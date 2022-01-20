Delhi girls hold off Unatego rally for 48-43 win

The Delhi girls basketball team held off a strong second-half effort by Unatego to earn a 48-43 victory on Thursday in a crucial Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
After the Bulldogs led 27-15 at the half, the Spartans cut the lead to 35-29 entering the fourth quarter. Unatego outscored Delhi 14-10 in the final eight minutes, but it was too little too late as Delhi improved to 10-2 overall on the season.
Sylvia Liddle had a strong all-around game for the victors with 21 points, nine rebounds, nine blocks, and five assists. Julia Baxter added nine points and eight rebounds in the win.
Alexa Lucia led Unatego with a team-best 19 points, while Maddie Wilsey and Kylie Mussaw finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Delhi will host Harpursville on Monday while Unatego will visit Greene on Tuesday.
Sidney 55, Walton 35
Sidney handled Walton 55-35 in Thursday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Scoring in double figures for Sidney were Ava Cirigliano, who scored 21 points, and Emma Simmons, who scored 18.
Leading the scoring for Walton was Havyn Merwin who scored nine points while Makara MacGibbon scored seven points.
Sidney will visit Franklin on Monday while Walton hosts Bainbridge-Guilford on Saturday.
South Kortright 62, Stamford 47
The Rams defeated the Indians 62-47 in Thursday’s Delaware League contest.
Lacey Eckert had a big game for the victors, leading South Kortright with 27 points. Emily Andersen, meanwhile, scored 13 points while Adelynn Eckert finished with 10 points.
McKenna Hoyt and Seneca Shafer led Stamford with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Margaretville 37, Downsville 34
Magaretville narrowly defeated Downsville 37-34 in Thursday's Delaware League matchup.
For the Blue Devils, Netalia Herrera led her team with 14 points, followed by Samantha VonBernewitz with 10 points.
The Eagles had McKenzy Brown as their top scorer with 14 points, followed by Kerry Young with 12 points.
Greene 47, Unadilla Valley 26
Greene rolled to victory over Unadilla Valley 47-26 in Thursday's Midstate Athletic Conference League game.
Leading the scoring for Greene was Payton Yahner with a game-high 17 points, followed by Olivia Kennedy and Abby Yahner with nine points each.
Unadilla Valley was led by Kadence York with 11 points scored.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 50, Gilboa 35
Windham-Ashland-Jewett used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Gilboa 50-35 on Thursday.
Emma Drum led Windham’s offense with 23 points, while Amanda Nilsen and Ashtyn Hansen each contributed 12 points in the victory.
Kara Dumas paced Gilboa with a team-best 23 points.
DA … 19 8 8 10 — 48
U … 11 4 14 14 — 43
Delhi: Julia Baxter 4 1-4 9, Abby Leahy 2 0-0 5, Libby Lamport 1 0-0 3, Sylvia Liddle 6 6-12 21, Amanda Nealis 0 1-2 1, Cadence Wakin 1 2-2 4, Natalie Vredenburgh 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 1 2-10 4. Totals: 14 12-30 48
Unatego: Bailey McCoy 1 0-0 2, Alexa Lucia 9 0-3 19, Kylie Mussaw 4 1-4 10, Maddie Wilsey 6 0-2 12, Elizabeth Craft 0 0-0 0, Tatum Codington 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1-9 43
Three-point baskets: DA 5 (Leahy, Lamport, Liddle 3); U 2 (Lucia, Mussaw)
Sidney 55, Walton 35
S … 12 16 14 13 — 55
W … 4 12 9 10 — 35
Sidney: Emma Constable 4 0-0 8, Ava Cirigliano 10 0-0 21, Emma Simmons 5 7-8 18, Cortney Mondore 2 0-2 4, Emily Russo 0 1-2 2, Makayla Bales 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 8-12 55
Walton: Havyn Merwin 4 0-0 9, Abigail DelBalso 1 0-1 2, Ava Coons 1 2-2 5, Jacqlyn Gransbury 1 3-3 6, Jillian Wright 3 0-0 6, Makara MacGibbon 3 0-2 7. Totals 13 5-8 35
Three-point baskets: S 3 (Cirigliano, Simmons, Bales); W 4 (Merwin, Coons, Gransbury, MacGibbon)
South Kortright 62, Stamford 47
SK … 13 18 19 12 — 62
S … 9 19 12 7 — 47
SK: C. Thomas 3 0-0 7, E. Andersen 5 0-2 13, M. Coberly 0 2-2 2, K. Reinshagen 0 0-0 0, L. Eckert 12 3-5 27, A. Eckert 5 0-2 10, P. Pietrantoni 1 0-4 3, M. Stiber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-15 62
Stamford: Seneca Shafer 6 1-1 13, Tryhnati Donato 0 0-0 0, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Georgia Lynch 2 1-2 6, Chloe Mead 1 2-4 4, Emily Clark 3 0-0 9, Breanna Wyble 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 7 1-5 15, Andromaeda Shulz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-12 47
Three-point baskets: SK 5 (Thomas, Andersen 3, Pietrantoni); S 4 (Lynch, Clark 3)
Margaretville 37, Downsville 34
M … 11 8 10 8 — 37
D … 7 3 14 10 — 34
Margaretville: Ava Fronckowiak 1 0-0 2, Netalia Herrera 5 2-4 14, Bailee Herrel 1 0-0 3, Samantha VonBernewitz 4 2-2 10, Kayla Clark 3 2-4 8. Totals 14 6-10 37
Downsville: Mckenzy Brown 5 4-10 14, Kayla Houck 2 0-0 5, Kiahna Rowlands 1 0-0 3, Kerry Young 4 4-10 12. Totals 12 8-20 34
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Herrera 2, Herrel); D 2 (Houck, Rowlands)
Greene 47, Unadilla Valley 26
G … 15 10 14 8 — 47
UV … 1 8 10 7 — 26
Greene: Olivia Kennedy 3 3-4 9, Cassie Butler 2 0-0 5, Abby Yahner 4 1-1 9, Payton Yahner 8 0-4 17, Claire Flanagan 2 0-0 5, Paige Estabrook 0 2-4 2. Totals 19 6-13 47
Unadilla Valley: Isabella Potter 0 0-4 0, Jaiden Schrag 2 0-0 5, Kadence York 3 5-8 11, Madison Sayles 1 0-0 2, Keona Courtright 2 1-2 5, Morgan Hodge 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 7-16 26
Three-point baskets: G 3 (Butler, P. Yahner, Flanagan); UV 1 (Schrag)
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 50, Gilboa 35
WAJ … 16 18 19 7 — 50
G … 9 10 8 8 — 35
WAJ: Nilsen 6 0-0 12, Coe 1 0-0 2, Hansen 6 0-1 12, Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Drum 8 2-2 23, Beckman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 3-5 50
Gilboa: Hughes 0 0-0 0, Brandow 0 0-0 0, Breigle 0 0-0 0, Dumas 9 0-0 23, Sutton 4 0-0 9, Ross 0 2-2 2, VanValkenburgh 0 1-4 1. Totals: 13 3-6 35
Three-point baskets: WAJ 5 (Drum 5); G 6 (Dumas 5, Sutton)
