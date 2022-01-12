Delhi girls hand Greene first loss with 47-41 victory

The Delhi girls basketball team handed Greene its first loss of the season (7-1) with a 47-41 victory in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Sylvia Liddle with 14 points, followed by Julia Baxter with 12 points and Abby Leahy with 10.
For the Trojans, Olivia Kennedy led with a game-high 15 points.
Delhi (8-2) will travel to play Afton on Tuesday.
Walton 54, Harpursville 36
The Warriors rode a big performance from Jacqlyn Gransbury to a 54-36 victory over Harpursville on Wednesday.
Gransbury poured in a game-high 29 points in the victory. MaKara MacGibbon also finished in double figures for Walton with 15 points.
Ghia Medovich led Harpursville with 11 points.
Walton will be at Greene on Friday.
DA … 14 11 7 15 — 47
G … 16 7 9 9 — 41
Delhi: Julia Baxter 5 2-3 12, Abby Leahy 4 1-2 10, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 2, Sylvia Liddle 5 1-4 14, Amanda Nealis 1 0-1 4, Cadence Wakin 1 1-2 3, Alyssa Gioffe 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 5-1 47
Greene: Olivia Kennedy 6 2-4 15, Cassie Butler 2 2-4 6, Abby Yahner 1 2-4 4, Peyton Yahner 2 0-0 4, Paige Estabrook 1 1-1 3, Lyla Bieseldt 3 2-2 9. Totals 16 9-15 9
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Liddle 3, Leahy); G 2 (Kennedy, Bieseldt)
W … 10 18 11 15 — 54
H … 9 6 15 6 — 36
Walton: Havyn Merwin 1 1-2 3, Ava Coons 0 0-0 0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 13 0-0 29, Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Jillian Wright 2 2-4 7, MaKara MacGibbon 6 0-0 15, Kaitlyn Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-6 54
Harpursville: Chelsea Merrill 1 2-2 4, Madison Fleming 1 0-0 2, Amber Rachmner 1 0-0 2, Jaylyn Merrill 0 0-0 0, Abby Lyon 1 4-8 6, Ghia Medovich 4 3-4 11, Hunter Moffitt 2 1-2 5, Sarah Young 3 0-0 6, Caidence Ryder 0 0-0 0, Sadie Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-16 36
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Gransbury 3, Wright, MacGibbon 3); H 0
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris rolled to a 50-31 victory over Worcester in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley league matchup.
Scott Murphy led Morris with a game-high 20 points, while Asa Dugan finished with 11 points.
The Mustangs hit 10 three-pointers in the game as a team.
Worcester was led by Connor Fancher with 10 points.
Morris will visit Edmeston on Tuesday
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton defeated Sharon Springs 42-28 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley league game.
Brian Wilson led G-MU with 13 points scored, followed by teammate Dalton Proskine with 11 points.
Sharon Springs had Luke Enyart lead the way with 11 points.
G-MU will next face Worcester on Tuesday.
M … 7 17 12 14 — 50
W … 10 10 6 5 — 31
Morris: Tiger Stancil 3 1-2 9, Asa Dugan 4 0-0 11, Garrett Aikins 2 0-0 5, Scott Murphy 6 5-8 20, Jon Child 1 0-0 2, Ethan Franklin 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 6-10 50
Worcester: Connor Fancher 2 0-1 10, Jalen Reardon 4 0-2 8, Joey Geiskopf 2 1-4 5, Michael Martin 2 1-5 8. Totals 10 2-12 31
Three-point baskets: M 10 (Murphy 3, Dugan 3, Stancil 2, Aikins, Franklin); W 3 (Fancher 2, Martin)
G-MU … 11 11 12 8 — 42
SS … 5 6 9 8 — 28
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Dylan McVey 4 0-0 8, Noah Pain 0 1-2 1, McKinley Gardner 1 0-0 2, Devon Hartwell 1 0-0 3, Chase Simonds 1 0-0 2, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Dalton Proskine 5 1-4 11, Brian Wilson 5 3-4 13. Totals 19 5-10 42
Sharon Springs: Carson Law 0 0-2 0, Mike Cashman 3 0-0 7, Luke Enyart 5 1-3 11, Brady Law 2 1-2 5, Brady Ostrander 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 3-9 28
Three-point baskets: G-MU 1 (Hartwell); SS 1 (Cashman)
BOWLING
The Cooperstown bowling teams earned a split against West Canada Valley on Tuesday. The boys team won 4-0 while the girls fell 4-0.
Frank Wilsey was the top roller for the Hawkeye boys with a final line of 188-237-198-623.
Nathan Heavner (545) and Ethan Lichtman (542) also topped 500.
Talie Hanson (370) and Lean McCrea (322) were the top performers on the girls side.
Boys: Cooperstown 4, West Canada Valley 0
Cooperstown (2638): Frank Wilsey 188-237-198-623, Nathan Heavner 194-203-148-545, Ethan Lichtman 206-144-192-542, Liam Ford 161-144-180-485
WCV (2224): Cooper Karram 157-184-148-489, Nathan Ebensperg 158-142-177-477, Lucas Humphreur 133-143-96-372, Thomas Weir 118-183-201-319
Girls: West Canada Valley 4, Cooperstown 0
WCV (2064): Carmen Youngs 137-142-181 460, Jenavieve Lyon 173-131-119-423, L. Tyson 119-154-127-400, Sydney Kinsella 120-155-124-399
Cooperstown (1582): Talie Hanson 126-122-122-370, Lean McCrea 113-97-112-322, Nina Vasquez 92-92-104-288, Hope Davis 121-94-215
