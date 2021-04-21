Delhi defeats Harpursville/Afton; Bracchy sets tackle record

Delhi earned a 30-14 win at home over Harpursville/Afton in football Saturday, in a game that saw Delhi's long-standing school tackles record fall.
Bryce Bracchy, a four-year starter at linebacker, had seven tackles in the game to extend his varsity total to 281, breaking the record held by Gary Oliver, who graduated in 1975.
"Bryce has incredible instincts, and always seems to know where the ball is," Delhi coach Phil Neumann said via email. "When Bryce is on the field, it elevates the whole team's confidence. He's the toughest kid I've ever coached."
Bracchy also contributed on offense, with 12 carries for 68 yards and a fourth quarter 1-yard touchdown run that helped seal the victory.
Alex Haight had 142 rushing yards on 15 attempts and another 99 yards on four receptions, including touchdown catches of 50 and 21 yards. Quarterback Alex Branigan went 6-for-16 passing for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and also had a 12-yard touchdown run.
Haight and Branigan put Delhi up 22-0 in the first half before Harpursville/Afton responded with a 2-yard touchdown run from Colton Sakowski and a 74-yard touchdown pass from Brady Oleksak to Haiden Burns. Delhi's defense held firm in the second half, allowing zero points.
Delhi 30, Harpursville/Afton 14
Delhi 16 6 0 8 — 30
Harpursville/Afton 0 14 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
Delhi — Alex Haight 21-yard pass from Luke Branigan (Branigan to Aikens).
Delhi — Luke Branigan 12-yard run (Ryan Wilson run).
Second Quarter
Delhi — Alex Haight 50-yard pass from Luke Branigan (conversion failed)
Harpursville/Afton — Colton Sakowsky 2-yard run.
Harpursville/Afton — Brody Oleksak 74-yard pass to Haiden Burns.
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
Delhi — Bryce Bracchy 1-yard run (Logan Aikens run)
