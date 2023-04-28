The Delhi/Downsville softball team defeated Roxbury at home Friday.
Emma Moyse went 1-for-2 with two runs scored for DA/D, while Leah Dennis went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in the win.
Kimora Brown went 4-for-4 with three doubles for Roxbury, while Aurora Stingel went 1-for-2 with two RBI, and Ryleigh Goodchild went 2-for-3 with one RBI in the loss.
DA/D will host Unatego Monday.
Schenevus 11, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7
Schenevus held off Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs in an 11-7 victory on the road Friday.
Serenity Hopkins had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored while Sam Osborne went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the win.
Lexi Dygert hit a solo home run for CV-S/SS.
Schenevus will visit Morris Monday while CV-S/SS will visit Worcester Monday.
Oneonta 5, Susquehanna Valley 2
The Oneonta tennis team defeated Susquehanna Valley 5-2 Friday.
Dylan Shaughnessy and Jayden Zakala won their singles matches for the Yellowjackets.
OHS swept the doubles action, with Isaac Wooden and Simmone Segal, Caleb Christman and Stephen Menzed, and Brighton Logue and Reilly Waltz each winning their matches.
Oneonta will visit Norwich Monday.
Sidney 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
Sidney defeated Bainbridge-Guilford 4-1 Friday.
Danny Morris, Conner van der Sommen and Will Dossick won their singles matches for Sidney, while Liam Gronwall and Gavin Granger won their doubles match for the Warriors.
Cooper Slenko and Giovanni Johnson won in doubles action for Bainbridge-Guilford.
Sidney will visit Deposit-Hancock Tuesday while Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Greene the same day.
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0
Cooperstown swept Waterville 5-0 at home Friday.
Gunter Welson, Natalie Hanson and Bianca Adam won their singles matches for the Hawkeyes.
Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier, and Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert won their doubles matches.
Cooperstown will host Sauquoit Valley Monday.
Oneonta 5, Susquehanna Valley 2
Singles: Isaac Spottek (SV) def. Ryan VanValkenburg 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Somar Dhillan 6-2, 6-3; Jimi Cook (SV) def. Tyler Zakala 7-5, 6-3; Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Evan Bronson 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Isaac Wooden and Simmone Segal (OHS) def Tyler Harder and Justin Pencek 6-3, 6-0; Caleb Christman and Stephen Menzed (OHS) def. Drew Burkhardt and Mitch Latini 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Brighton Logue and Reilly Waltz (OHS) def. Chris Henderson and Ben Pauline 6-3, 6-4
Sidney 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
Singles: Danny Morris (S) def. Garrett O’Hara 7-5, 6-3; Connor van der Sommen (S) def. Ilias Wilson 6-1, 6-2; Will Dossick (S) def. Marek Rajner 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Cooper Slenko and Giovanni Johnson (B-G) def. Emily Morris and Chloe van der Sommen 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Liam Gronwall and Gavin Granger (S) def. Kevin Lang and Gavin Dicks 6-3, 6-3, 6-4
Cooperstown 5, Waterville 0
Singles: Gunter Weldon (Coop) def. Edmond Yang 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Hanson (Coop) def. Oscar Yang 6-0, 6-2; Bianca Adam (Coop) def. Valorie Ford 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Henry Ayers and Albert Caulier (Coop) def. Ella Briggs and Adriana Snow; Alexis Wolfe and Charlie Lambert (Coop) def. Olivia Ford and Natalee Collins
