilsey 4 0-0 8, N. Swift 2 1-2 5, L. Craft 6 2-5 14, T. Codington 4 0-0 9. Totals 24 4-15 61
Walton: Havyn Merwin 0 2-2 2, Abigail Delbalso 1 1-2 3, Ava Coons 3 0-0 8, Jacqlyn Gransbury 2 4-4 8, Eve Foster 2 0-0 5, Jillian Wright 1 1-4 3, Makara MacGibbon 5 0-0 12, Kaitlyn Wood 0 0-0 0, Makenna MacGibbon 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-17 43
Three-point baskets: U 3 (McCoy, Mussaw, Codington); W 5 (Coons 2, MacGibbon 2, Foster)
South Kortright 41, Roxbury 27
SK … 11 12 8 10 — 41
R … 11 7 1 8 — 27
South Kortright: Emily Andersen 2 0-0 5, Madison Coberly 2 2-2 6, Kathryn Reinhagen 1 0-0 2, Lacey Eckert 9 2-4 20, Addy Eckert 3 1-4 7, Marion Styber 0 0-0 0, Payton Pietrantoni 0 0-0 0, Calia Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-10 41
Roxbury: Myah Johnston 0 2-2 2, Kylie DeMaio 4 0-2 9, Mackenzie Hynes 1 0-0 2, Kimora Brown 2 1-2 5, Gabriella Garafolo 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Meehan 2 1-2 5, Alina Chojnowski 1 0-0 2, Brianna Cross 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-8 27
Three-point baskets: SK 1 (Anderson), R 1 (Demaio)
Franklin 65, Sharon Springs 16
F … 13 24 15 13 — 65
SS … 7 0 4 5 — 16
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 5 0-0 11, Haylee Taggart 4 2-2 10, Lucia Temple 1 0-0 2, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 4 0-0 8, Kayla Campbell 8 0-0 18, Zoe Warren 0 0-0 0, Meredith Shivers 8 0-0 16. Totals 30 2-2 65
Sharon Springs: Lilly Tessier 6 0-0 14, Jennifer Manko 0 0-0 0, Gianna Cater 0 0-0 0, Cadence Belfance 1 0-0 2, Raven Corsi 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-0 16
Three-point baskets: F 3 (K. Campbell 2, M. Campbell); SS 2 (Tessier 2)
Charlotte Valley 37, Downsville 27
CV … 3 12 10 12 — 37
D … 2 7 16 2 — 27
CV: Liz Gerster 2 1-2 5, Cadence Losie 0 0-2 0, Kailey Whitbeck 1 0-2 2, Maeve Carey 5 0-0 10, Jenna Lubbers 5 4-7 14, Cadence Santiago 2 0-1 4, Natalie Amadon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 5-14 37
Downsville: McKenzy Brown 4 3-8 11, Jesslyn Gifford 0 0-0 0, Kayla Houck 2 1-2 7, Kiahna Rowlands 1 0-0 3, Courtney Murphy 0 0-0 0, Kerry Young 3 0-5 6, Ashley Reed 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 4-17 27
Three-point baskets: CV 0; D 3 (Houck 2, Rowlands)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 41, Downsville 31
(Monday)
G-MU … 11 17 7 6 — 41
D … 8 8 6 9 — 31
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 7 2-4 19, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Marron 5 0-0 11, Aubree Palmer 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 1 0-2 2, Megan Perrine 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 3-8 41
Downsville: McKenzy Brown 6 3-6 17, Kayla Houck 0 0-0 0, Kiahna Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Courtney Murphy 2 0-0 4, Kerry Young 4 1-4 9, Ashley Reed 0 1-4 1. Totals 12 5-14 31
Three-point baskets: G-MU 4 (Bonczkowski 3, Marron); D 2 (Brown 2)
Unatego 61, Sidney 41 (Saturday)
U … 15 20 18 8 — 61
S … 15 3 10 13 — 41
Unatego: B. McCoy 2 1-1 5, A. Lucia 9 0-0 16, M. Gilbertson 2 0-1 4, K. Mussaw 6 1-2 13, C. VanDeusen 0 0-0 0, M. Wilsey 4 3-4 11, N. Swift 0 2-2 2, L. Craft 2 1-3 5, T. Codington 3 0-0 5. Totals: 28 8-13 61
Sidney: Emma Constable 0 0-0 0, Ava Cirigliano 11 1-3 20, Emma Simmons 7 5-6 17, Anna Dewey 0 0-0 0, Cortney Mondore 0 0-2 0, Zoe Sullivan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-9 41
Three-point baskets: U 3 (Lucia 2, Codington); S 5 (Cirigliano 3, Simmons 2)
