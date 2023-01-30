The Delhi girls basketball team defeated Oneonta 37-28 in a non-league matchup on Monday.
The Bulldogs were able to slow things down to a crawl near the end of the game as the two sides combined for just five points in the fourth quarter.
Julia Baxter led the Bulldogs with a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds while Natalie Vredenburgh added nine points and six steals in the win.
Abbie Platt led the Yellowjackets with a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Delhi will host Sidney on Friday, while Oneonta will visit Cobleskill-Richmondville on Thursday.
Stamford/Jefferson 48, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 33
Hannah Bonczkowski scored her 1,000th career varsity point in Gilbertsville-Mount Upton’s 48-33 loss to Stamford/Jefferson on Monday.
Bonczkowski scored 26 points in the contest and reached the 1,000-point marker on a driving layup in the fourth quarter. She is the seventh girl in the combined history of G-MU to reach the milestone joining Shelly Miles, Cindy Wagner, Beth Keene, Tanya Barnes, Mieke Veenhoof, and Cheri Peck.
McKenna Hoyt led Stamford/Jefferson in the victory with 19 points while Tryhnati Donato added 13 points of her own.
G-MU will face Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 35, Waterville 16
Cooperstown shut down Waterville for a 35-16 home victory on Monday.
Dani Seamon finished with 17 points, seven steals, four assists, and three rebounds in the victory. Rory Nelen pulled down five rebounds to go with four points and Olivia Murdock also had five boards.
Cooperstown will visit Sauquoit Valley on Wednesday.
Richfield Springs 48, Milford 39
Richfield Springs rallied from an early deficit to defeat Milford 48-39 on the road Monday in Tri-Valley League play. The Indians trailed 16-6 after the first quarter but outscored the Wildcats 42-23 the rest of the way.
Issy Seamon led the scoring with 14 points while Gabby Seamon and Maggie Worobey each netted nine points.
Delaney Maison hit five three-pointers as part of a 17-point performance for Milford while Taylor Beckley had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Richfield Springs visits Schenevus on Tuesday while Milford hosts Sherburne-Earlville on Wednesday.
Franklin 39, Charlotte Valley 36
The Franklin girls held off Charlotte Valley 39-36 on Monday for a non-league victory at home.
Shannon Kingsbury was the leading scorer for the Purple Devils with 19 points.
Leading Charlotte Valley was Ella Gerster with 14 points while Jessica Zuill scored 12.
Franklin hosts Laurens on Wednesday while Charlotte Valley visits Roxbury the same day.
Cooperstown 35, Mount Markham 30 (Sunday)
The Cooperstown girls were able to hold off Mount Markham 35-30 on Sunday.
Dani Seamon had a huge game for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals. Savannah Kirkby added 10 rebounds while Brenna Seamon and Olivia Murdock each had nine boards.
Oneonta 67, Homer 55 (Saturday)
Oneonta defeated Homer 67-55 on Saturday thanks to nine made three-pointers as a team.
Megan Cleveland led the Yellowjackets with 22 points while Natalie VanZandt added a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Abbie Platt added 14 points in the win.
Catherine Apker had a game-high 25 points for Homer.
Laurens 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 32 (Saturday)
Laurens defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 40-32 on Saturday behind strong defense in the final three quarters.
Gabby Andrades led the Leopards with 14 points, while Brooke Mann added nine. Hannah Bonczkowski had a game-high 16 points for the Raiders.
Laurens will visit Franklin on Wednesday.
Morris 41, Madison 28 (Saturday)
Morris outscored Madison 26-6 in the first half en route to a 41-28 non-league victory on Saturday.
Carissa Richards hit five three-pointers in the win to finish with 23 points for the Mustangs. Hannah Wist added 12 points of her own while Maddie Coleman pulled down 16 rebounds.
Morris will be at Worcester on Wednesday.
Delhi 37, Oneonta 28
DA … 15 11 8 3 — 37
OHS … 9 3 14 2 — 28
DA: Julia Baxter 5 1-1 11, Natalie Vredenburgh 4 0-0 9, Erin Coppersmith 0 0-0 0, Kiley Cheshire 2 0-0 6, Victoria Verspoor 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 2 4-7 8, Vidya Samudrala 1 1-4 3, Riley Haney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 6-12 37
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 2 0-0 6, Natalie VanZandt 1 0-0 2, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 1 2-2 5, Selene Wellman 1 0-0 2, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 3 6-8 13, Isabella Giacomelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-10 28
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Cheshire 2, Vredenburgh); OHS 4 (Bellinger 2, Cleveland, Platt)
Stamford/Jefferson 48, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 33
S/J … 10 8 19 11 — 48
G-MU … 7 12 3 11 — 33
S/J: Paige VanEtten 1 0-0 2, Tryhnati Donato 4 4-4 13, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Dezaraye Hillis 3 0-5 6, Alayna Stannard 2 0-0 6, Rylie Brewster 1 0-0 2, McKenna Hoyt 8 3-6 19. Totals: 19 7-15 48
G-MU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 1 0-0 3, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 10 4-6 26, Ayriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Kendra Hammond 1 2-4 4, Mackenzi Marron 0 0-2 0, Abigail Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-12 33
Three-point baskets: S/J 3 (Stannard 2, Donato); G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski 2, Sorochinsky)
Cooperstown 35, Waterville 16
C … 3 5 19 8 – 35
W … 4 6 4 2 – 16
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 2 0-0 4, Rory Nelen 2 0-0 4, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Craig 1 0-0 2, Dani Seamon 7 1-2 17, Savannah Kirkby 2 0-0 4, Brenna Seamon 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 1-2 35.
W: Adriana Snow 0 0-0 0, Melanie Farber 0 0-0 0, Julianna Eisenhut 0 0-0 0, Hannah Welsh 0 0-0 0, Adrienne Neff 2 0-2 5, Kayle Roberts 0 0-0 0, Hanley Poyer 0 0-0 0, Valorie Ford 2 0-0 4, McKenna Furner 1 0-2 2, Allyson Ford 0 0-0 0, Aleelya Poole 0 0-0 0, Natalie Collins 1 3-6 5. Totals 5 3-10 16.
Three-point baskets: C 2 (Seamon 2); W 1 (Neff).
Richfield Springs 48, Milford 39
RS … 6 16 14 12 — 48
M … 16 14 4 5 — 39
RS: Gabby Seamon 4 0-0 9, Maggie Worobey 4 0-0 9, Lilian Frable 0 0-0 0, Sophia Spencer 0 0-0 0, Issy Seamon 6 0-0 14, Emma White 1 0-0 2, Anna Hawkes 2 0-0 4, Dakota Butler 0 0-0 0, Abby Diotte 1 2-2 4, Laken Dyn 3 0-1 6, Camden Seamon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-3 48
M: Taylor Beckley 6 1-2 13, Bella Garlick 0 0-0 0, Kara Mertz 0 0-0 0, Julia Barown 1 0-0 2, Allison Munson 0 2-2 2, Olivia Sheldon 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 6 0-0 17, Kirsten McAdams 0 0-0 0, Lexi Sutphin 0 0-0 0, Bella Qua 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 3-4 39
Three-point baskets: RS 4 (G. Seamon, Worobey, I. Seamon 2); M 6 (Qua, Maison 5)
Franklin 39, Charlotte Valley 36
F … 6 9 7 17 – 39
CV … 13 7 9 7 – 36
F: Maddie Hyzer 2 0-0 4, Haylee Taggart 1 0-1 2, Sara Rosenbusch 1 0-0 2, Amira Dean 0 0-0 0, Shannon Kingsbury 7 3-14 19, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Lucas Van Dyke 2 0-0 4, Katie Sanford 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2, Taylor Amatuccio 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 5-17 39.
CV: Liz Gersler 0 0-0 0, Cadence Losie 1 0-0 2, Kailey Whitbeck 2 0-3 4, Jessica Zuill 4 3-4 12, Maeve Cavey 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amadon 1 0-0 2, Ella Gerster 5 4-6 14, Peyton Wikoff 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 7-15 36.
Three-point baskets: F 2 (Kingsbury 2); CV 1 (Zuill)
Cooperstown 35, Mount Markham 30 (Sunday)
C … 6 9 14 6 – 35
MM … 6 6 10 8 – 30
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 0 1-2 1, Rory Nelen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Murdock 0 0-2 0, Claire Jensen 1 0-0 2, Hannah Craig 1 2-2 5, Dani Seamon 8 6-12 24, Brenna Seamon 0 0-2 0, Savannah Kirkby 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 10-22 35.
MM: M. Sayers 0 0-0 0, C. Entwistle 7 4-6 20, C. Donley 0 1-2 1, M. Plummer 1 0-0 2, K. Loomis 1 0-0 3, A. Denton 0 0-0 0, J. Kocienda 0 4-8 4. Totals 9 9-18 30.
Three-point baskets: C 3 (D. Seamon 2, Craig); MM 3 (Entwistle 2, Loomis)
Oneonta 67, Homer 55 (Saturday)
OHS … 14 21 17 15 — 67
H … 10 15 18 12 — 55
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 5 0-1 13, Natalie VanZandt 5 2-2 14, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 5 8-10 22, Selene Wellman 1 0-0 2, Thalia Wellman 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 6 2-4 14, Isabella Giacomelli 1 0-2 2. Totals: 23 12-19 67
H: Catelyn Ensign 1 1-2 3, Catherine Apker 7 6-8 25, Anya Gofkowski 6 1-3 14, A. Rood 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Darling 2 2-5 6, Aislynn Cobb 0 0-0 0, Eila Spanbauer 1 0-0 3, Madison Singleton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 10-18 55
Three-point baskets: OHS 9 (Bellinger 3, VanZandt 2, Cleveland 4); H 7 (Apker 5, Gofkowski, Spanbauer)
Laurens 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 32 (Saturday)
L … 7 14 4 15 — 40
G-MU… 15 2 7 8 — 32
L: Kyrah Andrades 3 1-4 7, Gabby Andrades 5 3-6 14, Emerson Allen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Dunham 4 0-0 8, Brooke Mann 1 6-12 9. Totals 14 10-22 40
G-MU: Kyra Demmon 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bonczkowski 6 0-3 16, Avriel Correll 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Kendra Hammond 3 1-2 7, Mackenzi Marron 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 1-5 32
Three-point baskets: L 2 (Andrades, Mann) G-MU 5 (Bonczkowski 4, Correll)
Morris 41, Madison 28 (Saturday)
Mo … 13 13 6 9 — 41
Ma … 4 2 10 12 — 28
Mo: Carissa Richards 8 2-3 23, Hannah Wist 6 0-0 12, Madison Moore 0 0-0 0, Aislinn Ray 0 0-0 0, Samantha Coyle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Coyle 0 0-0 0, Tatiana McAdams 0 0-0 0, Amira Ross 0 2-2 2, Makenzie Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Brooke McKinney 0 0-0 0, Bethanee Barringer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Coleman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 16 4-7 41
Ma: Rylee Strong 1 0-0 2, Cameryn Stanfield 1 3-5 3, Janeyt Coleman 1 0-0 2, Mckenzie LaMunion 0 0-0 0, Delaney Livermore 0 0-0 0, Mara Wasuck 0 0-0 0, Emma Godfrey 1 0-0 2, Camryn Parman 5 2-3 12, Mackenzie Cotter 3 1-2 7. Totals: 11 6-10 28
Three-point baskets: Mo 5 (Richards 5); Ma 0
