When the Delhi/Downsville and Afton baseball teams faced each other Friday evening in Delhi, they were facing an extra opponent: the sunset.
A 5:45 p.m. first pitch meant that the game would need to be played quickly to get all seven innings in. A closely-contested, back-and-forth affair saw Afton tie the game in the top of the sixth and then take the lead in the seventh with runners on second and third.
It was at this point, unfortunately, with the Crimson Knights leading 6-5 that the umpires conferred with the two coaches and decided that it had become too dark to continue play.
The good news is that the two teams were scheduled to play each other again on Monday in Afton. The plan will now be to conclude Friday’s game at that time and then play the second game as scheduled.
The darkness robbed the players, coaches and fans of a satisfying conclusion of what was a fantastic game between two teams that have been in their share of battles this season.
Delhi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Lane Ackerly as Logan Nealis scored on a dropped ball at the plate.
Afton would respond with a four-run third inning that started with a leadoff triple by Braden Sadlemire. A sacrifice fly by Ryan Wright gave the Crimson Knights the lead, which only grew larger thanks to three consecutive hits by Hunter Baciuska, Matthew Carman and Carter Burns.
Delhi/Downsville rebounded quickly with two runs in its half of the third. After reaching base on a bunt, Kaden Cicio scored on an Afton throwing error to make it 4-2. Skylar Odell then cut the lead back down to one on a groundout RBI by Luke Sanford.
In the bottom of the fourth, Andrew Liddle ripped a one-out double and came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Cicio to tie the score 4-4. But Afton starter Braydon Baciuska — who finished with five strikeouts, one walk and seven hits allowed — was able to strand runners on second and third to keep things level.
Afton had a chance to take the lead in the top of the fifth with two out and a runner on third, but Odell made a tremendous diving catch at second base for Delhi/Downsville to end the threat.
Odell then got things started in the home half of the fifth with a leadoff single. He would eventually come around to score on a sacrifice fly by Ackerly to give Delhi/Downsville a 5-4 lead.
It was another lead that proved to be short-lived, however. With two out and a runner on third in the top of the sixth, Wright came through for Afton with a hard-hit RBI single that scored Sadlemire.
In the top of the seventh, Carman — who had three hits including a double — got on with a leadoff walk and promptly stole second base. He would make it all the way home thanks to a perfectly-executed bunt by Justin Reeve. A Delhi/Downsville error and a pair of fielder’s choices left runners on second and third with two out, which is where things stood when the game was called.
Nealis made it into the seventh inning on the mound for Delhi/Downsvill before being relieved by Isaac Marsiglio. Nealis finished with eight strikeouts while allowing 10 hits and two walks.
