Delhi/Downsville was able to hold off a late rally by Sidney to win 9-8 at home Thursday.
Delhi/Downsville got out to a 7-2 lead in the early going but the Warriors clawed their way back, plating three runs in the top of the seventh but falling just short.
Logan Nealis had a triple and a single in the win while Lane Ackerly also had two hits and Matt Griswold drove in two runs.
Elijah Wright and Nick Hartwell each had a double for Sidney, Justyn Lang had two hits and two RBI and Lucas DeMott had two hits.
Skyler Odell picked up the win for Delhi/Downsville after striking out five batters in five innings of relief. Sidney’s Ben Miller went the distance in the losing effort, finishing with 12 strikeouts.
Delhi/Downsville will host Afton Friday while Sidney will host its Tournament for Diabetes Saturday.
Laurens/Milford 10, Walton 0
A strong outing from starter Christian Lawson helped Laurens/Milford defeat Walton 10-0 in five innings Thursday.
Lawson tossed a one-hit shutout while punching out seven batters to earn the win.
Seven different players had base hits for Laurens/Milford. Christian Lawson drove in two runs while Jacob Burkhart, Mike Virtell, Nick DeBoer and Todd Bowen each had an RBI.
Parker MacDonald registered Walton’s only hit of the game.
Laurens/Milford will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs Friday while Walton visits Bainbridge-Guilford Saturday.
South Kortright 16, Margaretville 0
South Kortright blanked Margaretville 16-0 on Thursday in Delaware League play.
The Rams’ pitchers struck out 13 between Logan Reinshagen, Jacob Staroba, and Cole Thomas.
Reinshagen, Sraroba, Chase Rockefeller, Darren Dengler and Damon Pietrantoni each doubled in the win for South Kortright.
SK will host Walton Monday while Margaretville will host Charlotte Valley Tuesday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 16, Roxbury 10
A high-scoring Delaware League Thursday ended with Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville taking down Roxbury 16-10.
Connor Aplin had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI to lead WAJ/H-T’s offense. Thomas Houlihan, meanwhile, had two hits, two RBI and four runs scored, and Connor Schiefer had a double.
For Roxbury Taran Davis had a triple, a single and two RBI, Chris Garofolo had a triple a single and a RBI and Jordan Johnston and Lorenzo D’Antoni each had two RBI.
Leon Honge picked up the win for WAJ/H-T as he and John Garzone combined for 11 strikeouts.
Gilboa 11, Jefferson/Stamford 1
Gilboa rolled to an 11-1 Delaware League victory over Jefferson/Stamford on the road Thursday.
Jacob Strauch and Joe Wille led Gilboa’s offense with a pair of big outings. Strauch went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and four RBI while Wille had three doubles and three RBI. Dakota Oliver added a double in the win.
John Michael Lees notched two base hits for Jefferson/Stamford.
Gilboa (6-1) will visit Schenevus next Wednesday.
Delhi/Downsville 9, Sidney 8
Sid … 200 120 3 — 8 9 7
DA/D … 223 110 X — 9 7 2
Sid: Ben Miller (L) and Quinton Beckwith
DA/D: Ben Blocker, Skyler Odell (2, W), Lucas Nealis (7) and Lane Ackerly
3B: Logan Nealis (DA/D)
2B: Elijah Wright (S), Nick Hartwell (S)
Laurens/Milford 10, Walton 0
L/M … 144 01X X – 10 7 0
Walton … 000 00X X – 0 1 5
L/M: C. Lawson (W) and J. Burkhart
Walton: Lum (L), Gardepe (3) and McGowan
South Kortright 16, Margaretville 0
SK … 16 12 0
M … 0 3 5
SK: Logan Reinshagen (W), Jacob Staroba (3), Cole Thomas (5), and Chase Rockefeller
M: Fairbairn (L), Wayman (1), Magglio (3), and Davis
2B: Chase Rockefeller (SK), Darren Dengler (SK), Logan Reinshagen (SK), Damon Pietrantoni (SK), Jacob Staroba (SK)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 16, Roxbury 10
WAJ/HT … 401 604 1 — 16 7 6
Roxbury … 300 022 3 — 10 7 9
WAJ/HT: Leon Honge (W), John Garzone (6) and Thomas Houlihan
R: Taran Davis, Chris Garofolo (4), Bryton Bower (5) and Thomas Davis, Taran Davis
HR: Connor Aplin (WAJ/H-T)
3B: Taran Davis (Rox), Chris Garofolo (Rox)
2B: Connor Schiefer (WAJ/H-T)
Gilboa 11, Jefferson/Stamford 1
G … 521 001 2 — 11 15 1
J/S … 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
G: David Cammer (W), Jacob Strauch (7) and William Cipolla; Cammer 9 ks
J/S: Brandon Harris (L), Gavin VanEtten (3), Tommy Preso (7) and John Michael Lees
3B: Jacob Strauch (G)
2B: Jacob Strauch 2 (G), Joe Wille 3 (G), Dakota Oliver (G)
SOFTBALL
Margaretville 19, South Kortright 18
The Margaretville softball team won a wild Delaware League contest in walk-off fashion Thursday, defeating South Kortright 19-18.
Alyssa Maggio had the game-winning hit for the Blue Devils, who scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the victory.
Ana Gavette added three singles for Margaretville while South Kortright’s Christina Chakar had three hits of her own.
Margaretville will visit Hunter-Tannersville Monday while South Kortright will host Walton the same day.
Deposit-Hancock 15, Harpursville 0 (Wednesday)
Harpursville fell to Deposit-Hancock 15-0 as Addison Makowski threw a one-hit shutout.
Makowski finished with 14 strikeouts while allowing just two walks in addition to the lone base hit.
Kylee Hoyes had the only hit of the game for Harpursville.
Harpursville will host Bainbridge-Guilford Friday.
Margaretville 19, South Kortright 18
SK … 201 434 4 — 18 10 3
M … 138 020 5 — 19 14 2
M: A. Gavette (W) and A. Maggio
SK: N. Brown (L) and L. Temple
Deposit-Hancock 15, Harpursville 0 (Wednesday)
D-H … 216 411 X — 15 9 1
H … 000 000 X — 0 1 3
D-H: A. Makowski (W) and A. Ray
H: Franklyn (L), Bagg (4) and Konidis
3B: K. Macumber (D-H)
2B: A. Ray (D-H), K. Wank (D-H), K. Macumber (D-H)
TRACK & FIELD
The Cooperstown track and field team swept its first home meet of the season Tuesday as the Hawkeyes defeated Poland and Mount Markham in a Center State Conference tri-meet.
Claire Jensen was a triple-winner for the Cooperstown girls, taking first place in the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs.
Joining her on the podium on the girls side were Annelise Jensen in the 1500, Riley Green in the shot put and Braeden Victory in the high jump.
Earning victories for the Hawkeye boys were Lincoln DiLorenzo (1600), Marco Spinosa (400), Cooper Hodgdon (400 hurdles), Jacob Johnson (800) and Ryles Sheldon (triple jump).
Cooperstown will be in Sidney Saturday for the Quinney Invitational.
GIRLS
Cooperstown 62, Poland 49, Mount Markham 32
3200 relay: Cooperstown 11:40.4; 110 hurdles: 1. Grimaldi (P) 18.7, 2. Edmonson (MM), Horan (P); 100: 1. C. Jensen (Coop) 13.0, 2. Haver (P), 3. K. Owen (MM); 1500: 1. A. Jensen (Coop) 5:50.6, 2. Raffo (Coop), 3. Walker (Coop); 400 relay: 1. Cooperstown 55.1, 2. Mount Markham, 3. Poland; 400: 1. C. Jensen (Coop) 1:01.5, 2. Farber (P), 3. A. Jensen (Coop); 400 hurdles: 1. Edmonson (MM) 1:31.6, 2. Stephen (MM); 800: 1. Denton (MM) 3:05.4, 2. Parow (P), 3. Guarasico (P); 200: 1. C. Jensen (Coop) 27.1, 2. Harver (P), 3. Martin (P); 3000: not contested; 1600 relay: 1. Poland 5:20.2; Shot put: 1. Green (Coop) 29-07, 2. Roth (MM), 3. Hughes (Coop); Discus: 1. Roth (MM) 97-04, 2. Green (Coop), 3. Philips (Coop); Long jump: 1. Guarasico (P) 14-09.5, 2. Grimaldi (P), 3. Parow (P); Triple jump: 1. Grimaldi (P) 30-04.5, 2. Pokorny (Coop); High jump: 1. Victory (Coop) 4-06, 2. Farber (P), 3. Swart (Coop); Pole vault: not contested
BOYS
Cooperstown 58, Poland 50, Mount Markham 44
3200 relay: 1. Mount Markham 9:21.3, 2. Cooperstown; 110 hurdles: 1. Escamilla (MM) 18.4, 2. Guyer; 100: 1. Smith (P) 12.4, 2. Burke (MM), 3. Piersman (MM); 1600: 1. DiLorenzo (Coop) 5:39.4, 2. Pope (P), 3. Kinley (Coop); 400 relay: 1. Cooperstown 52.2; 400: 1. Spinosa (Coop) 59.5, 2. Martin (P), 3. Anderson (P); 400 hurdles: 1. Hodgdon (Coop) 1:07.4, 2. Bradley (Coop), 3. Escamilla (MM); 800: 1. Johnson (Coop) 2:17.2, 2. Gee (P); 3. Grimaldi (P); 200: 1. Guyer (MM) 25.4, 2. Spinosa (Coop), 3. Anderson (P); 3200: 1. Robinson (P) 11:50.6; 1600 relay: 1. Cooperstown 4:16.0, 2. Poland; Shot put: 1. Burke (MM) 39-03, 2. Aserian (P), 3. Pernat (Coop); Discus: 1. Aserian (P) 100-0, 2. Lanaux (MM), 3. Pernat (Coop); Long jump: 1. Cookingham (P) 17-09.5, 2. Begin (Coop), 3. Pope (P); Triple jump: 1. Sheldon (Coop) 33-05.25, 2. Escamilla (MM); High jump: 1. Grimaldi (P) 5-08, 2. Bradley (Coop), 3. DiLorenzo (Coop); Pole vault: not contested
TENNIS
Susquehanna Valley 4, Oneonta 3
The Oneonta tennis team lost to Susquehanna Valley 4-3 Thursday.
In singles, Ryan VanValkenberg and Tyler Zakala won their matches for the Yellowjackets, while Jayden Zakala and Simmone Segal won their doubles match
Oneonta will host Owego Free Academy Friday.
Susquehanna Valley 4, Oneonta 3
Singles: Isaac Spottek (SV) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 6-0, 6-0; Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Somar Dhillon 3-6, 6-0; Jimi Cook (SV) def. Bella Holleran 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Evan Bronson 1-6, 7-6 (7-5)
Doubles: Jayden Zakala and Simmone Segal (OHS) def. Chris Henderson and Justin Pencek 6-2, 6-4; Drew Burkhardt and Mitch Latani (SV) def. Stephen Mendez III and Caleb Christman 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Ben Pauline and Xander Remza (SV) def. Brighton Logue and Reilly Waltz 6-7 (7-5), 6-2, 6-3
