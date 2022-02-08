Delhi downs Sidney; Edmeston tops Worcester

The Delhi boys put forth a strong defensive effort on Tuesday to defeat Sidney 76-58.
Owen Haight had a great all-around game for the Bulldogs with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, and four assists. Also pitching in for Delhi were Kenny Rasmussen (13 points, eight rebounds), Luke Sanford (12 points, five rebounds), and Rocco Schnabel (eight points, nine rebounds).
Alec Fogarty led the Warriors with a game-high 22 points while Dylan Easton added 10 points.
Delhi will host Deposit-Hancock on Friday in the semifinals of the Midstate Athletic Conference tournament.
Edmeston 54, Worcester 46
Edmeston edged Worcester 54-46 in the Tri-Valley League tournament on Tuesday.
Gunner Schoellig had a big night for Edmeston with a game-high 24 points, scoring 19 of those points in the second half. Teammate Preston Graham also scored in double-digits with 11 points.
Worcester was led by Connor Fancher with 16 points, followed by Tyler Head with 14 points.
Sharon Springs 44, Laurens 32
A pair of double-double performances by Brady Law and Luke Enyart helped lead Sharon Springs past Laurens 44-32 on Tuesday.
Law finished with a game-high 18 points plus 25 rebounds, while Enyart registered 13 points to go along with 20 rebounds.
Cyller Cimko had a double-double of his own for the Leopards, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Laurens will host Schenevus on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Walton 40
Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Walton 65-40 in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference League matchup.
Conner Vredenburgh led Bainbridge-Guilford with a game-high 21 points. Teammates Dave Emerson, James Hogorian, and Ilais Wilson followed in double-digits with 11, 12, and 13 points, respectively.
The Bobcats raced out to a 39-17 halftime lead, scoring 23 points in the first quarter alone.
Meyer Little was the high scorer for Walton with 13 points.
Margaretville 52, Roxbury 36
The Blue Devils beat the Rockets 52-36 in a boys Delaware League game on Tuesday.
Michael Gavette led Margaretville with 22 points while Christian Bravo also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Scoring in double-digits for the Rockets was Peyton Proctor with 13 points.
Unadilla Valley 52, Afton 29
The Storm cruised past the Crimson Knights 52-29 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.
Leading the scoring for the Storm were Trason Murray with 18 points and Zach Smith with 12 points.
Unadilla Valley scored 13 points in all four quarters.
Chenango Forks 49, Delhi 46 (Monday)
The Delhi boys dropped a close non-league contest to Chenango Forks 49-46 on Monday.
Angelo Krzsyton led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Rocco Schnabel added seven points.
Leading Chenango Forks were Dubbs Haqq with 18 points and Trevor Warpus with 16.
Delhi (12-5 overall) will host Deposit-Hancock on Friday.
Delhi 76, Sidney 58
DA … 19 20 18 19 — 76
S … 15 15 11 17 — 58
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 2, Tanner Bracchy 2 0-0 4, Owen Haight 9 0-0 18, Zachary Finch 2 1-2 6, Logan Nealis 4 1-2 9, Ryan Wilson 2 0-0 4, Kenny Rasmussen 6 1-2 13, Rocco Schnabel 4 0-2 8, Luke Sanford 6 0-2 12. Totals: 36 3-10 76
Sidney: Cam Saway 0 0-0 0, Justin Lang 0 0-2 0, Chris Moreno 1 0-0 3, Cam Harris 1 1-2 3, Alec Fogarty 8 5-10 22, Casey Hingos 1 0-0 2, Connor Bacon 1 0-0 2, Danni Morris 2 1-4 5, Dylan Easton 2 5-6 10, Cam Russo 1 0-2 2, Chris Frederick 3 1-2 9. Totals: 20 13-28 58
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Finch); S 5 (Frederick 2, Moreno, Fogarty, Easton)
Edmeston 54, Worcester 46
E … 13 10 11 20 — 54
W … 10 10 13 13 — 46
Edmeston: Kyle Ough 3 0-0 7, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Collin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Gunner Schoellig 9 3-4 24, Austin Galley 1 0-0 3, Izek Richards 3 0-1 7, Preston Graham 5 1-3 11. Totals 22 4-8 54
Worcester: Tyler Haley 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 6 0-0 16, Jalen Reardon 2 2-2 6, Ben Ballard 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 1 1-4 3, Tyler Head 6 2-2 14, Michael Martin 3 1-4 7. Totals 18 6-12 46
Three-point baskets: E 6 (Schoellig 3, Ough, Galley, Richards); W 4 (Fancher 4)
Sharon Springs 44, Laurens 32
SS … 8 15 16 5 — 44
L … 6 12 8 6 — 32
SS: Carson Law 0 0-0 0, Mike Cashman 4 0-0 9, Jake Perrotti 2 0-0 4, Luke Enyart 6 1-4 13, Shepard Yeager 0 0-0 0, Brady Law 5 8-14 18, Brady Ostrander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-18 44
Laurens: Adam Petty 3 1-1 7, Donta Sherwood 0 0-0 0, Brock Mann 3 0-2 8, Cyller Cimko 6 2-5 15, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Logan Conklin 1 0-4 2, Anthony Provost 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-12 32
Three-point baskets: SS 1 (Cashman); L 2 (Mann, Cimko)
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Walton 40
B-G … 23 16 17 9 — 65
W … 7 10 12 11 — 40
Bainbridge-Guilford: Dave Emerson 4 1-2 11, James Hogorian 4 3-3 12, Ilias Wilson 6 0-0 13, Lucas Carlin 0 2-4 2, Garrett O’Hare 1 1-4 3, Owen Drown 1 1-2 3, Connor Vandenburg 7 7-12 21. Totals 26 15-27 65
Walton: Zach Gardner 3 0-2 7, Jorge DelPino 1 2-4 4, Ransom Dutcher 2 0-2 4, Parker MacDonald 1 0-1 3, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Mirabel 0 3-5 3, Meyer Little 6 0-0 13, Deacon Phoenix 1 0-0 2, Robert Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-14 40
Three-point baskets: BG 4 (Emerson 2, Wilson, Hogorian ); W 3 (MacDonald, Gardner, Little)
Margaretville 52, Roxbury 36
M … 15 20 10 7 — 52
R … 14 8 9 5 — 36
Margaretville: Damian Brewer 0 0-0 0, Cody Wayman 1 0-0 2, Cody Balcolm 3 1-3 7, Ryan McVitty 3 0-4 8, Elijah Bullock 1 0-0 3, Christian Bravo 4 0-0 10, Michael Gavette 9 2-6 22, Matt Antonette 0 0-0 0, Hunter Balcolm 0 0-0 0, Connor Wayman 0 0-0 0, Christian Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-13 52
Roxbury: Jordan Johnston 2 0-0 4, Christopher Garofolo 0 0-0 0, Peyton Proctor 5 1-4 13, Ryder Albano 0 0-0 0, Isiah Figueroa 1 0-0 2, Bryton Bower 1 0-0 3, George Proctor 4 1-2 9, Brett Morrison 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 3-8 36
Three-point baskets: M 7 (McVitty 2, Bravo 2, Gavette 2, Bullock); R 3 (Proctor 2, Bower)
Unadilla Valley 52, Afton 29
UV … 13 13 13 13 — 52
A … 7 9 3 10 — 29
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 2 0-0 4, Mitchell Thompson 2 2-6 6, Zach Smith 5 2-5 12, Trason Murray 4 8-9 18, Trent Marinelli 1 3-4 5, Kaden Butts 1 1-2 3, Dalton Allen 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 14-21 52
Afton: Baciuska 3 0-2 7, Patterson 3 0-2 8, Kelly 2 0-0 5, Wright 0 0-0 0, Paoletti 0 0-0 0, Macnaught 0 0-0 0, Sadlemers 2 0-0 4, Stiner 1 0-0 3, Polmetier 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 0-4 29
Three-point baskets: UV 2 (Murray 2); A 5 (Patterson 2, Baeruska, Kelly, Stiner)
Chenango Forks 49, Delhi 46 (Monday)
CF … 10 9 15 15 — 49
DA … 14 13 7 12 — 46
CF: Rick Attelson 4 0-2 9, Walker Paske 0 0-0 0, Dubbs Haqq 3 12-13 18, Andrey Larinovich 0 0-0 0, Joe Rowley 0 0-0 0, Grady Stark 1 0-0 2, Noah Cetton 0 0-0 0, Trevor Warpus 5 2-2 16, Maddox Thornton 0 0-0 0, Lucas Sickles 1 0-0 2, Liam Carnegie 1 0-1 2. Totals: 15 14-18 49
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 2, Owen Haight 3 0-1 6, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 3, Logan Nealis 1 2-2 4, Ryan Wilson 2 0-0 4, Angelo Krzyston 5 4-6 14, Rocco Schnabel 3 1-2 7, Luke Sanford 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 8-13 46
Three-point baskets: CF 5 (Warpus 4, Attelson); DA 2 (Cheshire, Finch)
