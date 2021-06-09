The Section IV Class D-1 Track and Field Meet was held in Delhi on Wednesday, and the host school took home a slew of first-place finishes. No team scores were kept for the meet.
Samantha Severing was the top performer for Delhi as she registered three first-place finishes in the long jump, and 100 and 200 meter runs. On the boys side, Jonathon Hadley made history by setting a new school record in the boys 800 with a time of 1:55.9.
Other Delhi athletes who earned firsts were Rowan McCarthy (400), Vincent VanMaaren (pole vault), and Zachary Finch (triple jump) on the boys side, and Cella Schnabel (1500), Meghan Hadley (400), Eleanor Lees (400 hurdles), Abigail Tessier (800), and Anna Tessier (3000) on the girls side.
The meet saw two other athletes notch individual triple performances. Franklin’s Cole Ruff won the boys long jump, shot put, and discus, while Jillian Wright of Walton won the girls discus, high jump, and shot put.
Emerson Comer won both the 1600 and 3200 competing for Charlotte Valley-South Kortright-Andes.
Elsewhere, Kyle Mead (110 hurdles) and Madison Dawson (triple jump) won for Deposit-Hancock; Declan McCracken (400 hurdles) and Emily Anderson (100) won for CV/SK/A; Andrew Gaebel (high jump) and Andrew Ruiz (200) won for Downsville; and Samuel Krum (100) won for Stamford.
Section IV Class D-1 Championship
Charlotte Valley-South Kortright-Andes (CVSKA), Delhi (DA), Deposit-Hancock (DH), Downsville (DOWN), Franklin (F), Stamford (S), Walton (W)
BOYS
3200m relay: 1. Delhi (D. Aguirre, J. Hadley, N. VanMaaren, J. Coleman), 9:4.7, 2. CVSKA, 10:08.4, 3. DOWN, 10:12.2; 110m hurdles: 1. Kyle Mead (DH), 20.8, 2. J. DelPino (W), 20.9, 3. J. Only (CVSKA), 21.1; 400m: 1. Rowan McCarthy (DA), 55.0, 2. J. Bullis (F), 56.0, 3. A. Ruiz (DOWN), 56.1; 1600m: 1. Emerson Comer (CVSKA), 5:09.8, 2. A. Francisco (DA), 5:21.8, 3. S. Lees (DA), 5:33.2; 100m: 1. Samuel Krum (S), 11.9, 2. W. White (DH), 12.1, 3. A. Ruiz (DOWN), 12.1; 400m hurdles: 1. Declan McCracken (CVSKA), 1:25.1; 800m: 1. Jonathon Hadley (DA), 1:55.9, 2. A. Ruiz (DOWN), 2:16.0, 3. J. Sturniolo (CVSKA), 2:16.2; 200m: 1. Andrew Ruiz (DOWN), 24.5, 2. S. Krum (S), 25.3, 3. T. Cole (CVSKA), 25.9, 3. X. Davies (W), 25.9; 3200m: 1. Emerson Comer (CVSKA), 12:06.3, 2. J. Coleman (DA), 12:06.8, 3. Z. Dertinger (DOWN), 13:02.6; 400m relay: 1. DOWN, 49.0, 2. CVSKA, 49.6, 3. Delhi, 49.7; 1600m relay: 1. CVSKA (E. Byrne, D. Gloster, D. McCracken, J. Sturniolo), 4:28.5; Pole vault: 1. Vincent VanMaaren (DA), 13-03, 2. Rocco Schnabel (DA), 9-00; High jump: 1. Andrew Gaebel (DOWN), 5-02, 2. W. White (DH), 5-02; Long jump: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 19-02.5, 2. Z. Finch (DA), 18-06, 3. R. McCarthy (DA), 17-05.25; Triple jump: 1. Zachary Finch (DA), 37-01.5, 2. G. Brunner (DOWN), 35-02, 3. A. Ruiz (DOWN), 34-06.5; Shot put: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 44-08.5, 2. J. Olson (S), 44-01.25, 3. D. Whitaker (DH), 39-03.75; Discus: 1. Cole Ruff (F), 139-06, 2. A. Steele (DOWN), 101-07, 3. D. Whitaker (DH), 99-09
GIRLS
3200m relay: 1. Delhi (C. Schnabel, G. Hilson-Schneider, E. Lees, S. Dorr), 12:54.3; 100m hurdles: 1. Emily Anderson (CVSKA), 19.3, 2. H. Taggart (F), 21.08; 1500m: 1. Cella Schnabel (DA), 5:14.2, 2. G. Hilson-Schneider (DA), 5:38.3, 3. I. Yetto (W), 6:12.7; 400m: 1. Meghan Hadley (DA), 1:09.6, 2. E. Anderson (CVSKA), 1:11.2, 3. C. Davis (CVSKA), 1:13.6; 100m: 1. Samantha Severing (DOWN), 12.5, 2. M. Dawson (DH), 13.7, 3. H. Calder (CVSKA), 13.8; 400m hurdles: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA), 1:15.5, 2. L. Eckert (CVSKA), 1:25.1, 3. E. Taylor (CVSKA), 1:26.4; 800m: 1. Abigail Tessier (DA), 2:50.9, 2. A. Vesterfelt (W), 2:59.5, 3. B. Hessinger (DOWN), 3:03.4; 200m: 1. Samantha Severing (DOWN), 28.1, 2. M. Coberly (CVSKA), 30.1, 3. E. Wagner (DA), 30.3; 3000m: 1. Anna Tessier (DA), 11:43.8, 2. S. Dorr (DA), 13:13.1, 3. G. Taylor (CVSKA), 16:22.5; 400m relay: 1. CVSKA (J. Mauras, A. Fullington, M. Coberly, H. Calder), 57.6, 2. Franklin, 59.4, 3. Walton 1:00.7; 1600m relay: 1. CVSKA (C. Davis, E. Anderson, M. Coberly, E. Taylor), 5:09.9; High jump: 1. Jillian Wright (W), 4-04, 2. E. Wagner (DA), 4-04, 3. L. Eckert (CVSKA), 4-02; Shot put: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 33-0.75, 2. L. Eckert (CVSKA), 26-11, 3. E. Foster (W), 21-04; Discus: 1. Lindsey Wright (DA), 113-06, 2. L. Eckert (CVSKA), 84-07, 3. E. Foster (W), 64-07; Long jump: 1. Samantha Severing (DOWN), 15-11, 2. M. Dawson (DH), 14-11, 3. Y. Shaw (DA), 13-06.75; Triple jump: 1. Madison Dawson (DH), 32-08.5, 2. M. Hadley (DA), 27-01.5, 3. M. Carey (CVSKA), 26-04
