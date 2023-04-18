Delhi/Downsville recovered from an early five-run deficit to defeat Charlotte Valley 8-6 at home on Tuesday.
After the Wildcats plated five runs in the second inning, Delhi/Downsville responded with a six-run fourth to take the lead.
Lane Ackerly had three hits for Delhi/Downsville and Isaac Marsiglio had two, with both players driving in a pair of runs. Elsewhere, Matt Griswold and Skyler Odell each had a double.
On the mound, Andrew Liddle and Griswold combined for 10 strikeouts with Griswold picking up the win.
Michael Camarata went the distance for Charlotte Valley, racking up eight strikeouts in the process. Camarata and Ezra Ontl each had two hits.
Delhi/Downsville will host Sidney Thursday while Charlotte Valley hosts Morris/Edmeston the same day.
Gilboa 13, Schoharie 1
Sean Willie threw a no-hitter in addition to a fantastic offensive performance in Gilboa’s 13-1 non-league victory over Schoharie on Tuesday.
Willie struck out 15 batters and walked only one as Schoharie’s lone run came as the result of some Gilboa fielding miscues. Willie also had a huge day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and six RBI. Jamie Perry added two hits and a pair of RBI in the win.
Gilboa will be at Jefferson/Stamford on Thursday.
Unatego/Franklin 12, Walton 0
Unatego/Franklin defeated Walton 12-0 on Tuesday thanks to a two-hit shutout by Xander Johnson.
Johnson led the way on the mound and at the plate for U/F, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI while striking out 14 batters over six and one third innings. Austin Wilde went 3-for-4 with three RBI in the win.
Hazzie Halstead struck out eight over seven innings for the Warriors.
Tuesday’s victory followed up a 6-0 victory over Oneonta Saturday that handed the Yellowjackets their first loss of the season. Braeden Johnson struck out 15 in a one-hit shutout in the win.
Schenevus 20, Roxbury 2
Schenevus rolled to a 20-2 five-inning victory over Roxbury in non-league action on Tuesday.
Allen Osborne went 1-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in the win, while earning the win on the mound.
Mehki Regg went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, and two RBI for the Dragons, while Tim Green went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the win. Ethan Reed added a double of his own for Schenevus.
Chris Garofolo doubled for Roxbury while Jordan Johnston had two RBI.
Schenevus will host Worcester on Friday.
Deposit-Hancock 5, Afton 2
Afton pushed defending State Champion Deposit-Hancock to extra innings on Tuesday but eventually fell 5-2 as the Eagles plated three runs in the top of the eighth.
Justin Reeve pitched six and a third strong innings for Afton, striking out 11 batters while allowing two hits and four walks. He also drove in a run at the plate. Ryan Wright went 2-for-4 on the day for the Crimson Knights.
Zak Beagal and Kaden Rynearson combined for 13 strikeouts for Deposit-Hancock.
Afton will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.
Delhi/Downsville 8, Charlotte Valley 6CV … 050 000 1 — 6 4 2
DA/D … 000 602 X — 8 10 3
CV: Michael Camarata (L), and Trevor Waid
DA/D: Andrew Liddle, Matt Griswold (3, W), and Lane Ackerly
2B: Matt Griswold (DA/D), Skyler Odell (DA/D)
Gilboa 13, Schoharie 1
S … 001 000 0 — 1 0 3
G … 131 026 X — 13 10 3
S: Dylan Wayman-Bender (L), Devin Scharde (3), Griffin Lansing (5), and Emmitt Gagon
G: Sean Willie (W), and William Cipolla
HR: Sean Willie (G)
2B: Sean Willie 3 (G)
Unatego/Franklin 12, Walton 0
U/F … 301 602 X — 12 9 0
W … 000 000 X — 0 2 4
U/F: Xander Johnson (W), Logan Utter (6), and Chase Birdsall
W: H. Halstead (L), and C. McGowan
HR: Xander Johnson (U/F)
Schenevus 20, Roxbury 2
R … 000 20X X — 2 3 7
S … 33(10) 4XX X — 20 14 0
R: Liam Bullock (L), Mason Hamil (3), and Taran Davis
S: Allen Osborne (W) & Mehki Regg
3B: Mehki Regg (S), Allen Osborne (S)
2B: Mehki Regg (S), Tim Green 2 (S), Ethan Reed (S) , Austin Tilley (S), Chris Garofolo (Rox)
Deposit-Hancock 5, Afton 2
D-H … 200 000 03 — 5 3 2
A … 100 100 00 — 2 5 3
D-H: Zak Beagal, Kaden Rynearson (6, W)
A: Justin Reeve, Braydon Baciuska (7, L)
2B: Landen Estus (D-H)
Unatego 20, Walton 3
The Unatego softball team defeated Walton 20-3 on Tuesday in Midstate Athletic Conference play.
Jessica Partridge was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over seven innings for Unatego.
Bailey McCoy went 3-for-5 with a triple, and RBI, and four runs scored in the win.
Ava Coons struck out five over five and one third innings for Walton, and went 1-for-4 with a double in the loss.
Unatego will visit Morris/Edmeston Thursday, while Walton will visit Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Friday.
Unatego 20, Walton 3
U … 064 200 53 — 20 13 1
W … 100 100 1 X — 3 11 4
U: Portridge (W), and Ostrander
W: A. Coons (L), A. Bojo (5), and G. Walley
3B: Bailey McCoy (U)
2B: A. Coons (W)
TRACK & FIELD
The Oneonta track and field teams visited Chenango Forks on Tuesday for a dual meet. The Yellowjackets split the event, with the boys winning 85-52 and the girls barely falling 69-68.
Brandon Gardner led the OHS boys with a pair of victories in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. The following Oneonta boys also had individual wins: Beckett Holmes (110 hurdles), Nick Kahl (400), Caio Legname (400 hurdles), FInlay Oliver (800), Noah Ashe (shot put), Porter Holmes (long jump) and Logan Temming (pole vault).
On the girls side, Maggie Nealis racked up three first-place finishes for Oneonta with wins in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Other wins for the OHS girls came from Clare Churchill (1500), Selene Wellman (400), Jaelyn Privitera (400 hurdles) and Claire Seguin (200).
Oneonta will be in Sidney on Saturday for the Quinney Invitational.
Chenango Forks 69, Oneonta 68
100 hurdles: 1. M. Nealis (OHS) 21.4, 2. B. Johnson (CF); 3200 relay: 1. Chenango Forks 12:03.7; 100: 1. K. Condon (CF) 13.3, 2. C. Seguin (OHS), 3. S. Morrison (OHS); 1500: 1. C. Churchill (OHS) 5:56.4, 2. K. Lockwood (CF), 3. L. Jelic (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta 54.7, 2. Chenango Forks; 400: 1. S. Wellman (OHS) 21.4, 2. M. Pourby (CF), 3. S. Sloth (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. J. Privitera (OHS) 1:18.2, 2. K. Turley (OHS), 3. A. Denton (CF); 800: 1. Q. Sirgany (CF) 2:38.7, 2. S. Truesdell (OHS), 3. C. Churchill (OHS); 200: 1. C. Seguin (OHS) 28.8, 2. K. Condon (CF), 3. K. Morton (OHS); 3000: 1. K. White (CF) 12:50.4, 2. K. Lockwood (CF); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 4:52.5, 2. Chenango Forks; Shot put: 1. A. Bough (CF) 30-01, 2. L. Paske (CF), 3. K. Turley (OHS); Discus: 1. A. Lawrence (CF) 76-01.75, 2. L. Paske (CF), 3. B. Foko (OHS); High jump: 1. M. Pourby (CF), 2. A. Denton (CF), 3. S. Sloth (OHS); Long jump: 1. M. Nealis (OHS) 13-06, 2. K. Morton (OHS), 3. A. Gumble (CF); Triple jump: 1. M. Nealis (OHS) 28-03.25, 2. M. Curtis (CF); Pole vault: 1. K. White (CF) 7-0, 2. S. Sloth (OHS)
Oneonta 85, Chenango Forks 52
3200 relay: 1. Oneonta 9:17.9, 2. Chenango Forks; 110 hurdles: 1. B. Holmes (OHS) 17.8, 2. D. Panko (CF), 3. E. Vasilek (CF); 100: 1. L. McPeak (CF) 11.9, 2. N. Kahl (OHS), 3. P. Holmes (OHS), 3. M. Wilms (OHS); 400 relay: 1. Chenango Forks 48.3, 2. Oneonta; 1600: 1. B. Gardner (OHS) 4:59.2, 2. C. Little (CF), 3. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS); 400: 1. N. Kahl (OHS) 53.9, 2. N. raab (CF), 3. J. Forbes (OHS); 400 hurdles: 1. C. Legname (OHS) 1:11.2, 2. B. Dudley (OHS), 3. D. Panko (CF); 800: 1. Finlay Oliver (OHS) 2:11.5, 2. K. Ziaie (OHS), 3. S. Tompkins (CF); 200: 1. N. Raab (CF) 25.2, 2. E. House (OHS), 3. L. Raab (CF); 3200: 1. B. Gardner (OHS) 10:57.2, 2. C. Fletcher-Foster (OHS), 3. D. Lema (OHS); 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta 3:48.9, 2. Chenango Forks; Shot put: 1. N. Ashe (OHS) 34-04.5, 2. L. Paske (CF), 3. C. O’Brien (CF); Discus: 1. C. O’Brien (CF), 2. N. Ashe (OHS), 3. C. Mulesky (CF); High jump: 1. E. Vaseleck (CF) 5-06, 1. P. Holmes (OHS) 5-06, 3. M. Mallard (CF); Long jump: 1. P. Holmes (OHS) 17-05, 2. N. Raab (CF), 3. B. Holmes (OHS); Triple jump: 1. E. Vaseleck (CF) 37-08, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. C. Legname (OHS); Pole vault: 1. L. Temming (OHS) 9-06
Unatego hosted a Midstate Athletic Conference track and field meet on Monday, as the Spartans welcomed Delhi, Walton, Harpursville/Afton and Deposit-Hancock.
Delhi finished first in team scoring for both the girls and boys, followed by Walton and Unatego, respectively, in both girls and boys.
Eleanor Wagner, Eleanor Lees and Gretel Hilson-Schneider all had two individual wins for the Delhi girls, Wagner took first in the 200 and 100 hurdles, Lees won the 400 and 800 meter runs and Hilson-Schneider was the winner in the 1500 and 3000. Jayle Leonard added a win in the high jump.
Riley Lindsay of Harpursville/Afton was the winner in both the shot put and discus. For Unatego, Cadence Chamberlain finished first in the 100.
Phil Eggers and Gavin Caffery led the Delhi boys with two individual wins apiece. Caffery won the 400 hurdles and high jump while Eggers won the 100 outright and tied Unatego’s Logan Utter for first in the 200.
Also winning for Delhi were Gavin Brunner (400), Jared Coleman (1600) and Latham Gielskie (3200).
Walton’s Max Dutcher notched wins in the shot put and discus while Ransom Dutcher earned first in the 800.
Delhi 87, Walton 41.5, Unatego 41, Harpursville/Afton 40.5, Deposit-Hancock 30
100: 1. Cadence Chamberlain (U) 14.9, 2. M. Zaczek (D-H), 3. J. Renwick (U), 3. A. Vesterfelt (W); 200: 1. Eleanor Wagner (DA) 29.6, 2. J. Leonard (DA), 3. C. Chamberlain (U); 400: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 1:03.4, 2. H. Birdsall (U), 3. E. Rhinehart (W); 800: 1. Eleanor Lees (DA) 2:36.5, 2. K. Mussaw (U), 3. M. Fleming (H/A); 1500: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 5:17.0, 2. M. Fleming (H/A), 3. M. Sanford (D-H); 3000: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 11:35.9, 2. I. Yetta (W), 3. O. Hulse (W); 100 hurdles: 1. Eleanor Wagner (DA) 18.7, 2. J. Leonard (DA), 3. D. deGraw (D-H); 400 hurdles: not held; 400 relay: 1. Deposit-Hancock 1:02.2; 1600 relay: 1. Walton 4:46.0, 2. Unatego; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi 11:47.4, 2. Unatego; Long jump: not held; Triple jump: not held; High jump: 1. Jayle Leonard (DA) 4-04, 2. E. Wagner (DA), 2. M. Zaczek (D-H); Shot put: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A) 28-06.25, 2. G. Evanitsky (D-H), 3. E. Foster (W); Discus: 1. Riley Lindsay (H/A) 91-02, 2. E. Foster (W), 3. H. Sanford (D-H); Pole vault: not held
Delhi 96, Walton 58, Unatego 46, Harpursville/Afton 29, Deposit-Hancock 24
100: 1. Phil Eggers (DA) 12.1, 2. E. Patterson (H/A), 3. L. Utter (U); 200: 1. Phil Eggers (DA) 25.1, 1. Logan Utter (U) 25.1, 3. R. Mercilliott (H/A); 400: 1. Gavin Brunner (DA) 55.3, 2. A. Francisco (DA), 3. T. Joyce (H/A); 800: 1. Ransom Dutcher (W) 2:12.2, 2. D. Clapper (U), 3. K. Storrer (W); 1600: 1. Jared Coleman (DA) 5:00.5, 2. A. Vandermark (D-H), 3. G. Cutting (U); 3200: 1. Latham Gielskie (DA) 12:29.2, 2. G. Cutting (U), 3. A. Francisco (DA); 110 hurdles: not held; 400 hurdles: 1. Gavin Caffery (DA) 1:15.2, 2. I. Strutton (U); 400 relay: 1. Walton 48.5, 2. Harpursville/Afton, 3. Deposit-Hancock; 1600 relay: 1. Walton 3:52.3, 2. Delhi, 3. Unatego; 3200 relay: 1. Delhi 11:43.9; Long jump: not held; Triple jump: not held; High jump: 1. Gavin Caffery (DA) 5-06, 2. C. Lebarge (W), 3. E. Patterson (H/A); Shot put: 1. Max Dutcher (W) 35-06.5, 2. N. Ackerly (U), 3. J. Bender (DA); Discus: 1. Max Dutcher (W) 94-06, 2. C. Cuskey (D-H), 3. Z. Russell (D-H); Pole vault: not held
TENNIS
The Margaretville tennis team swept a pair of matches against Stamford on Tuesday.
Winning in singles action for the Blue Devils were Ryan McVitty, Tristan McVitty, Christian Bravo, Caden Anfimovas and John Caamano.
Earning victories in doubles play were the pairings of Conner Hill and Willbert Martinez, and Lenny Cordero and Max Siciarz.
Margaretville will host another doubleheader against Hunter-Tannersville on Wednesday.
Margaretville 7, Stamford 0 (Match 1)
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Quinn Cole 9-0; Tristan McVitty (M) def. Mate’ Villaneuva 9-0; Christian Bravo (M) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-0; Caden Anfimovas (M) def. McKenna Hoyt 9-1; John Caamano (M) def. Michelle Webster 9-0
Doubles: Conner Hill and Willbert Martinez (M) def. Jack Glenn and Payden Wright 9-0; Lenny Cordero and Max Siciarz (M) def. Mandy Zheng and Izabelle Sebastian 9-0
Margaretville 7, Stamford 0 (Match 2)
Singles: Ryan McVitty (M) def. Quinn Cole 9-0; Tristan McVitty (M) def. Mate’ Villaneuva 9-0; Christian Bravo (M) def. Kenzie Murphy 9-0; Caden Anfimovas def. Jack Glenn 9-1; John Caamano (M) def. Michelle Webster 9-0
Doubles: Conner Hill and Willbert Martinez (M) def. Payden Wright and Naddiyah Morgan 9-0; Lenny Cordero and Max Siciarz (M) def. unknown 9-0
