The Delhi girls basketball team defeated Walton 43-34 on Thursday in a key Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Natalie Vredenburgh knocked down 10 free throws for the Bulldogs en route to a game-high 18 points. Julia Baxter, meanwhile, added nine points of her own in the win.
Grace Walley led the Warriors in scoring with 16 points, while Jacqlyn Gransbury added 14.
Delhi will host Oneonta on Monday, while Walton will visit Deposit-Hancock on the same day.
Cooperstown 54, Sauquoit Valley 13
The Cooperstown girls didn’t allow a single two-point field goal in their 54-13 win over Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Dani Seamon led the way for the Hawkeyes with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Savannah Kirkby added 10 points, Hannah Craig scored eight, and Brenna Seamon finished with five rebounds and five assists.
Cooperstown will be at Mount Markham on Sunday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 63, Gilbertsville Mount Upton 37
The CV-S girls cruised past G-MU 63-37 at home on Thursday.
Daphnee West led the Patriots with 23 points, Mia Dubben added 17 points, and Joleen Lusk notched a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.
For G-MU, Hannah Bonczkowski finished with a game-high 24 points.
CV-S will be at Norwich on Tuesday while G-MU hosts Laurens on Saturday.
Worcester 34, Milford 18
Worcester held Milford scoreless in the fourth quarter on Thursday to pull away for a 34-18 road win in the Tri-Valley League.
Anna Serdy led the scoring for Worcester with nine points, with Izzy Odell adding eight and Hailey Shalor netting seven.
For Milford, Delaney Maison scored eight points while Taylor Beckley pulled down 15 rebounds.
Worcester hosts Morris on Wednesday while Milford visits Sherburne-Earlville the same day.
Laurens 35, Morris 11
The Laurens girls shut down Morris 35-11 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Gabby Andrades had a strong all-around game for the Leopards, finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, and seven steals. Kyrah Andrades added seven points while Alesa John pulled down seven rebounds.
Laurens will be at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Saturday while Morris visits Madison the same day.
Schenevus 61, Gilboa 27
Schenevus defeated Gilboa 61-27 on Thursday in a non-league contest.
Sam Osborne led the Dragons with 23 points, while Amber Burton added 11 points in the win. Karly Sutton who led the Wildcats with 19 points on five three-pointers.
Schenevus will host Richfield Springs on Tuesday.
Delhi 43, Walton 34
DA … 13 8 9 13 — 43
W … 9 10 5 10 — 34
DA: Julia Baxter 3 3-4 9, Natalie Vredenburgh 4 10-12 18, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kiley Cheshire 1 0-0 3, Victoria Verspoor 1 0-2 2, El Wagner 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 1 1-4 3, Vidya Samudrala 3 0-0 6, Riley Haney 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 14-22 43
W: Eve Foster 0 0-0 0, Havyn Merwin 0 1-2 1, Ella Beardslee 1 0-0 3, Ava Coons 0 0-0 0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 6 1-2 14, MaKara MacGibbon 0 0-0 0, Grace Walley 7 2-7 16. Totals: 14 4-11 34
Three-point baskets: DA 1 (Cheshire); W: 2 (Beardslee, Gransbury)
Cooperstown 54, Sauquoit Valley 13
C … 19 10 15 10 — 54
SV … 4 5 2 2 — 13
C: M. Niles 1 0-0 2, T. France 0 0-0 0, R. Nelen 1 0-0 2, O. Murdock 4 0-0 8, C. Jensen 2 1-2 5, H. Craig 3 0-0 8, D. Seamon 10 1-2 19, B. Seamon 0 0-0 0, S. Kirkby 5 0-1 10. Totals: 26 2-5 54
SV: A. Weaver 2 4-6 10, J. Zegarelli 0 3-4 3, A. Crandall 0 0-0 0, A. Brennan 0 0-0 0, B. Jaquish 0 0-0 0, A. Bradbury 0 0-0 0, M. Land 0 0-0 0, S. Natress 0 0-0 0, J. Land 0 0-0 0, H. Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals; 2 7-10 13
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Craig 2); SV 2 (Weaver 2)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 63, Gilbertsville Mount Upton 37
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 11 0-1 23, Morgan Huff 1 0-0 3, Stephanie Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Lydia Lusk 3 0-0 6, Mia Dubben 8 0-2 17, Joleen Lusk 5 1-2 12. Totals 24 1-5 63.
G-MU: Morgan Williams 0 0-0 0, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 9 2-2 24, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnball 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 2 0-0 4, Kendra Hammond 2 0-0 4, Mackenzi Marron 1 0-0 3, Abigail Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-2 37.
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (West, Huff, Dubben, Lusk); G-MU 5 (Bonczkowski 4, Marron)
Worcester 34, Milford 18
W … 6 12 4 12 — 34
M … 5 11 2 0 — 18
W: Sophia Adams 2 1-2 5, Makenna Ventuleth 0 0-0 0, Izzy Odell 3 2-3 8, Hailey Shalor 3 0-2 7, Sam Tompkins 2 1-1 5, Anna Serdy 3 1-5 9, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-13 34
M: Taylor Beckley 2 0-0 4, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 0 0-0 0, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Delaney Maison 3 0-0 8, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 0-0 18
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Serdy 2, Shalor); M 2 (Maison 2)
Laurens 35, Morris 11
L … 2 10 17 6 — 35
M … 2 2 7 0 — 11
L: Kyrah Andrades 3 0-2 7, Gabby Andrades 8 2-2 20, Emerson Allen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Dunham 2 0-0 4, Brooke Mann 1 0-0 2, Nicole Stanley 0 0-0 0, Alesa John 1 0-0 2, Allison Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-4 35
M: Carissa Richards 0 0-0 0, Hannah Wist 1 0-0 2, Madison Moore 1 0-2 3, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 1 0-0 2, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 0-2 11
Three-point baskets: L 3 (G. Andrades 2, K. Andrades); M 1 (Moore)
Schenevus 61, Gilboa 27
S … 21 18 13 9 — 61
G … 9 4 8 6 — 27
S: Autumn Burton 3 0-0 7, Amber Burton 5 0-0 11, Cady Ritton 1 0-2 2, Sam Barrett 4 1-2 10, Brooke Lincoln 0 0-0 0, Lily Competiello 1 0-0 2, Sam Osborne 9 2-2 23, Taylor Knapp 2 0-0 4, Leah Brundege 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 3-6 61
G: Sutton 7 0-0 19, Breigle 1 0-0 2, Ross 0 0-0 0, Cruz 1 0-0 2, Ciaravino 1 0-0 2, A. VanValkenburgh 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 2-2 27
Three-point baskets: S 6 (Au. Burton, Am. Burton, Barrett, Osborne 3); G 5 (Sutton 5)
Unadilla Valley 51, Harpursville 32
The Unadilla Valley girls topped Harpursville 51-32 on Thursday in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Madison Sayles led the Lady Storm with 12 points and Adrienne Hodge followed close behind with 11 points.
Adriana Hartman was Harpursville’s top scorer with 10 points.
UV hosts Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday while Harpursville will also be at home on Wednesday against Oxford.
Unadilla Valley 51, Harpursville 32
UV … 17 14 11 9 – 51
H … 10 6 4 12 – 32
UV: Adrienne Hodge 5 0-1 11, Jaiden Schrag 3 0-0 7, Kadence York 3 1-2 7, Kora Johnson 2 0-0 4, Myriah Taylor 1 0-0 2, Madison Sayles 5 0-0 12, Natalie Crandall 2 0-0 4, Bella Jones 1 0-2 2, Mackenzie Acre 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-5 51.
H: Jaylyn Merrill 2 2-8 6, Madison Fleming 1 0-0 2, Adriana Hartman 3 3-4 10, Amber Kachmar 2 2-6 6, Gabby Pawela 1 0-0 2, Sadie Combs 1 0-0 2, Hunter Moffitt 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 7-18 32.
Three-point baskets: UV 4 (Sayles 2, Hodge, Schrag); H 2 (Moffitt, Hartman)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.