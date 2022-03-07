The Delhi girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as the Bulldogs lost to top-seeded Newark Valley 59-19 in the Section IV Class C Championship Game at SUNY Cortland.
“Newark Valley is an excellent team,” Delhi coach Todd Bruce said via email. “It’s almost like pick your poison, with their size, great shooters, and an excellent point guard.
“We did not do a very good job of handling their press. Once you get down to a team of that caliber, it’s almost impossible to climb back in it. They just keep coming with defensive pressure.”
Libby Lamport hit three three-pointers to lead Delhi with nine points. Other contributions came from Alyssa Gioffe (seven rebounds, two steals), Julia Baxter (five rebounds, two blocks), and Sylvia Liddle (eight rebounds, three blocks).
Hannah Ferguson led Newark Valley with 18 points while Taylor Benjamin added 12.
Delhi finishes the season with an overall record of 19-4. Bruce made note of the six seniors the team will lose, “who have really put their heart and souls into this program.”
The senior class includes Liddle, Lamport, Cadence Wakin, Shaina Mondore, Abbie Leahy, and Amanda Nealis.
Newark Valley 59, Delhi 19 (Saturday)
NV … 18 16 9 16 — 59
DA … 5 7 5 2 — 19
NV: Hayley Beebe 3 2-4 9, Jasmine Graham 1 1-4 3, Makenna Gardner 6 1-3 9, Hannah Ferguson 4 4-5 18, Taylor Benjamin 5 2-2 12, Rachel Walker 2 0-0 4, Grace Gardner 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 10-18 29
DA: Julia Baxter 1 0-0 2, Abbie Leahy 0 0-0 0, Libby Lamport 3 0-0 9, Amanda Nealis 1 0-0 2, Sylvia Liddle 0 0-0 0, Cadence Wakin 0 0-0 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburg 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 2 0-0 4, Vidya Samudrala 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 2-2 19
Three-point baskets: NV 3 (Beebe, Ferguson 2); DA 3 (Lamport 3)
