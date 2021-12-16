The Delhi girls basketball team got off to a hot start on Thursday and was able to defeat Sidney 60-40 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
The Bulldogs led 18-6 after the first quarter and led the rest of the way en route to the win.
Syliva Liddle had a big all-around performance with 19 points, 13 rebounds, six steals, and three blocks. Elsewhere, Julia Baxter finished with nine points, six rebounds, and four steals while Amanda Nealis had six points, six assists, and five steals.
Emma Simmons led Sidney with a game-high 21 points while Ava Cirigliano added 14 tallies.
Delhi (5-2) will visit Oxford on Wednesday while Sidney is off until Wednesday, Dec. 29 when it will compete in the Edmeston Christmas Tournament.
Cooperstown 58,
Sauquoit Valley 23
The Cooperstown girls rolled to a 58-23 victory over Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Liana Williams led the scoring with 13 points to go along with five steals.
Dani Seamon contributed 12 points while Abby Lewis had nine points, six rebounds, and three steals. Cooperstown will host Little Falls on Saturday.
Unadilla Valley 44, Afton 17
The Storm rode a strong defensive effort to a 44-17 win over the Crimson Knights on Thursday.
Unadilla Valley held Afton scoreless in the first quarter, eventually taking a 25-4 halftime lead.
Kadence York led the scoring for UV with 16 points while Jaiden Schrag provided eight points.
Rosey Decker led Afton with seven points.
Unadilla Valley will visit Unatego on Wednesday.
Jefferson/Stamford 53,
Roxbury 24
Jefferson/Stamford defeated Roxbury 53-24 in Wednesday’s Delaware League contest.
Emily Clark led J/S with 16 points, and was followed by Tryhnati Donato with 15 points and eight rebounds, and McKenna Hoyt with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Mackenzie Hynes was the top scorer for Roxbury with seven points.
Delhi 60, Sidney 40
DA … 18 9 15 18 — 60
S … 6 14 10 10 — 40
Delhi: Julia Baxter 4 1-2 9, Abby Leahy 1 0-0 2, Libby Lamport 3 0-0 7, Sylvia Liddle 8 0-4 19, Amanda Nealis 2 2-2 6, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 4, Shaina Mondore 1 0-0 2, Natalie Vredenburg 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Gioffe 3 1-2 7. Totals: 26 4-10 60
Sidney: Ava Cirigliano 4 6-7 14, Emma Simmons 6 8-15 21, India Insinga 0 0-0 0, Emily Russo 0 0-0 0, Zoe Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Makayla Bales 1 1-2 3, Anna Tomeo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 15-24 40
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Lamport, Liddle 3); S 1 (Simmons)
Cooperstown 58, Sauquoit Valley 23
C … 19 14 16 9 — 58
SV … 6 8 4 5 — 23
C: M. Niles 3 0-1 6, G. Woeppel 3 0-0 6, L. Williams 5 0-0 13, S. Feik 1 0-0 2, A. Lewis 4 0-0 9, C. Jensen 2 0-0 4, R. Nelen 1 1-2 3, D. Seamon 6 0-0 12, D. Merwin 0 0-0 0, S. Kirkby 1 1-2 3. Totals: 26 2-5 58
SV: A. Weaver 3 1-2 9, A. Townsend 3 1-2 10, R. Snyder 0 0-0 0, J. Land 1 0-0 2, A. Crandall 1 0-0 2, J. Zegarelli 0 0-0 0, A. Bradbury 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-4 23
Three-point baskets: C 4 (Williams 3, Lewis); SV 5 (Weaver 2, Townsend 3)
Unadilla Valley 44, Afton 17
UV … 16 9 12 7 — 44
A … 0 4 6 7 — 17
Unadilla Valley: Isabella Potter 3 0-0 6, Jaiden Schrag 4 0-0 8, Kadence York 6 4-6 16, Madison Sayles 2 0-0 4, Keona Courtright 2 2-4 6, Kiara Foster 1 0-0 2, Lilley Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 6-10 44
Afton: Anna Cable 0 0-0 0, Savanna Adams 2 2-2 6, Jordyn Adams 0 0-0 0, Mallory Corman 1 0-2 2, Rosey Decker 3 0-2 7, Lila Lee 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-6 17
Three-point baskets: UV 0; A 1 (Decker)
Jefferson/Stamford 53, Roxbury 24
S/J … 21 11 7 14 — 53
R … 2 6 12 4 — 24
Jefferson/Stamford: Seneca Shafer 2 2-2 6, Tryhnati Denato 7 0-0 15, Georgia Lynch 1 0-0 3, Emily Clark 8 0-4 16, Justina Daempsle 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 3 5-10 11. Totals 22 7-16 53
Roxbury: Riley Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Hynes 3 0-0 7, Kimora Brown 1 0-0 3, Gabrielle Garafolo 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Meehan 2 0-2 4, Alina Chojnowski 3 0-3 6. Totals 11 0-5 24
Three-point baskets: J/S 2 (Donato, Lynch); R (Brown, Hynes)
