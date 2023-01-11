The Delhi boys basketball team improved its perfect record to 9-0 on Wednesday with a 64-44 home victory over Bainbridge-Guilford in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Luke Schnabel scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Bulldogs while Angelo Krzyston and Rocco Schnabel scored 12 and 11 points respectively. Zachary Finch was a menace defensively, registering eight steals to go with six points.
James Hogroian led the BObcats with 15 points while David Emerson chipped in with 11 of his own.
Delhi will visit Unadilla Valley on Friday while B-G hosts Afton on the same night.
Laurens/Milford 87, Schenevus 41
The Laurens/Milford boys hit 15 three-pointers in an 87-41 Tri-Valley League victory over Schenevus on Wednesday. Nine different players hit at least one three-pointer.
Braden Murphy led the barrage with four three-pointers for 22 points. Also registering big games were Carter Stevens with 17 points, eight assists, and six steals and Cyller Cimko with 15 points and five assists. Wendell Agustin and Logan Conklin each chipped in nine points.
Jackson Reed was the top scorer for Schenevus with 23 points.
Laurens/Milford will host Margaretville on Tuesday while Schenevus hosts Cherry Valley-Springfield on Friday.
Owego Free Academy 60, Oneonta 44
The Oneonta boys lost to Owego Free Academy 60-44 on the road Wednesday.
Makya Morrison led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 13 points, while Brady Carr added 10.
Drew Tavelli led Owego with 22 points on four three-pointers and John Bangel added 17 points of his own.
Oneonta will host Seton Catholic next Thursday.
Edmeston 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 32
The Edmeston boys cruised to a 60-32 road victory over Cherry Valley-Springfield on Wednesday in Tri-Valley League play.
Kyle Ough was the game’s top scorer with 16 points for Edmeston while Braymon Clark followed close behind with 14 points.
Edmeston will visit Morris on Friday.
Downsville 58, Roxbury 46 (Tuesday)
The Downsville boys defeated Roxbury 58-46 in a Delaware League matchup on Tuesday.
Kaden Cicio led the Eagles with 20 points while Tyler Reed and Gavin Brunner scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
George Proctor was Roxbury’s top scorer with 15 points. Christopher Garofolo added 10 of his own.
South Kortright 50, Charlotte Valley 32
South Kortright rolled to a 50-32 home victory over Charlotte Valley on Wednesday in Delaware League action.
Katherine Reinshagen was the top scorer for the Rams with 14 points while Madison Albano followed with 11 points and Madison Coberly chipped in nine.
Ella Gerster netted 10 points for Charlotte Valley while Kailey Whitbeck and Jessica Zuill each scored eight points.
South Kortright will visit Margaretville on Friday while Charlotte Valley hosts Stamford/Jefferson the same day.
Margaretville 45, Gilboa 26
Margaretville defeated Gilboa in a Delaware League matchup 45-26 on Wednesday.
Ava Fronckowiak led the Blue Devils in scoring with 11 points while Ana Gavette, Kayla Clark, and Jalyn Torres followed with eight apiece. For Gilboa, Karly Sutton led the way with 10 points.
Downsville 30, Roxbury 27
Downsville defeated Roxbury in a low-scoring Delaware League matchup on Wednesday. McKenzy Brown led the Eagles with 22 points, including four three-pointers. Kylie DeMaio led the Rockets with nine points, while Kimora Brown added eight.
Downsville will visit Hunter-Tannersville on Friday.
Stamford/Jefferson 57, Hunter-Tannersville 50
McKenna Hoyt’s big game led Stamford/Jefferson to a 57-50 victory over Hunter-Tannersville in the Delaware League on Wednesday.
Hoyt registered an impressive double-double of 31 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Alayna Stannard chipped in eight points.
Hedda Flynn led the scoring for Hunter-Tannersville with 17 points.
