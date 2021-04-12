The visiting Delhi football team defeated Walton 52-8 on Saturday, April 10, for the Bulldogs’ first win against the Warriors since 2010.
“It’s a special win any time you beat Walton,” Delhi head coach Phil Neumann said via email.
Delhi was led by Alex Haight’s five touchdowns and 252 yards from scrimmage.
“What a phenomenal game he had,” Neumann said.
“Our offensive line really played well in the second half,” he added.
Luke Branigan completed 9 of 13 passes for 209 yards and five touchdowns.
“(He) made so many big plays under pressure,” Neumann said.
Defensively, Delhi held Walton running back Kaylieb Stanton to 73 yards on 18 carries.
“I’m really proud of our defense,” Neumann said.
He added that Stanton is a very talented player and that he was happy with the defensive effort to limit his success.
Bryce Braccy and Tom Ruchar led Delhi with 12 tackles apiece.
Delhi 52, Walton 8
at Walton – April 10
Delhi …. 14 14 24 0 – 52
Walton …. 0 8 0 0 – 8
First Quarter
D – Alex Haight 15-yard pass from Luke Branigan (Branigan to A. Haight)
D – Alex Haight 89-yard run (conversion failed).
Second Quarter
W – Kamrin Stanton 15-yard run (Kaylieb Stanton run).
D – Alex Haight 13-yard pass from Luke Branigan (A. Haight run).
D – Logan Aikens 33-yard pass from Luke Branigan (conversion failed).
Third Quarter
D – Bryce Braccy 53-yard run (Ryan Wilson run).
D – Alex Haight 88-yard pass from Luke Branigan (B. Braccy run).
D – Alex Haight 17-yard pass from Luke Branigan (Logan Aikens run).
Fourth Quarter
None.
Delhi Rushing: Alex Haight 7-116, 1 TD; Bryce Braccy 9-90, 1 TD; Owen Haight 5-20; Luke Branigan 3-19; Ryan Wilson 3-6; Garrett Pinney 2-11; Tom Ruchar 4-11.
Delhi Passing: Luke Branigan 9-13, 209 yards, 5 TD, 1 Int.
Delhi Receiving: Alex Haight: 5-136, 4 TD; Hunter Sanford 3-40; Logan Aidens 1-33, 1 TD.
Walton Rushing: ?
Walton Passing: ?
Walton Receiving: ?
GREENE 48, UNADILLA VALLEY 22
The visiting Greene football team scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters to defeat Unadilla Valley, 48-22, on Friday, April 9.
Blaine Rifanburg led Unadilla Valley with two touchdowns on 24 carries for 181 yards. Rifanburg also threw for 27 yards on 5 of 12 passing.
Marcus Proskine added a touchdown for the Storm.
Names were not provided with the Greene statistics.
Greene 48, Unadilla Valley 22
at Unadilla Valley – April 9
Greene …. 14 14 14 6 – 48
Unadilla Valley …. 8 8 0 6 – 22
First Quarter
UV – Blaine Rifanburg 5-yard run (Rifanburg to Leonard), 10:00.
G – No. 21 1-yard run (conversion failed), 9:00.
G – No. 11 pass completes 36-yard pass to No. 23 (No. 11 to No. 25), 7:55.
Second Quarter
G – 11-yard run by No. 11 (No. 11 run), 10:30.
G – 54-yard run by No. 21 (conversion failed), 2:00.
UV – Blaine Rifanburg 58-yard run (Rifanburg to Kaden Butts), 1:00.
Third Quarter
G – No. pass compete to No. 21 for 60 yards (No. 21 run), 10:00.
G – 8-yard rush by No. 21 (No. 21 run), 6:00.
Fourth Quarter
G – Marcus Proskine fumble recovered by No. 2 (conversion failed), 11:00.
UV – Marcus Proskine 7-yard run (conversion failed), 6:00.
Greene Rushing: No. 21 16-142, 3 TD; No. 8 1-40; No. 11 5-25, 1 TD; No. 23 5-22; No. 31 1-0.
Greene Passing: No. 11 5-6, 200 yards, 2 TD.
Greene Receiving: No. 21 2-108, 1 TD; No. 23 2-72, 1 TD; No. 8 1-20.
Unadilla Valley Rushing: Blaine Rifanburg 24-181, 2 TD; John Leonard 8-51; Marcus Proskine 7-15, 1 TD; Matt Bodgan 2-8.
Unadilla Valley Passing: Blaine Rifanburg 5-12, 27 yards.
Unadilla Valley Receiving: John Leonard 1-10; Colin Gilbert 2-9; Kaden Butts 1-8; Marcus Proskine 1-0.
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 13, DEPOSIT/HANCOCK 8
The Bainbridge-Guilford football team edged Deposit/Hancock, 13-8, in a defensive matchup on Friday, April 9.
Deposit/Hancock jumped out to an eight-point first quarter lead at 7:24 in the first quarter, but it was the last time the Eagles would find the end zone.
Bainbridge-Guilford cut the Eagles halftime lead to one-point on a 16-yard Michael Stevens rushing touchdown at 11:29 in the second quarter.
After a scoreless third quarter, Garrett Ives punched a seven-yard rush into the end zone at 7:24 in the fourth quarter to give the Bobcats the lead.
Ethan Beames led the Bobcats’ rushing attack with 125 yards on 22 carries; He also threw for 31 yards on 2-6 passing.
Bainbridge-Guilford 13, Deposit/Hancock 8
at Bainbridge-Guilford – April 9
Deposit/Hancock …. 8 0 0 0 – 8
Bainbridge-Guilford …. 0 7 0 6 – 13
First Quarter
D/H – No. 4 23-yard pass to No. 20 (No. 20 from No. 4), 6:30.
Second Quarter
B-G – Michael Stevens 16-yard rush (Nolan Hawkins kick), 11:29.
Third Quarter
None.
Fourth Quarter
B-G – Garrett Ives 7-yard rush (conversion failed), 7:24.
Deposit/Hancock Rushing: No. 4 11-5; No. 8 14-54; No. 20 1- -1; No 22 1-1; No. 81 1-2.
Deposit/Hancock Passing: No. 4 2-9, 28 yards, 1 TD.
Deposit/Hancock Receiving: No. 8 1-5; No. 20 2-23; 1 TD; No. 33 1-0.
Bainbridge-Guilford Rushing: Ethan Beames 22-125; Michael Stevens 11-50, 1 TD; Garrett Ives 14-113, 1 TD.
Bainbridge-Guilford Passing: Ethan Beames 2-6, 31 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.; Garrett Ives 0-3, 0 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
Bainbridge-Guilford Receiving: Trent Thornton 1-4; Michael Stevens 1-27.
