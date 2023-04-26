The New York State Sportswriters Association (NYSSWA) announced its 2022-23 Boys Basketball All-State teams Wednesday, with several local players earning honors in Class C and D.
Delhi’s Luke Schnabel earned a spot on the Class C First Team after averaging 25.4 points per game for the Bulldogs.
Others earning All-State honors in Class C were Bainbridge-Guilford’s James Hogroian (Ninth Team), Cooperstown’s Charlie Lambert (Tenth Team), Unatego/Franklin’s Braeden Johnson (honorable mention) and Delhi’s Angelo Krzyston (honorable mention).
Leading the Class D selections was Connor Quarino of South Kortright who was named to the First Team. Quarino averaged 26.8 points per game in helping the Rams win back-to-back Section IV titles.
Joining Quarino were teammates Josh Anderson, who was named to the Fourth Team, and Troy Dianich, who earned honorable mention honors.
The rest of the local players earning Class D All-State honors were: Morris’ Scott Murphy (Second Team) and Tiger Ross (Fifth Team), Charlotte Valley’s Jamison Quigley (Seventh Team) and Trevor Waid (honorable mention), Richfield Springs’ Dylan Hosford (honorable mention) and Milford’s Braden Murphy (honorable mention).
