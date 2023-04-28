Delhi/Downsville held off Gilboa 9-4 for a non-league home victory Friday.
After Delhi went up 6-0 in the fourth inning, the Wildcats made things interesting with a four-run top of the sixth. Delhi/Downsville responded, however, with three runs of its own in the bottom of the sixth.
Andrew Liddle picked up the win on the mound after striking out five batters and allowing just one hit in five innings. Matt Griswold added three punchouts out of the bullpen.
Lane Ackerly finished with two hits, including a double, and three RBI at the plate. Logan Nealis added a double and three runs, Luke Sanford had two hits and two RBI and Skylar Odell scored three runs.
Jacob Strauch and Sean Wille allowed a combined seven hits for Gilboa.
Delhi/Downsville will host Unatego/Franklin Monday.
Schenevus 16, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 0
Schenevus blanked Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 16-0 Friday.
Allen Osborne went 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Dragons, while Jackson Reed tallied two hits in the win.
Mehki Regg was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over four shutout innings, while Osborne struck out the side to close out the win in the fifth inning.
Max Horvath struck out three over two and one thirds innings in relief, and tallied the lone hit for the Patriots at the plate.
Schenevus will host Schoharie Saturday while CV-S/SS will visit Worcester Monday.
Jefferson/Stamford 8, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 6
Jefferson/Stamford scored twice in the top of the seventh to defeat Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 8-6 on the road Friday.
John Michael Lees went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for Jefferson/Stamford while Tyler Knapp had a triple, a single and four RBI and Brandon Harris and Jacob Mirozik had two hits apiece.
Brayden Sparks recorded seven strikeouts out of the bullpen while Brandon Harris had six of his own.
Leon Honge had two hits and two runs for Windham, Devin Schlosser knocked a two-run double and John Garzone and Connor Schiefer each had doubles as well.
Jacob Schwartz and Leon Honge combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound.
Richfield Springs 12, Worcester 10
Richfield Springs used a three-run eighth inning to defeat Worcester on the road Friday.
Justin Wolfe went 3-for-3 with three runs scored for RS, while Jesse Bowman went 2-for-6 with two runs scored in the win.
Joey Geiskopf went 2-for-4 with a double for Worcester, while Conner Fancher went 3-for-4 with a triple in the loss.
Richfield Springs will visit Laurens/Milford Monday, while Worcester will host Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on the same day.
Sauquoit Valley 9, Cooperstown 3
Cooperstown fell behind 4-0 in the first two innings Friday and was unable to recover in a 9-3 loss to Sauquoit Valley.
Emerson Toulson went 2-for-4 with a double for the Hawkeyes while Ethan Kukenberger and Kalen Dempsey each had doubles as well.
Cooperstown (2-5) will be at West Canada Valley Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.