The Delhi girls basketball team defeated Midstate Athletic Conference rival Walton 53-38 at home on Monday.
Julia Baxter recorded a double-double in the win, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds to go with four steals. Natalie Vredenburgh added 14 points while Alyssa Gioffe had six points, nine assists, and eight rebounds.
Walton’s Jacqlyn Gransbury finished with a team-best 15 points. Grace Walley added nine of her own.
Delhi is at Sidney on Thursday and Walton visits Downsville on Friday.
Worcester 35, South Kortright 25
A strong defensive performance combined with just enough offense allowed Worcester to defeat South Kortright 35-25 at home on Monday.
Sophia Adams had the hot hand for the Wolverines, finishing with a career-high 19 points. Izzy Odell added nine points of her own.
SK’s leading scorers were Madison Coberly, Addy Ecker, and Carlee Dropp who each had six points.
Worcester is off until Monday, Dec. 19 when it hosts Stamford/Jefferson.
Unadilla Valley 60, Otselic Valley 29 (Saturday)
Unadilla Valley defeated Otselic Valley 60-29 on Saturday in the Sherburne-Earlville Tournament.
Kadence York led the Storm with 21 points, Jaiden Schrag had a unique double-double of 10 points and 11 steals, and Natalie Crandall finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Unadilla Valley will be at Harpursville on Tuesday.
Delhi 53, Walton 38
DA … 8 20 14 11 — 53
W … 8 11 9 10 — 38
DA: Julia Baxter 7 1-2 15, Natalie Vredenburgh 6 0-0 14, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kylie Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Hannah Ransford 1 0-0 2, Victoria Verspoor 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 2 3-5 7, Alyssa Gioffe 2 2-4 6, Vidya Samudrala 2 2-2 6, Riley Maney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-13 53
W: Eve Foster 1 0-0 2, Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardslee 0 0-0 0, Ava Coons 1 0-0 2, Jacqlyn Gransbury 7 0-1 15, MaKara MacGibbon 1 2-4 5, Grace Walley 4 1-7 9, McKenna MacGibbon 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 3-12 38
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Vredenburgh 2, Cheshire); W 3 (Gransbury, MaKara MacGibbon, MaKenna MacGibbon)
Worcester 35, South Kortright 25
W … 9 7 10 9 – 35
SK … 9 6 8 2 – 25
W: Madison Schultz 0 0-0 0, Sophia Adams 6 6-8 19, Marie Holzer 0 0-0 0, Makenna Ventuleth 0 0-2 0, Izzy Odell 2 5-6 9, Hailey Shalor 0 1-2 1, Rylee Falcone 0 0-0 0, Sam Tompkins 0 0-0 0, Anna Serdy 2 0-0 6, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0, Faith Meiser 0 0-0 0, Elyza Schoeberl 0 0-0 0. Total 10 12-18 35.
SK: Christina Chakar 0 0-0 0, Madison Coberly 2 2-5 6, Katherine Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, Akasha Finkle 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Deysenroth 1 3-4 5, Addy Eckert 3 0-0 6, Annalyse Haynes 0 0-0 0, Carlee Dropp 2 0-0 6, Madison Albano 0 0-0 0, Lauren Dengler 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-9 25.
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Serdy 2, Adams); SK 2 (Dropp 2)
Unadilla Valley 60, Otselic Valley 29 (Saturday)
UV … 18 23 13 6 — 60
OV … 5 15 7 2 — 29
UV: Jaiden Schrag 4 2-2 10, Kadence York 9 3-4 21, Kora Johnson 1 0-0 2, Myriah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Crandall 4 1-2 9, Madison Parker 2 0-0 4, Bella Jones 2 0-0 4, MacKenzie Acre 3 0-0 6. Totals: 27 6-8 60
OV: Katie Kenyon 0 0-2 0, Cassidy Will 5 3-3 13, Tori Foster 4 0-0 12, Aurora Kenyon 0 0-0 0, Gracie Rookus 1 0-0 2, Madison Baitlett 1 0-0 2, Caylene Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-5 29
Three-point baskets: UV 0; OV 4 (Foster 4)
INDOOR TRACK
Several local indoor track and field teams were at SUNY Cortland over the weekend competing in the Hurley Invitational.
Delhi, Unatego, Walton, and Unadilla Valley competed in the morning session, while Oneonta, Sidney, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville, and Oxford were in action in the afternoon.
A trio of Delhi athletes recorded first-place finishes to begin the day: Alton Francisco won the 3200 meter run, Eleanor Lees won the 1000 meters, and Gretel Hilson-Schneider took first in the 1500 meter.
Another pair of wins from the local ranks came from Unatego’s David Clapper in the 600 meters and Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorrell in the 300 meters.
Elsewhere, Unadilla Valley’s Bruce Townsend and Allison Allen each finished second in their respective weight throw events, and UV’s Haywood Edwards was third in both the triple jump and 55 meter hurdles.
In the afternoon events, Oneonta saw several strong individual performances led by Anya Sloth winning the girls 1500.
Second-place finishes came from Keyon Ziaie (1000), Nicholas Kahl (long jump), and Simone Schuman (3000), while Colin Fletcher-Foster (1600), Kaylen Turley (600), and Claire Seguin (300) each notched a third-place finish.
Sidney’s Dejah Taylor was a double-winner on the day with victories in the 55 and 300 meter sprints. Teammate Isabelle Briggs won the triple jump while also placing second in the 55 hurdles and fifth in the long jump.
Other winners in the afternoon meet were B-G/A/H’s Easton Porter in the 1000, Sidney’s Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz in the 55 hurdles, and B-G/A/H’s Ethne Degan in the 3000.
Second-place finishes were registered by Sidney’s Bryce Chirico (boys 600), Brayden Eastman-Willens (shot put), and Alex Neubert (girls 600), and B-G/A/H’s Julian Pruskowski (triple jump), Riley Lindsay (shot put), and Emily Sprow (triple jump).
Eastman-Willens added a third in the weight throw, while Brock Porter of B-G/A/H was third in the 1000, and Sidney’s Camille Bagley was third in the weight throw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.