The Delhi football team improved to 4-0 on the year Saturday with a resounding 49-0 win over Spencer Van-Etten/Candor.
Luke Schnabel had a big day on the ground for the Bulldogs, racking up 161 yards on 21 carries and two touchdown runs of 29 and 5 yards. Sam Davis (69 yards, two TDs) and Ryan Wilson (45 yards, one score) also had nice days on the ground for Delhi, while quarterback Logan Nealis completed three passes for 55 yards including a 39-yard scoring strike to Noah Dungan. Nealis also added a one-yard touchdown run.
Delhi put forth a dominant defensive effort led by Sam Davis (eight tackles) and Adam Cook (seven tackles).
Delhi will carry its undefeated record into Deposit-Hancock on Saturday.
Waverly 35, Oneonta 6 (Saturday)
The Yellowjackets lost their Homecoming game to Waverly 35-6 on Saturday.
Cam Sitts scored the Yellowjackets’ only points on an 11-yard touchdown reception from Kaden Halstead in the second quarter.
Halstead went 12-for-20 for 133 yards and a touchdown while also running for 49 yards. Porter Holmes was Oneonta’s top receiver, catching four passes for 69 yards. Sitts and Lou Bonnici each caught three passes, with Sitts going for 27 yards and Bonnici registering 26.
Waverly’s Joey Tomasso went 23-for-29 for 229 yards and three touchdowns in addition to running for 57 yards and another touchdown.
Oneonta will be at Norwich on Friday.
Tioga 54, Walton 14 (Friday)
Tioga scored 40 unanswered points to pull away for a 54-14 victory over Walton on Friday.
After the Warriors went up 8-0 in the first quarter on a two-yard run by Anthony McClenon, Tioga tied things up on a 36-yard pass from Caden Bellis to Valentino Rossi.
It was all Tioga from that point on, as they scored 32 points in the second quarter alone.
McClenon would score again in the third quarter on a four-yard run. McClenon led the Warriors with 94 yards on 23 carries in the loss. Seth Hunter and Kamrin Stanton each had 48 yards on the ground.
Caden Bellis threw for 136 yards and three touchdowns for Tioga, Ousmane Duncanson had 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Drew Macumber had 107 rushing yards and a score, and Valentino Rossi caught three passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
Walton will visit Afton/Harpursville on Saturday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 21,
Afton/Harpursville 7 (Friday)
Nolan Hawkins led Bainbridge-Guilford to a 21-7 victory over Afton/Harpursville on Friday, playing a role in all three of the Bobcats’ touchdowns.
Hawkins ran for 31 yards and two scores on runs of 7 and 20 yards while also throwing for 97 yards, including a 22-yard TD pass to Noah Patton.
Damon Seymour and Ethan Beames led a strong B-G rushing attack, registering 84 and 57 yards, respectively. Patton, meanwhile, caught two passes for 46 yards including his touchdown. The Bobcats’ defense held Afton/Harpursville to just 152 total yards.
Landon Lee scored the only points for A/H on a four-yard run in the game’s final minute. Darren Florance and Devon Rowe each ran for 32 yards.
Bainbridge-Guilford will visit Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Friday while Afton/Harpursville hosts Walton on Saturday.
Delhi 49, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 0
(Saturday)
DA … 7 21 0 21 — 49
SVEC … 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
DA — Ryan Wilson 2 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
Second Quarter
DA — Logan Nealis 1 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Noah Dungan 39 pass from Logan Nealis (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Luke Schnabel 29 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
DA — Luke Schnabel 5 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Sam Davis 23 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
DA — Sam Davis 43 run (Luke Schnabel kick)
Delhi rushing: Ryan Wilson 11-45-1, Luke Schnabel 21-161-2, Logan Nealis 5-9-1, Adam Cook 5-24-0, Sam Davis 4-69-2, Dorian Brisbane 1-12-0
Delhi passing: Logan Nealis 3-6 55 1-0
Delhi receiving: Angelo Krzyston 1-9-0, Noah Dungan 1-39-1, Luke Schnabel 1-7-0
Waverly 35, Oneonta 6 (Saturday)
W … 14 7 7 7 — 35
OHS … 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
W — Carter George 13 pass from Joey Tomasso (Ryan Clark kick)
W — Joey Tomasso 2 run (Ryan Clark kick)
Second Quarter
W — Kayleb Bechy 1 run (Ryan Clark kick)
OHS — Cam Sitts 11 pass from Kaden Halstead (Kick no good)
Third Quarter
W — Isaiah Bretz 11 pass from Joey Tomasso (Ryan Clark kick)
Fourth Quarter
W — Kayleb Bechy 4 pass from Joey Tomasso (Ryan Clark kick)
Waverly rushing: J. Tomasso 9-57-1, G. Tedesco 6-40-0, B. Laforest 5-12-0, J. Pipher 1-2-0, K. Bechy 6-(-3)-1
Waverly passing: J. Tomasso 23-29 229 3-0
Waverly receiving: C. George 8-68-1, J. Pipher 4-60-0, I. Bretz 6-54-1, J. Vanhouten 3-35-0, N. Delill 1-8-0, K. Bechy 1-4-1
Oneonta rushing: K. Halstead 14-49-0, M. Goodhue 7-18-0, C. Horth 1-9-0, M. Mahar 2-8-0, A. Nelson 1-6-0, E. Nelson 1-5-0, L. Bonnici 4-2-0, C. Sitts 1-(-3)-0
Oneonta passing: K. Halstead 12-20 133 1-0, A. Nelson 0-4 0 0-2
Oneonta receiving: P. Holmes 4-69-0, C. Sitts 3-27-1, L. Bonnici 3-26-0, E. Nelson 1-11-0, M. Mahar 1-0-0
Tioga 54, Walton 14 (Friday)
T … 8 32 7 7 — 54
W … 8 0 6 0 — 14
First Quarter
W — Anthony McClenon 2 run (Ransom Dutcher 2-pt conversion)
T — Valentino Rossi 36 pass from Caden Bellis (Caden Bellis 2-pt conversion)
Second Quarter
T — Valentino Rossi 42 pass from Caden Bellis (Caden Bellis 2-pt conversion)
T — Ousmane Duncanson 26 run (Caden Bellis 2-pt conversion)
T — Evan Sickler 29 pass from Caden Bellis (Caden Bellis 2-pt conversion)
T — Ousmane Duncanson 32 run (Evan Sickler 2-pt conversion)
Third Quarter
T — Ousmane Duncanson 49 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
W — Anthony McClenon 4 run (Conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
T — Drew Macumber 31 run (Gavin Fisher kick)
Tioga rushing: O. Duncanson 4-109-3, D. Macumber 5-107-1, C. Bellis 3-15-0, E. Sickler 1-11-0, L. Bellis 2-10-0, B. Sindoni 1-4-0
Tioga passing: C. Bellis 4-4 136 3-0
Tioga receiving: V. Rossi 3-107-2, E. Sickler 1-29-1
Walton rushing: A. McClenon 23-94-2, S. Hunter 13-48-0, K. Stanton 15-48-0, A. Miller 1-3-0, N. Sarrantonio 2-2-0, C. Moren 1-2-0, K. Miller 2-0-0, Z. Gardner 1-(-3)-0, R. Dutcher 5-(-10)-0
Walton passing: R. Dutcher 2-5 46 0-1
Walton receiving: R. Conklin 2-46-0
Bainbridge-Guilford 21, Afton/Harpursville 7 (Friday)
B-G … 7 7 0 7 — 21
A/H … 0 0 0 7 — 7
First Quarter
B-G — Noah Patton 22 pass from Nolan Hawkins (Nolan Hawkins kick)
Second Quarter
B-G — Nolan Hawkins 7 run (Nolan Hawkins kick)
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
B-G — Nolan Hawkins 20 run (Nolan Hawkins kick)
A/H — Landon Lee 4 run (Brayden Sakowsky kick)
B-G rushing: Ethan Beames 15-57-0, Kaiden Seymour 1-26-0, Nolan Hawkins 5-31-2, Kevin Lang 1-2-0, Damon Seymour 11-84-0, Tony Ladd 2-13-0
B-G passing: Nolan Hawkins 6-9 97 1-0
B-G receiving: Ethan Beames 1-36-0, Kaiden Seymour 1-8-0, Parker Buttice 1-4-0, Tony Ladd 1-3-0, Noah Patton 2-46-1
A/H rushing: Charles Casamassi 1-1-0, Nolan Crocker 10-14-0, Brayden Sakowsky 5-16-0, Darren Florance 8-32-0, Landon Lee 1-4-1, Caden Hurlburt 2-5-0, Marcus Chavis 1-4-0, Devon Rowe 7-32-0, Jayden Yereb 1-8-0
A/H passing: Brayden Sakowsky 4-11 36 0-0
A/H receiving: Braden Sadlemire 2-17-0, Devon Rowe 1-6-0, Jayden Yereb 1-13-0
GOLF
Hunter-Tannersville 157,
Jefferson/Stamford 245
A brilliant round from Grady Glennon highlighted Hunter-Tannersville’s 157-245 victory over Jefferson/Stamford on Monday at Christmans Windham House.
Glennon shot a one-under 33 that featured eight pars and a birdie on the par 5 fifth hole. Also scoring for H-T were Gideon Glennon (40), Lyden Smith (41), and Nick Uhrik (43).
Tyler Knapp led Jefferson/Stamford with a round of 53.
The Delaware League Championship will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the College Course at SUNY Delhi.
Hunter-Tannersville 157,
Jefferson/Stamford 245
At Christmans Windham House
Par 34, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 33, Gideon Glennon 40, Lyden Smith 41, Nick Uhrik 43
J/S: Tyler Knapp 53, John Michael Leas 55, Jordan Anderson 64, Izzy Hynes 73
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville 2, Sidney 0
Afton/Harpursville defeated Sidney 2-0 in Monday’s field hockey game.
Scoring for Afton/Harpursville in the win were Paige Jennings and Cassidy Hoyt. Lilly Bagg and Kylee Noyes each had an assist.
Sidney’s Ky Phillips and Liv Gavin combined for five saves.
Sidney will visit Walton on Wednesday.
Afton/Harpursville 2, Sidney 0
A/H … 2-0-0-0-2
S … 0-0-0-0-0
A/H: Paige Jennings 1-0, Cassidy Hoyt 1-0, Lilly Bagg 0-1, Kylee Noyes 0-1
S: none
Shots-Corners: A/H 10-3, S 5-2
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 4, Liv Gavin (S) 1
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego 3, Greene 1
The Unatego volleyball team earned a four-set victory over Greene on Monday by scores of 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20.
Leading the way for the Spartans was Ava Hilton with seven aces and four assists. Also contributing were Nica Hurlburt with six aces, Kate Gloeckler with three kills, and Mallory Hafele with four assists.
Unatego will be right back at it on Tuesday when it visits Afton/Harpursville.
Unatego 3, Greene 1
Game Scores: 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20
U: Ava Hilton 7 aces, 4 assists; Nica Hurlburt 6 aces; Kate Gloeckler 3 kills; Mallory Hafele 4 assists
G: Ravyn Jimenez 1 aces; Lillian Kemp 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist; Lyla Biefeldt 8 aces; Nicole Marks 1 kill; Camrie Williams 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta and Cooperstown/Milford cross country teams competed in the Whitesboro Invitational 5K at Deerfield Wilderness Park on Saturday.
The Oneonta boys finished first overall, with Brandon Gardner leading the way with a third-place finish in a time of 18:21.6. The other top runners for the Yellowjacket boys were Keyon Ziaie (seventh, 18:38.5), Jackson Forbes (11th, 18:55.1), Colin Fletcher-Foster (13th, 19:04.4), Gabriel Rissberger (22nd, 19:47.2), and Donovan Lema (28th, 20:00.4).
Carter Stevens of Cooperstown/Milford finished first overall with a time of 17:43.5. Teammates Jacob Johnson (25th, 19:54.8) and Jonah Hitchcock (29th, 20:00.9) also ran well for C/M.
On the girls side, Simone Schuman led Oneonta by finishing fourth with a time of 20:36.9 while Anya Sloth was 30th with a time of 23:38.9. Elsewhere, Margaret Raffo of Cooperstown/Milford finished 14th in 22:23.7.
