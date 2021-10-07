Delhi girls defeat Unatego 2-0 in heavyweight MAC bout

A pair of second-half goals were enough to lift Delhi past Unatego 2-0 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference girls soccer game.
Georgiana Verspoor scored the Bulldogs’ first goal off an assist by Natalie Vredenburgh that she finished from 14 yards out. Eleanor Wagner provided an insurance tally when she slotted a shot past the keeper thanks to an assist from Libby Lamport.
Delhi keeper Sylvia Liddle made nine stops in the shutout victory, including a save on a penalty kick in the second half that preserved the Bulldogs’ 1-0 lead.
“The girls played together and communicated well the entire game,” Liddle said via email. “We had some girls really step up and make some really good plays.”
Unatego’s Sarah Ostrander finished with 10 stops.
Delhi will visit Walton on Tuesday, while Unatego will travel to Schoharie on Saturday.
Oneonta 6, Windsor 0
The Oneonta girls won via shutout on Thursday, defeating Windsor 6-0.
Julia Joyner netted a hat trick for the Yellowjackets while Veronika Madej also tallied three points on two goals and one assist. Liz Brantley also found the back of the net for OHS.
Brantley, Jordan Bellinger, Brooke Burrows, and Emma Scanlon all spent time in net for Oneonta and combined to make four saves.
Kimmy Wentzell stopped seven shots for Windsor.
Oneonta will visit Corning on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the STAC Semifinals.
Franklin 8, Sharon Springs 0
Franklin defeated Sharon Springs in a shutout Thursday, as the Purple Devils scored three times in the first half and pulled away with five second-half goals.
For Franklin, Kayla Campbell scored three goals, Shannon Kingsbury had two goals and two assists, Valentina Temple scored one goal and had one assist, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias and Meredith Shivers each scored a goal, and Zoe Warren had an assist.
Goalkeeper Ava Jump blocked 13 shots for Sharon Springs and Maddie Hyzer saved four shots for Franklin.
The Lady Devils will travel to play Worcester on Friday.
Sidney 2, Walton 0
Sidney beat Walton 2-0 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Thursday. It was the completion of a rained-out game from earlier in the season.
Scoring for the Warriors was Emma Simmons with two unassisted goals. Keeper Courtney Mondore made one save in the shutout.
Sidney will be playing Unadilla Valley on Friday at 4:30.
Milford 2, Worcester 0
The Wildcats beat the Wolverines 2-0 in a game on Thursday.
Scoring for the Wildcats were Grace Cohn and Kara Mertz, assisted by Julia Barown and Taylor Beckley.
In the net for Miflord was Leeanna West with two saves while Maci Milavec had nine saves for Worcester
Milford celebrated its three seniors, Cambria Litzinger, Leeanna West, and Mariah Saggese.
Milford is 10-2-2 and has its next game in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Tuesday.
South Kortright 6, Gilboa 0
South Kortright beat Gilboa 6-0 in a Delaware League contest on Thursday.
Emily Andersen led the scoring for the Rams with three goals, while Lacey Eckert had one goal and one assist, Payton Pietrantoni and Caila Thomas each scored one goal, Madison Coberly provided two assists, and Kaylee Weaver and Lauren Dengler each had one assist.
In the net for the Rams was Chole Davis with one save while Ari Simon made 15 saves for the Panthers.
South Kortright hosted its Senior Recognition night to honor seniors Payton Pietrantoni, Caila Thomas, Kaylee Weaver, Chole Davis, Lacey Eckert, and Emily Andersen.
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton 3,
Richfield Springs 2
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton beat Richfield Springs 3-2 in overtime in a game that was called due to darkness.
The overtime goal was scored by GMU’s Madeline Pain off a direct kick by Kaitlyn Finch. Pain also had an assist, and teammates Hannah Bonczkowski and Kyra Demmon each scored a goal during regular play.
For Richfield Springs, Cam Marshall scored a goal and had an assist, Maggie Worobey scored a goal, and Molly Bobnick provided an assist.
Goalkeeper Emma White saved 15 shots for Richfield Springs, and Mckenzie Barnes blocked 14 for GMU.
Richfield will play on Saturday at Herkimer.
Laurens 2, Edmeston 1
The Leopards edged the Panthers 2-1 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Jaidon Brodie and Gabby Andrades scored goals for Laurens, with Andrades’ tally coming on a penalty kick.
Molly Rifanburg scored Edmeston’s only goal of the game.
In goal, Jaidyn Simon made four saves for Laurens while Abby White stopped five shots for Edmeston.
Laurens (8-5) will visit Schenevus on Friday.
Stamford 2,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
Stamford won its matchup with Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Thursday in shutout fashion.
For Stamford, Seneca Schafer and Emily Clarke each scored a goal, with an assist by Georgia Lynch.
In goal, Cassandra Coe saved six shots for WAJ, while McKenna White blocked 10 for Stamford.
Unadilla Valley 10, Bainbridge-
Guilford 1 (Wednesday)
The Storm rolled past the Bobcats 10-1 in a game on Wednesday that was a continuation of a contest that had been suspended due to weather on Sept. 8.
Kadence York scored five goals to lead the Unadilla Valley attack while Jaiden Schrag netted a hat trick of her own. Isabella Potter and Kailee Figger also scored for UV.
Bainbridge-Guilford’s lone goal came courtesy of Breanna Casey.
Bobcats keeper Olivia Nichols made 12 saves, while the UV duo of Kalie Fernandez-Naughton and Brynn Grant combined to stop four shots.
Delhi 2, Unatego 0
Delhi: Georgiana Verspoor 1-0, Eleanor Wagner 1-0, Natalie Vredenburgh 0-1, Libby Lamport 0-1
Unatego: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 12-1, U 9-4
Goalies: Sylvia Liddle (DA) 9, Sarah Ostrander (U) 10
Oneonta 6, Windsor 0
Oneonta: Veronika Madej 2-1, Julia Joyner 3-0, Liz Brantley 1-0, Emma Bitterman 0-1, Josei Scanlon 0-1, Emily Zeh 0-1
Windsor: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 18-7, W 5-1
Goalies: Liz Brantley/Jordan Bellinger/Brooke Burrows/Emma Scanlon (OHS) 4, Kimmy Wentzell (W) 7
Franklin 8, Sharon Springs 0
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 3-0, Shannon Kingsbury 2-2, Valentina Temple 1-1, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 1-0, Meredith Shivers 1-0, Zoe Warren 0-1
Sharon Springs: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 24-7, S 4-0
Goalies: Ava Jump (S) 13, Maddie Hyzer (F) 4
Sidney 2, Walton 0
Sidney: Emma Simmons 2-0
Walton: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Sidney 14-5; Walton 1-1
Goalies: Courtney Mondore (S) 1; (W) 10
Milford 2, Worcester 0
Milford: Grace Cohn 1-0, Kara Mertz 1-0, Julia Barown 0-1, Taylor Beckley 0-1
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Milford 14-7; Worcester 3-4
Goalies: Leeanna West (M) 2; Maci Milavec (W) 9
South Kortright 6, Gilboa 0
South Kortright: Emily Anderson 3-0, Lacey Eckert 1-1, Payton Pietrantoni 1-0, Caila Thomas 1-0, Madison Coberly 0-2, Kaylee Weaver 0-1, Lauren Dengler 0-1
Gilboa: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: South Kortright 22-7; Gilboa 2-1
Goalies: Chole Davis (SK) 1; Ari Simon (G) 15
Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton 3, Richfield Springs 2
GMU: Madeline Pain 1-1, Hannah Bonczkowski 1-0, Kyra Demmon 1-0, Kaitlyn Finch 0-1
RS: Cam Marshall 1-1, Maggie Worobey 1-0, Molly Bobnick 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: GMU 18-5, RS16-7
Goalies: Emma White (RS) 15, Mckenzie Barnes (GMU) 14
Laurens 2, Edmeston 1
Laurens: Jaidon Brodie 1-0, Gabby Andrades 1-0
Edmeston: Molly Rifanburg 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: L 9-3, E 5-1
Goalies: Jaidyn Simon (L) 4, Abby White (E) 5
Stamford 2, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
Stamford: Seneca Schafer 1-0, Emily Clark 1-0, Georgia Lynch 0-1
WAJ: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 9-8, W 10-2
Goalies: McKenna White (S) 10, Cassandra Coe (W) 6
Unadilla Valley 10, Bainbridge-Guilford 1 (Wednesday)
UV: Kadence York 5-0, Jaiden Schrag 3-0, Isabella Potter 1-0, Kailee Figger 1-0
BG: Breanna Casey 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: UV 23-5, BG 4-1
Goalies: Kalie Fernandez-Naughton (UV) 3, Brynn Grant (UV) 1, Olivia Nichols (BG) 12
