The Section IV Cross Country Championships were held at Chenango Valley State Park on Thursday with the Delhi Bulldogs boasting the top finishers for both the boys and girls races in Class D.
Vincent VanMaaren was the boys Class D champion with a time of 17:58.70 in the 5K run. On the girls side, Ellie Lees took first with a time of 20:49.90.
The Delhi girls won the Class D team title as Lees and five other runners finished in the top 20. Delhi’s other top-20 finishers were Gretel Hilson-Schneider (third, 21:02.90), Anna Tessier (eighth, 21:47.90), Abi Tessier (12th, 22:22.70), Lucia Marsiglio (18th, 23:58.80), and Meghan Hadley (20th, 24:44.70).
Other local girls placing well in Class D included Mirabella Sanford of Deposit-Hancock (10th, 22:17.80), Patricia Higgins of Unatego (14th, 23:21.30), and Haylee Poliseno of Schenevus (22nd, 25:06.20).
The Delhi boys finished second overall thanks to strong races from Alton Francisco (third, 18:10.80), Nelson VanMaaren (11th, 18:44.40), and Jared Coleman (17th, 19:41.60).
Morris had two runners place in the top four in Zach Brown (second, 18:08.90) and Carter Stevens (fourth, 18:15.20).
Also placing well on the boys side from the local ranks were Noah Pain of Unadilla Valley (13th, 19:11.20), Sam Bagley of Sidney (19th, 20:03.50), and Connor Eberly of Sidney (24th, 20:13.20).
In the Class C race, the Oneonta boys finished third overall. Leading the way for the Yellowjackets was Korbin Jones who finished third with a time of 17:45.10. Brandon Gardner also finished in the top 10 (sixth, 18:04.20), while Jackson Forbes (24th, 19:02.70) and Nicholas Kahl (27th, 19:12.70) both ran strong races.
Jordan Forbes was Oneonta’s top girls finisher, placing 24th with a time of 23:34.40.
A pair of girls representing Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford finished in the top 10 in Class C: Ethne Degan (third, 20:02.90) and Madison Fleming (10th, 22:39.60).
FOOTBALL
Oneonta 62, Sidney 13
The Oneonta football team closed its season with a 62-13 victory over Sidney at home on Thursday.
Kaden Halstead led the Yellowjackets both through the air and on the ground. The OHS quarterback ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for three scores on 5-of-8 passing for 97 yards.
Logan Monroe, Cameron Horth, and Ayden Nelson caught TD passes of 26, 17, and 4 yards, respectively. Nelson (11 yards), Mateo Goodhue (12), and Ardell Wellman (54) all found the end zone on the ground.
Carter Neer finished with 62 yards on eight carries while Wellman tallied 58 yards on four runs. Monroe was the team’s leading receiver with 44 yards on two catches.
Sidney’s Alec Fogarty scored on an 80-yard kickoff return in the first quarter that made the score 7-6 Oneonta. From that point on, the Yellowjackets scored 42 unanswered points.
Oneonta 62, Sidney 13
OHS … 21 21 7 13 — 62
SID … 6 0 0 7 — 13
First Quarter
OHS — Logan Monroe 26 pass from Kaden Halstead (Cameron Horth kick good)
SID — Alec Fogarty 80 kick return (kick failed)
OHS — Cameron Horth 17 pass from Kaden Halstead (Cameron Horth kick good)
OHS — Ardell Wellman 54 run (Cameron Horth kick good)
Second Quarter
OHS — Kaden Halstead 15 run (Cameron Horth kick good)
OHS — Ayden Nelson 4 pass from Kaden Halstead (Cameron Horth kick good)
OHS — Mateo Goodhue 12 run (Cameron Horth kick good)
Third Quarter
OHS — Kaden Halstead 72 run (Cameron Horth kick good)
Fourth Quarter
SID — 3 run (kick good)
OHS — Ayden Nelson 11 run (Cameron Horth kick good)
Oneonta Rushing: K. Halstead 7-143-2, C. Neer 8-62, A. Wellman 4-58-1, L. Monroe 2-35, A. Nelson 4-24-1, P. Holmes 1-18, M. Goodhue 2-15-1, L. Bonnici 1-10, A. Hendricks 3-5, C. Sitts 2-3
Oneonta Passing: K. Halstead 5-8 97 3-0, A. Nelson 0-1 0 0-0
Oneonta Receiving: L. Monroe 2-44-1, A. Wellman 1-32, C. Horth 1-17-1, A. Nelson 1-4-1
Sidney Rushing: C. Moreno 8-31, A. Fogarty 3- -24
Sidney Passing: A. Fogarty 5-10 36 0-0, D. Baker 3-9 11 0-0
Sidney Receiving: B. Harvey 1-13, C. Thiel 2-5, A. Fogarty 2-3, L. DeMott 1-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.