The Delhi football team opened its season Saturday with a 44-33 home victory over Cambridge-Salem.
Three Bulldogs went over 100 yards rushing in the victory: Sam Davis (176), Adam Cook (129) and Noah Dungan (108).
Cook found the end zone twice in the first quarter on runs of 14 and 59 yards to put Delhi up 14-7 after one. In the second quarter, Davis and Dungan scored on runs of 18 and 54 yards, respectively, to give Delhi a 28-14 halftime advantage.
Delhi went to the air in the third quarter to add to its lead when Charlie Haight found Tanner Bracchy from 11 yards out. Cambridge-Salem came up with a touchdown pass of its own to cut the lead to 36-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Dungan effectively put the game away in the fourth with a 34-yard scoring run before a pair of late touchdowns by C-S made the score a bit closer.
Dungan also had a big game on defense for the Bulldogs, coming up with two interceptions. Davis, Cook and Ian Johnson, meanwhile, made eight tackles apiece.
Delhi will look to improve to 2-0 Saturday when it visits Afton/Harpursville.
Delhi 44, Cambridge-Salem 33 (Saturday)
DA … 14 14 8 8 — 44
C-S … 7 7 7 12 — 33
First Quarter
DA — Adam Cook 14 run (conversion failed)
C-S — Burr 47 pass from Yakubec (kick is good)
DA — Adam Cook 59 run (2-pt conversion by Angelo Kzyston)
Second Quarter
DA — Sam Davis 18 run (kick is no good)
DA — Noah Dungan 54 run (2-pt conversion by Charlie Haight)
C/S — Burr 3 run (kick is good)
Third Quarter
DA — Tanner Bracchy 11 pass from Charlie Haight (2-pt conversion by Noah Dungan)
C-S — Peabody 21 pass from Yakubec (kick is good)
Fourth Quarter
DA — Noah Dungan 34 run (2-pt conversion by Noah Dungan)
C-S — Cary 62 run (conversion failed)
C-S — Mattson 49 pass from Yakubec (conversion failed)
Delhi rushing: Sam Davis 20-176-1, Adam Cook 14-129-2, Tanner Bracchy 3-46, Noah Dungan 4-108-2
Delhi passing: Charlie Haight 4-9 17 1-2
Delhi receiving: Tanner Bracchy 1-11-1, Noah Dungan 2-6, Angelo Krzyston 1-3
South Kortright 2, Worcester 0 (Friday)
The South Kortright boys blanked Worcester 2-0 in Friday’s non-league matchup that served as the season opener for both teams.
Jack Byrne opened the scoring for the Rams in the first half off an assist by Connor Quarino. Cole Thomas added an insurance tally with 16 minutes to play.
Brayden Spakes made three stops in the shutout for SK while Tyler Head was strong in net for Worcester, finishing with 16 saves.
South Kortright will be at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup Wednesday while Worcester will take on CV-S/SS Tuesday.
South Kortright 2, Worcester 0 (Friday)
SK … 1-1-2
W … 0-0-0
SK: Jack Byrne 1-0, Cole Thomas 1-0, Connor Quarino 0-1
W: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 18-4, W 4-3
Goalies: Brayden Spakes (SK) 3, Tyler Head (W) 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.