The Delhi/Downsville softball team used a nine-run seventh inning to cap off a come-from-behind 19-16 win against Sidney on the road Thursday.
The high-scoring contest saw the Warriors take a 16-10 lead in the bottom of the fourth. After two scoreless innings, Delhi/Downsville pulled away in the seventh while keeping Sidney off the board in the bottom half.
Alli Ferrara struck out 15 batters over seven innings for DA/D.
Adrianna Tanner went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double and six RBI for Sidney while Chloie Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the loss.
Delhi/Downsville will host Deposit-Hancock Friday while Sidney will host the SFCU Tournament Saturday.
Oneonta 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
Oneonta defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 7-2 in a non-league game at home Thursday.
Madie Dening struck out three over seven innings while going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI at the plate for the Yellowjackets. Ella Harper was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the win.
Celeste Baldwin and Gabriella Cuozzo combined for seven strikeouts over six innings for B-G, while Breanna Casey went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss.
Oneonta will visit Windsor Friday while B-G will host Walton the same day.
Morris/Edmeston 12, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6
Morris/Edmeston used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away from Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 12-6 on the road Thursday.
Hannah Wist struck out seven batters over seven innings for M/E. Maeve Robinson went 1-for-3 with a triple while Chelsey Clegg and Makenzie Hoyt each tallied two hits in the win.
Brin Whiteman doubled for CV-S/SS, while Lexi Dygert and Joleen Lusk each had a pair of hits in the loss.
M/E will be at Unatego Saturday while CV-S/SS hosts Franklin Friday.
Walton 10, Harpursville 8
Walton edged Harpursville 10-8 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Grace Walley hit a home run for the Warriors while Ava Coons rapped a double. Coons also had six strikeouts as the winning pitcher.
For Harpursville, Elizabeth Ives had a triple and Rylan Steinbretcher had a double. Kylee Noyes finished with seven strikeouts in the circle.
Walton will visit Bainbridge-Guilford Friday while Harpursville will host Unatego Monday.
Delhi/Downsville 19, Sidney 16
DA/D … 073 000 9 — 19 11 1
Sid … 464 200 0 — 16 12 6
D/D: Alli Ferrara (W), and Fitch
S: Emily Russo (L), and Emma Constable
3B: Adrianna Tanner (S)
2B: Verspoor (DA/D), Adrianna Tanner (S), Chloie Talyor (S)
Oneonta 7, Bainbridge-Guilford 2
B-G … 000 010 1 — 2 3 2
OHS … 110 500 X — 7 7 7
B-G: Celeste Baldwin (L), Gabriella Cuozzo (4), and Danica Park
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Maleah Brockington
2B: Madie Dening (OHS), Ella Harper (OHS), Breanna Casey (B-G)
Morris/Edmeston 12, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 6
M/E … 400 080 0 — 12 7 3
CV-S/SS … 010 030 2 — 6 10 1
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), and Kenna Buriello
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (L), and Lydia Lusk
3B: Maeve Robinson (M/E)
2B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS)
Walton 10, Harpursville 8
W … 420 031 0 — 10 11 2
H … 301 300 1 — 8 7 4
W: Coons (L) and Merwin
H: Bagg, Noyes (L) and Konidis
HR: Walley (W)
3B: Elizabeth Ives (H)
2B: Coons (W), Rylan Steinbretcher (H)
Margaretville 16, Roxbury 5
Margaretville notched a big 16-5 win over Roxbury Thursday in Delaware League baseball action.
TJ Fairbairn went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double to lead the Blue Devils’ offense. Brandon Baker, meanwhile, went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored. Ryan Sanford finished with nine strikeouts in a complete game performance. He also had a triple at the plate.
Lorenzo D’Antoni notched a double for Roxbury while Chris Garofolo and Taran Davis each went 2-for-4.
Roxbury will face Jefferson/Stamford on the road next Thursday.
Margaretville 16, Roxbury 5
M … 201 131 8 — 16 10 4
R … 100 040 0 — 5 9 3
M: Ryan Sanford (W) and Christian Davis; 9 ks
R: Bryton Bower (L), Taran Davis (7), Mason Hamil (7) and Taran Davis, Thomas Davis
3B: TJ Fairbairn (M), Ryan Sanford (M)
2B: TJ Fairbairn (M), Brandon Baker 2 (M), Lorenzo D’Antoni (Rox)
Cooperstown 4, Holland Patent 1
Cooperstown’s tennis team defeated Holland Patent 4-1 in a match Thursday.
Gunter Weldon and Bianca Adam each won their singles matches for the Hawkeyes. Winning in doubles play were the duos of Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond.
Cooperstown will host Clinton Saturday.
Cooperstown 4, Holland Patent 1
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Jeffrey Dewar 6-2, 6-0; Dylan McGuire (HP) def. Natalie Hanson 6-1, 6-3; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Tyler Tyldsley 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Chris Kelly and Matt DePerno 6-2, 6-4; Alexis Wolfe and Colby Diamond (Coop) def. Will Richardson and Nick Sheets 6-0, 6-1
Hamilton 169, Cooperstown 184
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Hamilton 169-184 in a match Thursday at Seven Oaks Golf Course.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a round of 39. Following him were Brayden Sentz (44), Charlie Lambert (48) and Ben Lewis (53).
Will Chouinard led Hamilton with a score of 39.
Cooperstown will host Herkimer Monday.
Hamilton 169, Cooperstown 184 Seven Oaks Golf Course Par 36, Front 9
H: Will Chouinard 39, Ryan Peters 41, Peyton Werner 44, Reese Snyder 45
Coop: Max Jones 39, Brayden Sentz 44, Charlie Lambert 48, Ben Lewis 53
