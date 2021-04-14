The Delhi girls and boys cross-country teams won the Midstate Athletic Conference 5K end-of-season meet held at Unadilla Valley on Tuesday, April 13.
On the girls side Delhi defeated Afton/Bainbridge-Guilford/Harpursville, 15-41. Each teams first four runners were scored.
Edmeston, Deposit/Hancock, Sidney, Schenevus girls teams had less than four runners and were not awarded a team score.
Afton/Bainbridge-Guilford/Harpursville’s Ethne Degan won the girls race with a time of 20:00.
Delhi’s Anna Tessier (21:35), Gretel Hilson-Schneider (22:06) and Abi Tessier (23:23) placed second, third and fourth, respectively.
Edmeston’s Maddie Smith rounded out the top-five with a time of 23:31.
On the boys side, Delhi won (20), Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton was second (27) and Sidney was third (33).
Sidney, Deposit/Hancock, Schenevus and Edmeston boys teams were incomplete.
Delhi’s Diego Aguirre won the boys race with a time of 16:47 and teammate Jonathon Hadley came in second at 18:12.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s Brennan Finch placed third (19:48), Delhi’s Nelson VanMarren placed fourth (20:01) and Sidney’s Sam Bagley came in fifth (20:50).
MAC End of season meet at Unadilla Valley – April 13
Girls team scores: Delhi 15, Afton/Bainbridge-Guilford/Harpursville 41,
Winner (5K): Ethne Degan (A/B-G/H), 20:00.
Delhi: 2, Anna Tessier, 21:35; 3, Gretel Hilson-Schneider, 22:06; 4, Abi Tessier, 23:23; 6, Ellie Lees, 24:27; 7, Sienna Dorr, 25:01; 8, Meghan Hadley, 26:00; 10, Alexandra Dawson, 26:14; 17, Erin Coppersmith, 28:43; 19, Beatrix Rush, 32:13.
Afton/Bainbridge-Guilford/Harpursville: 9, Logan Ives, 26:01; 11, Kira Davidson, 26:18; 20, Trena Byers, 37:06.
Edmeston: 5, Maddy Smith, 23:31; 21, Michaela Bateman, 38:58.
Deposit/Hancock: 10, Alexandra Dawson, 26:14; 16, Madison Dawson, 28:18.
Sidney: 12, Isabella Briggs, 26:38.
Schenevus: 13, Haylee Poliseno, 26:49; 15, Leah Wycoff, 27:53.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: 14, Gracie Gorrell, 27:24; 18, Cooper Hine, 32:11.
Boys team scores: Delhi 20, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 27, Sidney 33
Winner (5K): Diego Aguirre (Delhi), 16:47.
Delhi: 2, Jonathon Hadley, 18:12; 4, Nelson VanMaaren, 20:01;13, Chance Caffery, 23:58; 14, Dimitri Cash, 24:08.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: 3, Brennan Finch, 19:48; 6, Kristian Stachura, 23:37; 7, Noah Pain, 21:39; 11, Jacon Prentice, 23:29.
Sidney: 5, Sam Bagley, 20:50; 8, Logan Nordbergy, 21:57; 9, Connor Ebery, 22:02; 10, Jonathan McNamera; 17, Bryce Chirico, 26:30; 19, Ayden Orezzoli, 29:26.
Deposit/Hancock: 12, Kyle Mead, 23:33.
Afton/Bainbridge-Guilford/Harpursville: 15, Nolan Burns, 24:08; 20, AJ Ramos, 29:55.
Schenevus: 16, Andrew Hamilton, 24:56; 18, Owen Schneider, 27:09; 21, Harvey Ferris, 31:11.
Edmeston: 22, Tom Bennett, 36:05.
GIRLS SOCCER
DELHI 8, DOWNSVILLE 0
Jody Bray and Lauren Packard scored two goals apiece as the Delhi girls soccer team defeated Downsville at home, 8-0 on Wednesday, April 14.
Abbrielle Leahy, Cadence Wakin, Lauren Davis and Amanda Nealis scored one goal apiece for the Bulldogs who outshot Downsville 28-0.
“I think that today passing was phenomenal, we communicated very well as a team,” Delhi senior center back Katie Dean said via email.
“I’m really going to miss being able to play with all (of) my amazing teammates after our last game next Wednesday,” she added.
Lena Mochel made nine saves for Downsville.
Delhi 8, Downsville 0
at Delhi – April 14
Downsville …. 0 0 – 0
Delhi …. 2 6 – 8
Downsville: None.
Delhi: Jody Bray 2-1, Lauren Packard 2-0, Abbrielle Leahy 1-0, Cadence Wakin 1-0, Lauren Davis 1-0, Amanda Nealis 1-0, Sophia Wakin 0-1, Libby Lamport 0-1.
Shots-Corners: Do 0-1; De 28-10.
Goalies: Lena Mochel (Do) 9; Sylvia Liddle (De); Jayle Leonard (De).
UNATEGO 6, AFTON/HARPURSVILLE
The Unatego girls soccer team scored three first-half goals in a 6-0 rout of visiting Afton/Harpursville on Wednesday, April 14.
Dana Stepp led Unatego with two goals and one assist and teammate Anabel Rommer added two goals.
The Spartans, who outshot Afton/Harpursville 33-15, also received one goal and one assist apiece from Shealinn Stevens and Morgan Perry.
Ashlynne Caffer and Savanna Adams made 14 and 11 saves respectively for Afton/Harpursville.
Perry made two saves to lead Unatego.
Unatego 6, Afton/Harpursville 0
at Unatego – April 14
Afton/Harpursville …. 0 0 – 0
Unatego …. 3 3 – 6
Afton/Harpursville: None.
Unatego: Dana Stepp 2-1, Anabel Rommer 2-0, Shealinn Stevens 1-1, Morgan Perry 1-1.
Shots-Corners: A/H 3-2; U 33-15.
Goalies: Ashlynne Caffery (A/H) 14; Savanna Adams (A/H) 11; Meghan Perry (U) 1; Morgan Perry (U) 2; Haleigh Burton (U) 0.
MILFORD 4, GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 0
The Milford girls soccer team defeated visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4-0 on Wednesday, April 14.
Tia Vagliardo opened the scoring for Milford 51 seconds into the game after she stole the ball from a G-MU defender and scored with a low shot to the far post.
Two minutes later, Julia Barown played a ball to Kara Mertz at the top of the 18-yard box where Mertz was able to finish over Eagles goalkeeper Mackenzie Barnes.
Alexis Sutphin capped the Wildcats first-half scoring with a goal low shot inside the far post after collecting a lose ball.
Milford’s lone second-half goal came when Lillian Cohn played a through ball to Mariah Saggese who finished a far post shot to help the Wildcats put the game out of reach.
Milford 4, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
at Milford – April 14
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton …. 0 0 – 0
Milford …. 3 1 – 4
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: None.
Milford: Tia Vagliardo 1-0, Kara Mertz 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 1-0, Mariah Saggese 1-0, Julia Barown 0-1, Lillian Cohn 0-1.
Shots-Corners: G-MU 4-1; M 20-5.
Goalies: Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 12; Leanna West (M) 1; Gabriella Saggese (M) 2.
FRANKLIN 8, LAURENS 1
Kayla Campbell had three goals and three assists to lead the Franklin girls soccer team to a victory over visiting Laurens, 8-1 on Wednesday, April 14.
Zoe Warren, Nicketa Utter, Paige Dutcher, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias and Valentina Temple all added goals for the Purple Devils and teammate Marissa Campbell added two asssits.
Franklin outshot Laurens 16-8.
Victoria Stevens made eight saves for the Leopards and Maddie Hyzer made three saves for Franklin.
Franklin 8, Laurens 1
at Franklin – April 14
Laurens …. 0 1 – 1
Franklin …. 5 3 – 8
Laurens: Jaidon Brodie 1-0.
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 3-3, Zoe Warren 1-0, Nicketa Utter 1-0, Paige Dutcher 1-0, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 1-0, Valentina Temple 1-0, Marissa Campbell 0-2, Gretchyn Ackley 0-1.
Shots-Corners: L 8-3; F 16-4.
Goalies: Victoria Stevens (L) 8; Maddie Hyzer (F) 3; Lindsey Van Dyke (F); Maddie McLaughlin (F).
SCHENEVUS 5, RICHFIELD SPRINGS 0
The visiting Schenevus girls soccer team scored four first-half goals to defeat Richfield Springs, 5-0 on Wednesday, April 14.
“I was very pleased with the way we moved the ball today,” Schenevus head coach Steve Hornung said via email.
Angie Competiello led Schenevus with three goals.
Taylor Knapp added one goal and one assist for the Dragons and teammate Autumn Jones scored one goal.
“We received great midfield play from Hannah Sulas, Taylor Knapp, Amber Wyckoff, and Lily Competiello,” Hornung said. “Angie Competiello and Autumn Jones played very well on the offensive line.”
Schenevus outshot Richfield Springs 20-2.
Hannah Osborne made one save to lead Schenevus and Maggie Worby made 15 saves for Richfield Springs.
Hornung said, that Worby played a good game for the Indians making a lot of difficult saves.
Schenevus 5, Richfield Springs 0
at Richfield Springs – April 14
Schenevus …. 4 0 – 5
Richfield Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Schenevus: Angie Competiello 3-0, Taylor Knapp 1-1, Autumn Jones 1-1.
Schenevus: None.
Shots-Corners: S 20-5; RS 2-0.
Goalies: Hannah Osborne (S) 1; Elizabeth Hoag (S); Maggie Worby (RS) 15.
WORCESTER 5, SHARON SPRINGS 0
The visiting Worcester girls varsity soccer team defeated Sharon Springs, 5-0 behind two goals from Sophia Adams on Monday, April 12.
Iriyah Haley, Delimar Vega and Hailey Shalor scored one goal apiece for the Wolverines who took a three-goal lead into halftime.
Worcester outshot Sharon Springs 18-9.
Miriam O’Dell made nine saves for Worcester and Miranda Mabie made 10 saves for Sharon Springs.
Worcester 5, Sharon Springs 0
at Sharon Springs – April 12
Worcester …. 3 0 – 5
Sharon Springs …. 0 0 – 0
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2-0, Iriyah Haley 1-0, Delimar Vega 1-0, Hailey Shalor 1-0.
Sharon Springs: None.
Shots-Corners: W 18-?; SS 9-?.
Goalies: Miriam O’Dell (W) 9; Miranda Mabie (SS) 10.
VOLLEYBALL
UNADILLA VALLEY 3, DELHI 2
The Unadilla Valley girls volleyball team came back from two sets down to defeat visiting Delhi, 3-2 on Tuesday, April 13.
Delhi took the opening two sets 22-25 and 15-25.
Trailing, Unadilla Valley won the next three sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23 to secure the victory.
“It was a highly competitive (and stressful) night of play and both teams played very well,” Unadilla Valley head coach Amanda Paulson said via email.
Leah Gorrel led Unadilla Valley with six aces, four kills and eight digs.
Teammate Kate Conway added three kills, nine aces and 11 digs.
Adriana Merino led Delhi with 15 aces and Lindsey Wright added six assists for the Bulldogs.
Unadilla Valley 3, Delhi 2
at Unadilla Valley – April 13
Game Scores: 22-25; 15-25; 25-17; 25-15; 25-23
Unadilla Valley: Leah Gorrell 6 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs; Shannon Lloyd 5 aces; Melanie VanValen 5 aces; Kate Conway 3 kills, 9 aces, 11 digs; Hudson Lyons 8 assists; Maddie Style 8 digs; Shannon Kelly 8 digs.
Delhi: Adriana Merino 15 aces; Julia Baxter 2 kills; Lindsey Wright 6 assists; Izzy Tucker 6 digs; Julia Baxter 3 blocks.
