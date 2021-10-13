Delhi beat Sidney 5-0 in a Midstate Athletic Conference girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Scoring for the Bulldogs were Abbie Leahy with one goal and two assists, Lauren Packard with one goal and one assist, Eleanor Wagner, Camille Mueller and Natalie Vredenburgh each with one goal, and Shaina Mondore with one assist.
In the net for the Bulldogs were Sylvia Liddle and Georgiana Verspoor making five saves combined while Courtney Mondore made four saves for the Warriors.
Mount Markham 3, Cooperstown 0
Cooperstown fell to Mount Markham 3-0 in Wednesday soccer action.
Darien Williams had a goal and an assist for Mount Markham while Caroline Entwisle and Kyra Piersma also scored in the victory. Amber Piersma added an assist.
Sam Vezza made seven saves for Cooperstown.
The Hawkeyes will conclude their regular season on Friday at home against Waterville.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta 3, Chenango Valley 1
(Tuesday)
The Yellowjackets overcame an early deficit to defeat Chenango Valley 3-1 on Tuesday to improve to 7-3 on the season. OHS won by scores of 10-25, 25-15, 27-25, 28-26.
Haley Utter had a huge game for Oneonta, finishing with 19 kills and 16 digs. Maddie Denning provided a team-best 21 assists, while Izzy Giacomelli had four aces and Emily Lobb notched one block.
Chenango Valley’s top performer was Priscilla Soule, who registered 18 digs, seven assists, and four aces. Elsewhere, Navaeh Masso had seven kills and Sanaiah Reeves notched three blocks.
Oneonta will be off until Monday when it hosts Susquehanna Valley.
Delhi 3, Unatego 1 (Tuesday)
Delhi defeated Unatego in volleyball Tuesday, with the Bulldogs winning by scores of 25-13, 22-25, 25-10, 25-12.
Annaliese Taylor led Delhi with 10 aces and five assists.Other contributing teammates included Vidya Samudrala (10 kills, one block), Julia Baxter (10 kills, one block), and Izzy Tucker (five digs).
For Unatego, Ava Hilton had two aces, two kills and one assist. Other top performers were Gaby Villegas (two aces), Abby Bomba (one kill), and Jess Washburn (one kill).
Delhi will play Oxford at home Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 3, Newark Valley 1 (Tuesday)
Walton beat Newark Valley in a girls field hockey game on Tuesday 3-1
Scoring for Walton were Jacqlyn Gransbury with one goal and one assist, Rachel Trimbell with one goal, Katelynn Brooks with one goal, and Chasidy Constable with one assist.
Taylor Benjamin scored Newark Valley’s lone goal.
In net, Emma Wood made four saves for Walton and Sandy Vaughn made four for Newark Valley.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Oneonta cross country teams competed in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) Championships on Tuesday at Fortin Park in Oneonta.
The Yellowjacket girls captured the STAC East Division title while the boys finished second to Windsor.
Jordan Forbes was the top OHS runner on the girls side with a time of 24:31.4. Fumi Yatsuhashi (fourth, 26:47.3) and Anya Sloth (eighth, 33:03.7) also performed well for Oneonta.
On the boys side, Korbin Jones led the Yellowjackets with a time of 18:21.3 that was good for third place. Other Oneonta runners placing in the top 10 were Jackson Forbes (sixth, 19:25.9), Brandon Gardner (eighth, 19:43.6), Gabriel Rissberger (ninth, 20:14.3), and Nicholas Kahl (10th, 20:23.1).
